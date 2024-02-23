By Dominic Chopping

Nokia has appointed Sandy Motley as the new country manager for the company in the U.S., it said late Thursday.

The Finnish network gear maker said Motley will also continue in her role as head of the fixed networks division.

"Sandy has vast experience of the U.S. market where she has previously been business development and operations lead for various products and solutions," it added.

