Nokia Oyj : Corporation Appoints Nishant Batra As -2

currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only
predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future
events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that
are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on
circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks
and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are
not limited to: 1) our strategy is subject to various risks and
uncertainties and we may be unable to successfully implement our
strategic plans, sustain or improve the operational and financial
performance of our business groups, correctly identify or successfully
pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow our business; 2) general
economic and market conditions, general public health conditions
(including its impact on our supply chains) and other developments in
the economies where we operate, including the timeline for the
deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on that
deployment; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and profitably
invest in existing and new high-quality products, services, upgrades and
technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 4) our
dependence on the development of the industries in which we operate,
including the cyclicality and variability of the information technology
and telecommunications industries and our own R&D capabilities and
investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of customers and
large multi-year agreements, as well as external events impacting our
customers including mergers and acquisitions and the possibility of our
customers awarding business to our competitors; 6) our ability to
maintain our existing sources of intellectual property-related revenue
through our intellectual property, including through licensing,
establishing new sources of revenue and protecting our intellectual
property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage and improve our
financial and operating performance, cost savings, competitiveness and
synergies generally, expectations and timing around our ability to
recognize any net sales and our ability to implement changes to our
organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8) our global
business and exposure to regulatory, political or other developments in
various countries or regions, including emerging markets and the
associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange controls, among
others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits, synergies,
cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10) exchange rate
fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our ability to
successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits related to any
future collaboration or business collaboration agreements and patent
license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be
received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or arbitration
award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR and to
maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and technology
licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in the
smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our
dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed
and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated
IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14)
our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or
trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls
and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business
or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for
data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating
to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies,
breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems,
or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal
frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk
areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result
in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect
to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers;
19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations
we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations
to pay additional taxes; 20) our actual or anticipated performance,
among other factors, which could reduce our ability to utilize deferred
tax assets; 21) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and recruit
appropriately skilled employees; 22) disruptions to our manufacturing,
service creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes, and
the risks related to our production sites; 23) the impact of litigation,
arbitration, agreement-related disputes or product liability allegations
associated with our business; 24) our ability to re-establish investment
grade rating or maintain our credit ratings; 25) our ability to achieve
targeted benefits from, or successfully implement planned transactions,
as well as the liabilities related thereto; 26) our involvement in joint
ventures and jointly-managed companies; 27) the carrying amount of our
goodwill may not be recoverable; 28) uncertainty related to the amount
of dividends and equity return (if any) we are able to distribute to
shareholders for each financial period; 29) pension costs, employee
fund-related costs, and healthcare costs; 30) our ability to
successfully complete and capitalize on our order backlogs and continue
converting our sales pipeline into net sales; 31) risks related to
undersea infrastructure; and 32) the scope and duration of the COVID-19
impact on the global economy and financial markets as well as our
customers, supply chain, product development, service delivery, other
operations and our financial, tax, pension and other assets, and the
shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic as well as the
risk factors specified in our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F published
on March 5, 2020 under "Operating and financial review and
prospects-Risk factors" as supplemented by the form 6-K published on
April 30, 2020 under the header "Risk Factors" and in our other filings
or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions
subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not
undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
