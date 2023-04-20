Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:52:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
3.885 EUR   -9.03%
02:40pNokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
GL
02:00pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

04/20/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR ( NOK ) is currently at $4.18, down $0.45 or 9.63%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 20, 2022, when it closed at $4.16

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell 28.4%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 15.49% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 11, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Feb. 3, 2021, when it fell 28.24%

--Down 14.97% month-to-date

--Down 10.02% year-to-date

--Down 93.19% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

--Down 20.78% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $5.27

--Down 21.67% from its 52-week closing high of $5.33 on May 4, 2022

--Up 0.36% from its 52-week closing low of $4.16 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as low as $4.13; lowest intraday level since Oct. 21, 2022, when it hit $4.13

--Down 10.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell as much as 29.92%


All data as of 2:21:17 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1439ET

All news about NOKIA OYJ
02:40pNokia Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Ta..
DJ
02:01pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
GL
02:00pNokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 20.04.2023
AQ
12:44pEuropean Trading Ends Mixed Amid Upbeat Eurozone Data, Earnings Misses
MT
11:54aGlobal markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Expr..
MS
11:02aTelecom, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10:34aRussian telecoms warn of higher prices without grid subsidy
RE
09:13aSector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:50aSector Update: Tech
MT
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tesla Leads Stock Futur..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 744 M 28 219 M 28 219 M
Net income 2023 2 071 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
Net cash 2023 6 016 M 6 595 M 6 595 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 23 817 M 26 124 M 26 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 86 896
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,27 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-1.31%26 107
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.84%196 763
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.106.97%49 808
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.30.28%48 438
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.09%48 376
ZTE CORPORATION44.24%22 802
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer