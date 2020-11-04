Nokia Oyj : Corporation Corporation - Managers' Transactions

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
November 4, 2020 at 11:00 (CET +1)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wirén, Marco
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201102154259_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75,000 Unit price: 2.761 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 75,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.761 EUR
