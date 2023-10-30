Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 30.10.2023
October 30, 2023 at 03:01 pm EDT
30 October 2023
30 October 2023 at 21:00 EET
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 30.10.2023
Espoo, Finland – On 30 Oct 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
Trading venue (MIC Code)
Number of shares
Weighted average price / share, EUR*
AQEU
8,131
3.11
CEUX
47,472
3.11
TQEX
2,067
3.08
XHEL
392,330
3.11
Total
450,000
3.11
* Rounded to two decimals
On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.
Total cost of transactions executed on 30 October 2023 was EUR 1,397,475.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 159,020,546 treasury shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BNP Paribas
