Nokia Corporation Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act : Holdings Of Solidium Oy In Nokia Corporation Exceeded 5%

TIDMNOKIA Nokia Corporation Stock Exchange Release September 3, 2020 at 21.30 (CET +1) Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5% According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia have on September 3, 2020 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia on September 3, 2020, amounted to a total of 283,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.01% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,653,886,159 shares, each entitling to one vote. The ownership position of Solidium Oy according to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and Total % of shares voting rights (Total voting rights through and voting rights of A) financial instruments (A+B) (Total of B) ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ Proportion after 5.01% of shares N/A 5.01% of shares reaching or exceeding and votes and votes the flagging threshold ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ Position at previous N/A N/A N/A notification ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded: A: Shares and voting rights Share class/type Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights (ISIN) rights ---------------- ---------------------------------- ------------------------------- Direct (FSMA Indirect (FSMA Direct (FSMA Indirect (FSMA 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) ---------------- ------------------ -------------- --------------- -------------- NOKIA 283,000,000 shares N/A 5.01% of shares N/A (FI0009000681) and votes and votes ---------------- ------------------ -------------- --------------- -------------- Nokia ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A (US6549022043) ---------------- ------------------ -------------- --------------- -------------- Total of A 283,000,000 shares and votes 5.01% of shares and votes ---------------- ---------------------------------- -------------------------------