By Dominic Chopping

Nokia agreed to a deal with Telecom Egypt to upgrade its network and deploy 5G technology.

The Finnish telecommunications company said Monday the collaboration will see 5G services introduced in the Egyptian cities of Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor. Deployment will take place later this year.

The new network equipment will allow for faster data speeds, enhanced performance and capacity as well as supporting new applications and services, it said.

Telecom Egypt earlier this year secured the country's first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

