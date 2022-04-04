Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/04 02:27:12 pm EDT
5.106 EUR   +1.21%
02:01pNOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2022
GL
04/01NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 01.04.2022
AQ
04/01Nokia Reportedly Initiates Legal Challenge Against 5G Exclusion in Romania
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2022

04/04/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
4 April 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 4 April 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL228,7565.10
CEUX14,5245.11
AQEU8,8025.10
TQEX12,9185.11
Total265,0005.10

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in traches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 4 April 2022 was EUR 1,352,162.50. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 51,529,450 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of investor Relations

Attachment


All news about NOKIA OYJ
02:01pNOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2022
GL
04/01NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 01.04.2022
AQ
04/01Nokia Reportedly Initiates Legal Challenge Against 5G Exclusion in Romania
MT
03/31Nokia Launches Legal Proceedings Against Romania Over Exclusion In 5G Infrastructure
MT
03/31Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania
RE
03/31NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 31.03.2022
AQ
03/31Nokia Corporation - Repurchase of own shares
AQ
03/31NOKIA OYJ : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless networks to support e..
PU
03/30NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 30.03.2022
AQ
03/30NOKIA OYJ : and Rakuten Mobile prove case for 1 Terabit per channel transmission in live n..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 278 M 25 588 M 25 588 M
Net income 2022 1 798 M 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net cash 2022 5 416 M 5 954 M 5 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 28 479 M 31 306 M 31 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,05 €
Average target price 6,01 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-9.49%31 434
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.17%231 221
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-2.97%42 915
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.35%39 876
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.60%31 783
ERICSSON-10.77%31 754