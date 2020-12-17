Nokia Oyj : Corporation Appoints Nishant Batra As Chief Strategy And Technology Officer And Member Of The Group Leadership Team

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 17, 2020, at 08:00 (CET +1)
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer
and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team
Espoo, Finland -- Nokia today announced the appointment of Nishant Batra,
a proven technology leader with broad global experience, as Chief
Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Group Leadership team,
effective from January 18, 2021.
Nishant joins Nokia from Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in
automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief
Technology Officer. Prior this role he held several positions at
Ericsson over twelve years in Sweden, India and the US, most recently as
Head of Product Area Networks. He has extensive experience with complex
systems based on cutting-edge silicon technology and both embedded as
well as cloud-based software.
"I am delighted to welcome Nishant to Nokia at a pivotal time for our
company," says Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Nokia. "He is a proven leader bringing with him a wealth of experience
from technology to telecoms, as well as deep knowledge of our core CSP
customers, the enterprise sector, and the emerging trends in the global
market. His track record of developing innovative new products and
successfully taking them to market make him a fantastic addition to our
team."
"I'm honored to be part of Nokia. This isn't just about joining a
company that has a fantastic portfolio, it's also about the pride of
being associated with such an iconic brand," says Nishant Batra. "The
telecommunications industry is an exciting place to be at the moment
with 5G now really taking off, and Nokia is right at the heart of it.
The company has the true potential to work with diverse customer groups
in the market and I see that we can make a significant impact over the
long term. My personal ambition will be to ensure that Nokia is
strategically positioned to win and that Nokia Bell Labs continues to be
seen as the pinnacle of innovation."
Nishant holds an MBA from INSEAD, a master's degree in
telecommunications and a master's degree in computer science from
Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and a bachelor's degree in
computer applications from Devi Ahilya University in India.
Nishant will be based initially in Espoo, Finland, after which he will
move to the US. He will report to Nokia's President and Chief Executive
Officer Pekka Lundmark.
Additional background information on all current members of the GLT can
be found at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=u-kbseNmGhkAzPLg1ShbcKElZrqnXOG_e0gYouHy2O8rGFr4oHTgdWnu2MFyAF41nNZEvpno6OVPuKbkiFTzi7C_-NXheWwCh16zxMXqQxEjF2dL5YZwC80YWvg3RzDgU6ojvYCWFMigQ51Rr-LWUabO-hUrjgoNp4ghVBlBMRQaPNHpNV419tTTx-BbTpGQYvpAslcI_wNMiZIM4YDylVxzWQqu7idUGVg5n4CODSws5SM1poCJAY1vHUyIX1Xk
www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team
About Nishant Batra
Born: 1978
Nationality: Indian
Education:
-- MBA, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France, 2005--2006
-- Master of Science in Telecommunications, Southern Methodist University,
Dallas, US, 2002--2003
-- Master of Science in Computer Science, Southern Methodist University,
Dallas, US, 2000--2001
-- Bachelor of Computer Applications, Devi Ahilya University, Indore, India,
1996--1999
Primary professional experience:
Veoneer, Stockholm, Sweden, 2018--
-- EVP and Chief Technology Officer
Ericsson, 2006--2018
-- Head of Product Area Networks, Stockholm, Sweden, 2016--2018
-- Head of Engagement Practices for India region, Delhi, India, 2013--2015
-- VP and General Manager (KAM) MetroPCS (now TMUS), Dallas, US, 2011--2013
-- VP and CTO, Mid-Tier Customer Unit, and Young Advisor to CEO & President,
Dallas, US, 2010--2011
-- Director, Wireless Customer Solutions, Dallas, US, 2009--2010
-- Product Manager, Long Term Evolution, Business Unit Networks, Stockholm,
Sweden, 2008--2009
-- Business Development and Strategy Manager, Multimedia, India Gurgaon
Region, India, 2007--2008
-- Account Manager, AT&T KAM, Region US and Canada Atlanta/Plano, US,
2006--2007
Corpus 2002--2005
-- Senior Consultant to Verizon -- Information Technology, Dallas, US,
2003--2005
-- Consultant to Verizon -- Information Technology, Dallas, US, 2002--2003
Controlling Factor, Dallas, US, 2001--2002
-- Software Lead
Positions of trust:
-- Advisor, Mavenir, 2018--2020
-- Member of the Board of Directors, Zenuity, 2019--2020
-- Member of the Board of Directors, Sensys Gatso Group, 2020--
Media Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Tel. +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nXCgtyZiwxhj4Rb3_LjLHyUWD8AYKgfW-jqOxYlycdL5_XRYsbW9Va9Y3x20JNJTotgFMjjnlgbUynOV_7z1dONzYrstoUg8uH9DY5zcpFY=
Investor Inquiries:
Nokia Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yoxe5gtMimOP0OcAeO8HaMqWi3pDPYsjTwT6kt545rnuPs7vBljEr2g29TzF_rPyVbTyHfwnZDIjyDSu666z6iD9q_y0pVMj_Y0YYBdbmmMiWBTWKLWgSbyVv5nnPRu0
About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the
world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and
societies.
With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by
the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of
science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help
build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and
inclusive world.
For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow
us on Twitter @nokia.
Forward-looking statements
It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related
to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact,
timing and duration of that impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, our
supply chain and our customers' businesses) and any future dividends
including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds associated
therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance,
cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, operating expenses,
taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost savings, product cost
reductions and competitiveness, as well as results of operations
including targeted synergies, better commercial management and those
results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins;
D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational
and operational structure; E) expectations regarding competition within
our market, market developments, general economic conditions and
structural and legal change globally and in national and regional
markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired businesses
into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans and benefits,
including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies;
G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration
or to business collaboration agreements or patent license agreements or
arbitration awards, including income to be received under any
collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such
rollout; I) expectations and targets regarding collaboration and
partnering arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint
ventures, and the related administrative, legal, regulatory and other
conditions, as well as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of
pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory
proceedings or investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding
restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts,
uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our
ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in
connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure
optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions, including our
current cost savings program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related
to future capital expenditures, reduction of support function costs,
temporary incremental expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop
or rollout software and other new products, including 5G, ReefShark and
increased digitalization; M) expectations regarding our customers'
future actions, including our customers' capital expenditure constraints
and our ability to satisfy customer's needs and retain their business;
and N) statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect",
"expectations", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target",
"estimate", "plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue",
"should", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking
statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to
differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on
management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
12-17-20 0115ET