Nokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR ( NOK ) is currently at $4.18, down $0.45 or 9.63%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 20, 2022, when it closed at $4.16

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell 28.4%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 15.49% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 11, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Feb. 3, 2021, when it fell 28.24%

--Down 14.97% month-to-date

--Down 10.02% year-to-date

--Down 93.19% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

--Down 20.78% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $5.27

--Down 21.67% from its 52-week closing high of $5.33 on May 4, 2022

--Up 0.36% from its 52-week closing low of $4.16 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as low as $4.13; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $4.13

--Down 10.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell as much as 29.92%

All data as of 2:21:17 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1439ET