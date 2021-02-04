Nokia Oyj : Corporation Proposals Of The Board Of Directors To Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2021

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 4, 2021 at 13:00 (CET +1)
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation's Annual
General Meeting 2021
Nokia Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on April 8, 2021
at 15:00 EET at the Company's headquarters, Karakaari 7, Espoo, Finland,
under extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation,
which entered into force on October 3, 2020 to prevent the spread of the
Covid-19 pandemic.
Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting will be
possible only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals
and asking questions in advance. It is not possible for the shareholders
or their proxy representatives to participate at the meeting venue in
person, but the event including the confirmation of the vote result as
well as speeches from the Chair of the Board and the President and CEO
can be followed through a web stream.
The Board submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting.
Complete proposals are available as of today on www.nokia.com/agm. The
notice of the Annual General Meeting with more detailed information on
the participation and voting will be published separately at a later
date on the company's website and by a stock exchange release.
Distribution of dividend for the financial year 2020
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no
dividend be paid based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the
financial year ended on December 31, 2020.
Board composition and remuneration
Elizabeth Nelson has informed that she will no longer be available to
serve on the Nokia Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting.
Consequently, the Board proposes, on the recommendation of the Board's
Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee, that the following eight
current Board members be re-elected as members of the Nokia Board of
Directors for a term ending at the close of the next Annual General
Meeting: Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Thomas Dannenfeldt, Jeanette Horan,
Edward Kozel, Søren Skou, Carla Smits-Nusteling, and Kari Stadigh.
The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee will also propose in
the assembly meeting of the new Board of Directors on April 8, 2021 that
Sari Baldauf be re-elected as Chair of the Board and Kari Stadigh as
Vice Chair of the Board, subject to their election to the Board of
Directors.
All candidates for the Board of Directors are presented on the Company's
website www.nokia.com/agm.
In addition, the Board proposes on the recommendation of the Corporate
Governance and Nomination Committee to introduce additional annual fees
to be paid to the members of the Personnel Committee and Technology
Committee in addition to the Committee Chairs.
Other remuneration payable to the Board members would remain unchanged
and no additional annual fee is proposed to be paid to the members of
the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee or the Chair of the
Board for her service in any of the Board Committees.
Consequently, on the recommendation of the Board's Corporate Governance
and Nomination Committee, in line with the Company's Remuneration Policy
presented to and supported by the Annual General Meeting 2020, the Board
of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual fee
payable for a term ending at the close of the next Annual General
Meeting be as follows:
-- EUR 440 000 for the Chair of the Board;
-- EUR 185 000 for the Vice Chair of the Board;
-- EUR 160 000 for each member of the Board;
-- EUR 30 000 each for the Chairs of the Audit Committee and Personnel
Committee and EUR 20 000 for the Chair of the Technology Committee as an
additional annual fee; and
-- EUR 15 000 for each member of the Audit Committee and Personnel Committee
and EUR 10 000 for each member of the Technology Committee as an
additional annual fee.
In addition, it is proposed that the meeting fees for Board and Board
Committee meetings payable to all the other Board members, except for
the Chair of the Board, remain at current level. These meeting fees
based on travel required between the Board member's home location and
the location of a meeting would be paid for a maximum of seven meetings
per term and be structured as follows:
-- EUR 5 000 per meeting requiring intercontinental travel; and
-- EUR 2 000 per meeting requiring continental travel.
Furthermore, the Board also proposes that members of the Board of
Directors shall be compensated for travel and accommodation expenses as
well as other costs directly related to Board and Board Committee work.
It is proposed that approximately 40% of the annual fee be paid in Nokia
shares purchased from the market, or alternatively by using treasury
shares held by the Company. The meeting fee, travel expenses and other
expenses would be paid in cash.
Auditor election and remuneration
Since 2019 the Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General
Meeting that the shareholders would elect the auditor for the financial
year commencing next after the election. Therefore, on the
recommendation of the Board's Audit Committee, the Board of Directors
proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Deloitte Oy be re-elected as
the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022.
It is also proposed that the elected auditor for the financial year 2022
be reimbursed based on the invoice of the auditor and in compliance with
the purchase policy approved by the Audit Committee.
Authorization to the Board to issue shares and repurchase company's
shares
In line with previous years, the Board proposes that the Annual General
Meeting authorize the Board to resolve to issue in total a maximum of
550 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights
entitling to shares under Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited
Liability Companies Act in one or more issues during the effective
period of the authorization. The Board may issue either new shares or
treasury shares held by the Company. Shares and special rights entitling
to shares may be issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive
rights within the limits set by law. The authorization may be used to
develop the Company's capital structure, diversify the shareholder base,
finance or carry out acquisitions or other arrangements, to settle the
Company's equity-based incentive plans or for other purposes resolved by
the Board.
Also, in line with previous years, the Board proposes that the Board be
authorized to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million shares. The
repurchases would reduce distributable funds of the Company. The shares
may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by
the shareholders (directed repurchase). Shares may be repurchased to be
cancelled, held to be reissued, transferred further or for other
purposes resolved by the Board.
550 million shares correspond to less than 10 per cent of the Company's
total number of shares.
The Board shall resolve on all other matters related to the issuance or
repurchase of Nokia shares in accordance with the resolution by the
Annual General Meeting. It is proposed that both authorizations be
effective until October 7, 2022 and terminate the earlier authorizations
resolved at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020.
Other matters to be addressed by the Annual General Meeting
Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting would also address adopting the
Company's financial statements for the financial year 2020, discharging
the members of the Board of Directors and the President and Chief
Executive Officers from liability for the financial year 2020 and
adopting, in an advisory vote, the Remuneration Report for the Company's
governing bodies.
The Remuneration Report for 2020 as well as the "Nokia in 2020" annual
report, which includes the Company's Annual Accounts, the review by the
Board of Directors and the auditor's report, are expected to be
published and available on www.nokia.com/agm in week 9 of 2021. The
Remuneration Report for 2020 will be published by a stock exchange
release as well.
