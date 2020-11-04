Log in
Nokia Oyj : Corporation Corporation - Managers' Transactions

11/04/2020 | 04:15am EST
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions 
 
 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Managers' transactions 
 
   November 4, 2020 at 11:00 (CET +1) 
 
   Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions 
 
   Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Person subject to the notification requirement 
 
   Name: Wirén, Marco 
 
   Position: Chief Financial Officer 
 
   Issuer: Nokia Corporation 
 
   LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06 
 
   Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
   Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201102154259_2 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Transaction date: 2020-10-30 
 
   Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) 
 
   Instrument type: SHARE 
 
   ISIN: FI0009000681 
 
   Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION 
 
   Transaction details 
 
   (1): Volume: 75,000 Unit price: 2.761 EUR 
 
   Aggregated transactions 
 
   (1): Volume: 75,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.761 EUR 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Media Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vsicyRyfHChj-dIMJgU0piifQYmyGx3ShCoBadRnNOtzBxADBjeDXmg-PwOfC_4iP_EBS-XB1TfOF6oZ6qfe8yHJnj3ARe3hMjRRkn71v00= 
press.services@nokia.com 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0415ET


