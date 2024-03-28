Nokia announces the departure of its Director of Human Resources, Amy Hanlon-Rodemich. A recruitment process will begin immediately to find her successor, and she will retain an advisory role during her notice period.

Amy Hanlon-Rodemich joined the Finnish network equipment supplier in 2022. Pending the appointment of a permanent successor, Lorna Gibb, Vice President Labor and Employment, will assume the role of interim Human Resources Director.

