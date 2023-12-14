Nokia and Rohde & Schwarz, a leading provider of network measurement technologies, today announced that the Nokia Drone Networks solution has been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
This achievement represents an important step in providing US customers with a proven, industrial-grade 4G/5G drone solution designed for reliable beyond line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations.
Going forward, Nokia will leverage its recently announced US partnerships for private LTE and 5G solutions to accelerate market entry.
