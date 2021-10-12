Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares - Form 6-K

10/12/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 439 220 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 29 008 894.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

www.nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
06:32aNOKIA OYJ : Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares - Form 6-K
PU
04:00aNOKIA OYJ : gives Fixed Wireless Access a boost by enabling 5G mmWave indoor installations
AQ
02:12aNOKIA OYJ : expands MX Industrial Edge ecosystem with partner applications that speed ente..
PU
02:12aNOKIA OYJ : MX Industrial Edge reaches 100Gbps+ record for private 5G network capacity and..
PU
10/11NOKIA OYJ : Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
AQ
10/07NOKIA : to Provide Digital Operations Software to India's Lightstorm
MT
10/07NOKIA OYJ : Lightstorm opts for Nokia's Digital Operations software for faster service rol..
AQ
10/07Lightstorm Opts for Nokia’s Digital Operations Software for Faster Service Rollout
CI
10/07NOKIA OYJ : deploys modular data center interconnect solution to scale ESpanix peering pla..
PU
10/06NOKIA OYJ : and MediaTek achieve world first with Carrier Aggregation delivering 3.2 Gbps ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 259 M 25 726 M 25 726 M
Net income 2021 1 162 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net cash 2021 3 525 M 4 074 M 4 074 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 28 710 M 33 225 M 33 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,09 €
Average target price 5,77 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ61.38%33 225
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.75%231 680
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.38.57%39 903
ERICSSON7.27%39 862
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.40%37 360
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.29.95%28 967