Nokia Gets Network Indonesia Expansion Deal

By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. said Friday it has been selected as the principal vendor to deploy and expand Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal.

The Finnish telecommunications-equipment company said the comprehensive deal will see it expand Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's 4G coverage while paving the way for the continuation of 5G deployment in the near future.

The rollout is expected to begin this month.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison will be able to upgrade to 5G services remotely with a software update or with a plug-in card, Nokia added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 0215ET