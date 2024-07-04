Stock NOKIA NOKIA OYJ
Nokia Oyj

Equities

NOKIA

FI0009000681

Communications & Networking

Market Closed - Nasdaq Helsinki
 12:00:00 2024-07-04 pm EDT 		After market 01:25:20 pm
3.618 EUR +0.10% Intraday chart for Nokia Oyj 3.608 -0.28%
07:26pm NOKIA : Nokia acquires Infinera and boosts its Network Infrastructure business Alphavalue
12:53pm NOKIA : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
Latest news about Nokia Oyj

NOKIA : Nokia acquires Infinera and boosts its Network Infrastructure business Alphavalue
NOKIA : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Nokia Integrates MantaRay Cognitive SON in STC's Commercial Network in Saudi Arabia MT
Nokia: MantaRay Cognitive SON solution deployed at stc CF
Nokia, Telefonica Team Up for Further Development of 5G Private Network Market in Spain MT
Telefónica: agreement with Nokia on 5G networks in Spain CF
Nokia: agreement with Telefónica for 5G networks in Spain CF
NOKIA : Oddo BHF raises its price target CF
Wall St. ends lower after inflation data, debate RE
Technology Shares Rise On Mild Inflation -- Tech Roundup DJ
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon MT
Wall Street ends lower as investors digest inflation data, presidential debate RE
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain in Friday Afternoon Trading MT
Top Midday Stories: Nike Fiscal Q4 Revenue Falls; iPhone Shipments in China Up 40%; Uber, Lyft Settle Drivers Minimum Wage; Nokia Acquires Infinera MT
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit all-time highs; Nike slides after bleak forecast RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Nudge Higher in Friday Trading MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 28.06.2024 - 15:15 DP
Wall St set for higher open as cool inflation data lifts rate cut bets RE
Would you like some more inflation? Our Logo
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Friday MT
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Friday Ahead of Key Inflation Report MT
Sector Update: Tech MT
Futures Rise Pre-Bell Ahead of Key Inflation Gauge; Asia, Europe Advance MT

Chart Nokia Oyj

Chart Nokia Oyj
Company Profile

Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of mobile broadband network solutions (44%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks); - development of network infrastructure solutions (36.1%): IP routers and optical networking solutions. - software development (14.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms; - development of advanced technology (4.9%); - other (0.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.4%), North America (25.8%), India (12.8%), China (5.8%), Asia/Pacific (10.3%), Middle East and Africa (9.2%), Latin America (4.7%) and other (5%).
Calendar
2024-07-18 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Nokia Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
D-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
3.614 EUR
Average target price
3.973 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.92%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Communications & Networking

1st Jan change Capi.
NOKIA OYJ Stock Nokia Oyj
+18.55% 21.51B
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cisco Systems, Inc.
-6.79% 190B
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Stock Arista Networks, Inc.
+55.16% 115B
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. Stock Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd.
+80.36% 74.83B
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. Stock Motorola Solutions, Inc.
+23.22% 64.35B
GARMIN LTD. Stock Garmin Ltd.
+25.37% 30.95B
ZHONGJI INNOLIGHT CO., LTD. Stock Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd.
+77.32% 21.68B
ERICSSON Stock ERICSSON
+3.34% 21B
ZTE CORPORATION Stock ZTE Corporation
+3.81% 17.05B
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. Stock Juniper Networks, Inc.
+23.30% 11.81B
Other Communications & Networking
