Nokia Oyj : Corporation Corporation - Managers' Transactions

TIDMNOKIA Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Nokia Corporation Managers' transactions November 4, 2020 at 11:00 (CET +1) Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Uitto, Tommi Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Nokia Corporation LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201102155100_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-10-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000681 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 2.86074 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 183 Volume weighted average price: 2.86074 EUR

