Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia Corporation Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act : Holdings Of Solidium Oy In Nokia Corporation Exceeded 5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   September 3, 2020 at 21.30 (CET +1) 
 
   Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities 
Market Act: holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5% 
 
 
 
 
 
   According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the 
Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the holdings 
of Solidium Oy in Nokia have on September 3, 2020 exceeded 5% of the 
total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. 
 
   According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of 
Solidium Oy in Nokia on September 3, 2020, amounted to a total of 
283,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.01% of the total 
number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia 
consists of 5,653,886,159 shares, each entitling to one vote. 
 
   The ownership position of Solidium Oy according to the notification: 
 
 
 
 
                         % of shares and        % of shares and         Total % of shares 
                          voting rights (Total   voting rights through   and voting rights 
                          of A)                  financial instruments   (A+B) 
                                                 (Total of B) 
-----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
Proportion after         5.01% of shares        N/A                     5.01% of shares 
 reaching or exceeding    and votes                                      and votes 
 the flagging threshold 
-----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
Position at previous     N/A                    N/A                     N/A 
 notification 
-----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was 
reached or exceeded: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Share class/type  Number of shares and voting         % of shares and voting rights 
 (ISIN)            rights 
----------------  ----------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
                  Direct (FSMA        Indirect (FSMA  Direct (FSMA     Indirect (FSMA 
                   9:5)                9:6 and 9:7)    9:5)             9:6 and 9:7) 
----------------  ------------------  --------------  ---------------  -------------- 
NOKIA             283,000,000 shares  N/A             5.01% of shares  N/A 
(FI0009000681)     and votes                           and votes 
----------------  ------------------  --------------  ---------------  -------------- 
Nokia ADR         N/A                 N/A             N/A              N/A 
(US6549022043) 
----------------  ------------------  --------------  ---------------  -------------- 
Total of A        283,000,000 shares and votes        5.01% of shares and votes 
----------------  ----------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
   Media Inquiries: 
 
   Nokia Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RTwg8HvCx9X4SFLdWppITOSfIk32w7PQkkyCvFAwXPDeXYftEq77iIN_yX67uYxcImTpJLt_GLswM3f_6eJ8TLuWXCclyveETJB4vZD7jd0= 
press.services@nokia.com 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   Investor Inquiries: 
 
   Nokia Investor Relations 
 
   Tel. +358 40 803 4080 
 
   Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HBqdJASNcVm3VKYLLIMscGLkqTO6CQhDKN294JuKoWVV9bRzVpsDypj4JEm7OUhS5grxuWafz7GCzoxsi4Cb4aDjOD4WSH2dqAA5IKCqY9fVKTXjDIGA29VYjG0cIcH5 
investor.relations@nokia.com 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOKIA OYJ
02:45pNOKIA CORPORATION NOTIFICATION UNDER : Holdings Of Solidium Oy In Nokia Corporat..
DJ
02:30pNOTIFICATION UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTIO : holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporat..
GL
06:01aIliad's 'Free' service says not authorised to use Huawei gear
RE
03:00aNokia powers the grid in China for the world's biggest utility company
GL
09/01Nokia announces new advanced qualification in industry's premier end-to-end 5..
GL
08/28NOKIA OYJ : Macron says France's 5G strategy founded on European sovereignty
RE
08/285G could deliver up to $3.3 trillion of economic and social value in Latin Am..
GL
08/27NOKIA OYJ : extends OZO Audio collaboration with ASUS to the new ZenFone 7 Serie..
PU
08/27LS ELECTRIC and Nokia to improve asset performance with new analytics managem..
GL
08/26UK's Supreme Court dismisses Huawei and ZTE patent appeals
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 408 M 26 527 M 26 527 M
Net income 2020 669 M 792 M 792 M
Net cash 2020 2 196 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 21 431 M 25 341 M 25 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 98 322
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,47 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ21.24%26 611
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.55%179 110
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.58%42 922
ERICSSON AB23.22%38 535
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.51%26 672
ZTE CORPORATION6.41%24 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group