Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia Oyj : Corporation Appoints Nishant Batra As Chief Strategy And Technology Officer And Member Of The Group Leadership Team

12/17/2020 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Stock Exchange Release 
 
   December 17, 2020, at 08:00 (CET +1) 
 
   Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer 
and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team 
 
   Espoo, Finland -- Nokia today announced the appointment of Nishant Batra, 
a proven technology leader with broad global experience, as Chief 
Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Group Leadership team, 
effective from January 18, 2021. 
 
   Nishant joins Nokia from Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in 
automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief 
Technology Officer. Prior this role he held several positions at 
Ericsson over twelve years in Sweden, India and the US, most recently as 
Head of Product Area Networks. He has extensive experience with complex 
systems based on cutting-edge silicon technology and both embedded as 
well as cloud-based software. 
 
   "I am delighted to welcome Nishant to Nokia at a pivotal time for our 
company," says Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer of 
Nokia. "He is a proven leader bringing with him a wealth of experience 
from technology to telecoms, as well as deep knowledge of our core CSP 
customers, the enterprise sector, and the emerging trends in the global 
market. His track record of developing innovative new products and 
successfully taking them to market make him a fantastic addition to our 
team." 
 
   "I'm honored to be part of Nokia. This isn't just about joining a 
company that has a fantastic portfolio, it's also about the pride of 
being associated with such an iconic brand," says Nishant Batra. "The 
telecommunications industry is an exciting place to be at the moment 
with 5G now really taking off, and Nokia is right at the heart of it. 
The company has the true potential to work with diverse customer groups 
in the market and I see that we can make a significant impact over the 
long term. My personal ambition will be to ensure that Nokia is 
strategically positioned to win and that Nokia Bell Labs continues to be 
seen as the pinnacle of innovation." 
 
   Nishant holds an MBA from INSEAD, a master's degree in 
telecommunications and a master's degree in computer science from 
Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and a bachelor's degree in 
computer applications from Devi Ahilya University in India. 
 
   Nishant will be based initially in Espoo, Finland, after which he will 
move to the US. He will report to Nokia's President and Chief Executive 
Officer Pekka Lundmark. 
 
   Additional background information on all current members of the GLT can 
be found at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=u-kbseNmGhkAzPLg1ShbcKElZrqnXOG_e0gYouHy2O8rGFr4oHTgdWnu2MFyAF41nNZEvpno6OVPuKbkiFTzi7C_-NXheWwCh16zxMXqQxEjF2dL5YZwC80YWvg3RzDgU6ojvYCWFMigQ51Rr-LWUabO-hUrjgoNp4ghVBlBMRQaPNHpNV419tTTx-BbTpGQYvpAslcI_wNMiZIM4YDylVxzWQqu7idUGVg5n4CODSws5SM1poCJAY1vHUyIX1Xk 
www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team 
 
 
   About Nishant Batra 
 
   Born: 1978 
 
   Nationality: Indian 
 
   Education: 
 
 
   -- MBA, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France, 2005--2006 
 
   -- Master of Science in Telecommunications, Southern Methodist University, 
      Dallas, US, 2002--2003 
 
   -- Master of Science in Computer Science, Southern Methodist University, 
      Dallas, US, 2000--2001 
 
   -- Bachelor of Computer Applications, Devi Ahilya University, Indore, India, 
      1996--1999 
 
 
   Primary professional experience: 
 
   Veoneer, Stockholm, Sweden, 2018-- 
 
 
   -- EVP and Chief Technology Officer 
 
 
   Ericsson, 2006--2018 
 
 
   -- Head of Product Area Networks, Stockholm, Sweden, 2016--2018 
 
   -- Head of Engagement Practices for India region, Delhi, India, 2013--2015 
 
   -- VP and General Manager (KAM) MetroPCS (now TMUS), Dallas, US, 2011--2013 
 
   -- VP and CTO, Mid-Tier Customer Unit, and Young Advisor to CEO & President, 
      Dallas, US, 2010--2011 
 
   -- Director, Wireless Customer Solutions, Dallas, US, 2009--2010 
 
   -- Product Manager, Long Term Evolution, Business Unit Networks, Stockholm, 
      Sweden, 2008--2009 
 
   -- Business Development and Strategy Manager, Multimedia, India Gurgaon 
      Region, India, 2007--2008 
 
   -- Account Manager, AT&T KAM, Region US and Canada Atlanta/Plano, US, 
      2006--2007 
 
 
   Corpus 2002--2005 
 
 
   -- Senior Consultant to Verizon -- Information Technology, Dallas, US, 
      2003--2005 
 
   -- Consultant to Verizon -- Information Technology, Dallas, US, 2002--2003 
 
 
   Controlling Factor, Dallas, US, 2001--2002 
 
 
   -- Software Lead 
 
 
   Positions of trust: 
 
 
   -- Advisor, Mavenir, 2018--2020 
 
   -- Member of the Board of Directors, Zenuity, 2019--2020 
 
   -- Member of the Board of Directors, Sensys Gatso Group, 2020-- 
 
   Media Inquiries: 
 
   Nokia Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nXCgtyZiwxhj4Rb3_LjLHyUWD8AYKgfW-jqOxYlycdL5_XRYsbW9Va9Y3x20JNJTotgFMjjnlgbUynOV_7z1dONzYrstoUg8uH9DY5zcpFY= 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Investor Inquiries: 
 
   Nokia Investor Relations 
 
   Tel. +358 40 803 4080 
 
   Email: investor.relations@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yoxe5gtMimOP0OcAeO8HaMqWi3pDPYsjTwT6kt545rnuPs7vBljEr2g29TzF_rPyVbTyHfwnZDIjyDSu666z6iD9q_y0pVMj_Y0YYBdbmmMiWBTWKLWgSbyVv5nnPRu0 
 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the 
world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and 
societies. 
 
   With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by 
the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of 
science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies. 
 
   Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help 
build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and 
inclusive world. 
 
   For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow 
us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Forward-looking statements 
 
   It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various 
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not 
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking 
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future 
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational 
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related 
to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, 
timing and duration of that impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, our 
supply chain and our customers' businesses) and any future dividends 
including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds associated 
therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance, 
cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, 
taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost savings, product cost 
reductions and competitiveness, as well as results of operations 
including targeted synergies, better commercial management and those 
results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins; 
D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational 
and operational structure; E) expectations regarding competition within 
our market, market developments, general economic conditions and 
structural and legal change globally and in national and regional 
markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired businesses 
into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans and benefits, 
including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies; 
G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration 
or to business collaboration agreements or patent license agreements or 
arbitration awards, including income to be received under any 
collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the 
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and 
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment 
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such 
rollout; I) expectations and targets regarding collaboration and 
partnering arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint 
ventures, and the related administrative, legal, regulatory and other 
conditions, as well as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of 
pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory 
proceedings or investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding 
restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, 
uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our 
ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in 
connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure 
optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions, including our 
current cost savings program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related 
to future capital expenditures, reduction of support function costs, 
temporary incremental expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop 
or rollout software and other new products, including 5G, ReefShark and 
increased digitalization; M) expectations regarding our customers' 
future actions, including our customers' capital expenditure constraints 
and our ability to satisfy customer's needs and retain their business; 
and N) statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", 
"expectations", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", 
"estimate", "plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", 
"should", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking 
statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of 
which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to 
differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on 
management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0115ET

All news about NOKIA OYJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Appoints Nishant Batra As -2-
DJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Appoints Nishant Batra As Chief Strategy And Technology ..
DJ
01:00aNokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and mem..
GL
12/16Communications Services Flat As Dish Weakness Offsets Netflix Strength -- Com..
DJ
12/16NOKIA : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
12/16NOKIA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
12/16NOKIA : Affirms 2020, 2021 Outlook; Provides Update on Business Model
MT
12/16NOKIA : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12/16Samsung ties up with IBM to combine private 5G with "edge computing"
RE
12/16NOKIA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 584 M 26 356 M 26 356 M
Net income 2020 634 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2020 1 964 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 18 395 M 22 403 M 22 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 94 250
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,64 €
Last Close Price 3,27 €
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-0.85%22 403
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.76%188 965
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.94%41 203
ERICSSON AB23.28%40 167
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.28%28 485
ZTE CORPORATION-8.17%21 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ