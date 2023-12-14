Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of mobile broadband network solutions (42.8%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks); - development of network infrastructure solutions (36.3%): IP routers and optical networking solutions. - software development (13.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms; - development of advanced technology (6.3%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.7%), North America (33.7%), China (6.4%), India (5.2%), Asia/Pacific (10.6%), Middle East and Africa (7.9%), Latin America (4.9%) and other (4.6%).