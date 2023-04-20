Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:51:55 2023-04-20 pm EDT
3.885 EUR   -9.03%
02:40pNokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
GL
02:00pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023

04/20/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
20 April 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 20 April 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL345,8083.98
CEUX5,6064.00
AQEU1,0954.13
TQEX1,0913.97
Total353,6003.98

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 20 April 2023 was EUR 1,407,610.88. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 55,518,004 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


All news about NOKIA OYJ
02:40pNokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Ta..
DJ
02:01pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
GL
02:00pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
AQ
12:44pEuropean Trading Ends Mixed Amid Upbeat Eurozone Data, Earnings Misses
MT
11:54aGlobal markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Expr..
MS
11:02aTelecom, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10:34aRussian telecoms warn of higher prices without grid subsidy
RE
09:13aSector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:50aSector Update: Tech
MT
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tesla Leads Stock Futur..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 744 M 28 219 M 28 219 M
Net income 2023 2 071 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
Net cash 2023 6 016 M 6 595 M 6 595 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 23 817 M 26 124 M 26 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 86 896
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,27 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-1.31%26 107
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.84%196 763
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.106.97%49 808
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.30.28%48 438
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.09%48 376
ZTE CORPORATION44.24%22 802
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer