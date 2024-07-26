Annual Sustainability-Linked Bond Progress Report 2023 Nokia Group 25 July 2024 1 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

1 Introduction At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. Through technology leadership, innovation, and trusted partnerships we deliver critical networks that can support environmental, social, and economic welfare. With our customers we deliver solutions that help the world respond to climate change through the more efficient use and reuse of the world's resources, restore productivity growth by bringing digital to the physical industries it has not yet reached, and provide more inclusive access to opportunity - work, healthcare, education, and markets. Our technology enables industries and cities to digitalize and automate, driving efficiency and productivity gains while enabling potential reductions in emissions and use of resources. It supports improved worker safety and more secure, inclusive, and safer communities. Our approach to sustainability is built on our company's purpose - to create technology that helps the world act together. In 2023, we took another step in bringing our sustainability strategy and initiatives closer to our corporate strategy by announcing the ambition to develop Nokia's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives into a competitive advantage. By making ESG the sixth pillar of our refreshed corporate strategy, we aim to accelerate our efforts in making it a competitive advantage for Nokia and therefore create long-term value for our customers and partners. Sustainability is integral to our 2030 technology vision and strategy, as well as the product and operational strategies of our business groups. All of these are underpinned by our unwavering focus on adhering to high standards of integrity and security that build trust and help create the capabilities needed for a more productive, responsible, sustainable and inclusive world. 1.1 Sustainable Finance Framework Aligning financing to Nokia's sustainability performance signals a strong commitment to implement our sustainability agenda. A Sustainable Finance Framework (the "Framework") has been established in accordance with the recommendations of the Sustainability- Linked Bond Principles (SLBP), as administered by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) in June 2020 and Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles (SLLP), as most recently updated by the LMA/LSTA/APLMA in March 2022. This Framework provides a high-level approach to Nokia's Sustainability-Linked Financing Instruments that incentivize the achievement of pre-determined, relevant Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs). Nokia may under this Framework issue Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB) and Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLL). This allows the alignment of our financing instruments with our broader sustainability targets and ambitions. 3 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on this Sustainable Finance Framework which has been made publicly available on Nokia's website alongside the Framework itself. Sustainalytics is of the opinion that the Nokia Sustainable Finance Framework aligns with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) 2020 and the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles (SLLP) 2022. This Sustainability-Linked Bond Progress Report is prepared in accordance with the Sustainable Finance Framework of February 2023 and Terms and Conditions of the outstanding EUR 500m 4.375% Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Redemption Notes due August 2031. The report contains the status on the KPI and should be read in conjunction with Nokia's annual sustainability report, People and Planet 2023, published on 7 March 2024 and available at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/sustainability/. 2 Selected Key Performance Indicator (KPI) The KPI that has been included for the purpose of the Sustainable Finance Framework is the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which is Nokia's main climate target and core, material and relevant to the success of our business and sector. This KPI clearly ties into our strategy of maximizing our handprint whilst at the same time minimize our footprint by actively and continually managing that footprint. As the volume of traffic rises in a more connected, digitalized world, Nokia understands the responsibility we have to work to separate this growth in traffic from any equivalent growth in energy consumption. This KPI also captures Nokia's strive to reduce GHG emissions across our operations and facilities, and work with our supply chain to help drive greater energy and resource efficiency through the whole chain. 2.1. Calibration of Sustainability Performance Targets Our science-based target (SBT) aligned with the 1.5°C global warming scenario was accepted by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2021, with our logistics, final assembly suppliers and almost 100% of the current product portfolio now covered by the target. This ambitious SBT target is our Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) in this Sustainable Finance Framework. We plan to achieve our SPT of 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 as we see greater impact as more energy efficient products and features of our portfolio are adopted over time and decarbonization of the electricity grid continues globally. We target to reach net 4 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

(location-based and market-based) Scope 3 - indirect emissions, as a consequence of the activities of the company, but from sources not owned or controlled by the company. Greenhouse gases We report the emissions as CO2 equivalents (CO2e) as per GHG Protocol's guidance. CO2e is the universal unit of measurement to indicate the global warming potential (GWP) of the greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, expressed in terms of the GWP of one unit of CO2e. Operational boundaries and emission calculation We use the operational control approach for setting organizational boundaries for our GHG emissions inventory. We use emission factors available in the beginning of the reporting year for scope 1, 2 and 3 calculations. We follow the GHG Protocol recommendation to use IPCC 5th Assessment Report (AR5) GWP100 values. These values do not include climate-carbon feedback. Some emission factor data sources still use GWP100 values from AR4 as a data source of their emission factors. The expectation is that all data sources will start to use AR5 values in the coming years. Where we use emission factors developed by the International Energy Agency, OECD/IEA, the emission calculations have been prepared by Nokia and do not necessarily reflect the views of the International Energy Agency. 2.3. Strategy to achieve the Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) We address our own environmental footprint, focusing on both climate and circularity. We strive to minimize our footprint across scope 1, 2 and 3 by actively and continually managing that footprint. As the volume of network traffic rises in a more connected, digitalized world, we must work to separate this growth in traffic from any equivalent growth in energy consumption. In 2023, we collaborated with the Carbon Trust to investigate how to accelerate our net zero ambition and the related pathways and levers. In December 2023, the Nokia Group Leadership team approved the plan to fast-forward both our net zero target (Scope 1, 2 and 3) and our interim 2030 scope 1 and 2 targets. Nokia commits to net zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050. However, in February 2024 we announced to accelerate this target to reach net zero by 2040 (Scopes 1, 2 and 3). This is further supported by our target to purchase 100% renewable electricity by 2025 across our facilities based on RE100 criteria (RE100 initiative is the global corporate renewable energy initiative bringing together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity). 6 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

To minimize our environmental footprint, we aim to be the leader in energy efficiency in silicon, software and systems. We intend to accelerate our ambition in energy efficiency in 5G-Advanced and 6G through early engagement in standardization and ecosystem development. We are improving product circularity with more recycled content in new products and expanded circular product offerings to customers. We believe our technology will play an evermore significant role in helping other industries and society decarbonize. We do not just set targets for our suppliers, we support them by working together to lower our upstream indirect emissions and to promote circular practices and innovation. We urged suppliers to align their climate targets with the SBTi and again rewarded climate-related innovations as part of our Supplier Diamond Awards program. We also focus on reducing the embodied emissions of our products, for example by offering circular products, adding recycled material content into new products and working with our suppliers on their journey to decarbonizing their energy sources. We look at automatic configuration and AI/ML-based optimization of energy savings functionalities, intelligent software capabilities, technology innovations in our hardware evolution, and energy-efficient site solutions, all to minimize our carbon footprint. To illustrate our impact, the GHG emissions in 2023 from the customer use of sold products decreased by 9% compared to 2022. Engaging our suppliers on climate Our target for our final assembly suppliers is part of our SBT climate target and requires that the final assembly suppliers achieve zero emissions by 2030 for the portion of their manufacturing allocated to Nokia. All final assembly suppliers have detailed roadmaps on a factory level, and we track their execution at business review meetings. We have also set a 50% reduction target by 2030 for other suppliers. In 2023, we extended our close collaboration on our 2030 roadmap with our Joint Design Manufacturing (JDM) suppliers as well as supplier categories with high emission intensity such as suppliers of integrated circuits, semi-discretes and printed wiring broads. We require our suppliers to have a documented Environmental Management System (EMS). We require key suppliers to be ISO 14001 certified, which we track. We encourage suppliers collaborating with Nokia to reduce the emissions of our products. Product transportation and distribution In 2023, our scope 3 GHG emissions related to upstream transportation and the distribution of our products stood at around 140 900 tons CO2e, a decrease of 57% compared to 2022. This significant drop is partly due to our continuous efforts to reduce air transportation while increasing sea, road and multimodal modes (e.g. combining sea and air) and partly to the regionalization that moves activities closer to customers. As a result, in the last two years we have nearly halved our air transportation deliveries. 7 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

However, a considerable part of the reduction in transported volumes related to a decrease in our deliveries. As one of the emission reduction methods in our transportation activities, we have explored carbon insetting, which is similar to carbon offsetting except the activities that lead to carbon footprint reduction take place within the context of the value chain. In 2023, we continued applying our sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) carbon insetting model, which aims at a direct carbon mitigation of the transport system. This is one of the most sustainable ways to reduce carbon emissions in air freight, as it saves any additional energy consumption arising from compensation measures. We further engaged with our logistics partners on our requirements related to the offering of SAF and have expanded the collaboration on SAF to four logistics partners. 3 Reporting Selected Key Performance Indicator (KPI) To provide investors and other stakeholders with adequate information about Nokia's implementation of its sustainability strategy in general, Nokia will provide relevant reporting on the progress made in respect of the KPI, and the achievement or not of the applicable SPT. Such reporting will be made publicly available on an annual basis in a Sustainability-Linked Bond Progress Report (SLB Progress Report) and in any case for any date/period relevant for assessing the SPT performance leading to a potential adjustment of the financial and/or structural characteristics of securities issued hereunder. The SLB Progress Report will be published on Nokia's website no later than on the Reporting End Date after the end of the year under review. Nokia's external auditors have performed limited assurance on Nokia's science-based target (SBT) emissions for the reporting period of 2023 presented in this SLB Progress Report, see page 10 for the assurance report. 3.1. Scope of data The sustainability data presented in this report comprises Nokia Group, including Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. This report covers the calendar year 2023 and, where available, trend data from the year 2019. 8 | 11 © 2024 Nokia

3.2 Performance of the KPI Our current SBT is to reduce our total GHG emissions by 50% between 2019 and 2030 across our value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3). Emissions covered by our science-based target (SBT) were 34 319 800 tons CO2e, which is a 9% decrease from 2022. Our scope 1 GHG emissions in 2023 increased by 7% to 111 100 tons CO 2 e driven by our marine fleet, compared to 2022.

e driven by our marine fleet, compared to 2022. Our market-based scope 2 emissions reached 84 800 tons CO 2 e. This translates to a 37% reduction in our scope 2 emissions by the end of 2023, compared to 2022.

market-based scope 2 emissions reached 84 800 tons CO e. This translates to a 37% reduction in our scope 2 emissions by the end of 2023, compared to 2022. In 2023, our scope 3 emissions included in SBT were 34 123 900 tons CO 2 e. This represents a reduction of 9% over the previous year. Despite this decrease, Nokia's SBT-related emissions in 2023 are at the same level as the 2019 baseline year. The reported emissions for the baseline year were 34 960 700 tons CO2e. Nokia's 2030 SBT is not on track with a linear reduction trajectory. While we continue to accelerate innovations in product energy efficiency and supplier collaboration, the availability and take-up of renewable energy by Nokia's customers must rapidly increase to support the achievement of the interim target. In 2023 Nokia's total CO2e emissions from scope 1, 2 and 3 were 35 409 500 tons CO2e. From this total amount, scope 1 emissions were 111 100 tons CO2e, scope 2 market- based emissions were 84 800 tons CO2e and scope 3 emissions totaled 35 213 600 tons CO2e. The scope of our SBT covers 34 319 800 tons CO2e, which is 97% of our total 2023 emissions. 4 References Nokia People & Planet 2023: nokia_people_and_planet-2023.pdf

Nokia Sustainable Finance Framework dated February 2023: nokia_sustainable_finance_framework.pdf

ICMA SLBP 2020: Sustainability-Linked-Bond-Principles-June-2020-171120.pdf (icmagroup.org)

LMA/LSTA/APLMASLLP 2022: Sustainability-

Linked_Loan_Principles_31_March_2022.pdf (lma.eu.com)

Second-Party Opinion by Sustainalytics: nokia_sustainable_finance_framework_second- party_opinion.pdf

