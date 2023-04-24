Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
2023-04-24
3.872 EUR   +0.32%
11:11aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Smits-Nusteling)
GL
11:11aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Skou)
GL
11:11aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Öistämö)
GL
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Öistämö)

04/24/2023 | 11:11am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
24 April 2023 at 18:10 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Öistämö)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

On 4 April 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual fee of the Board members be paid in Nokia shares. In accordance with this resolution, the following shares have been purchased for and on behalf of the Board member.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Öistämö, Kai
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29000/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20908 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20908 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


