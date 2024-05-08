Nokia: Industry 4.0 partnership with Canada's CGI
In a press release, the two groups explain that they want to help industrial companies implement connected, real-time, data-driven digital solutions - known as 'Industry 4.0' solutions - to make it easier for them to run their operations.
CGI and Nokia say they have already completed an initial project in Northern Ireland, building a 5G test bed for the Smart Nano NI consortium, which aims to facilitate prototyping and 'smart' manufacturing.
