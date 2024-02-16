Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
16 February 2024 at 12:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52544/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22 Unit price: 3.2506 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 22 Volume weighted average price: 3.2506 EUR
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com