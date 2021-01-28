Log in
01/28/2021 | 03:21pm EST
3.945 EUR   -10.34%
03:21pGameStop 'long the shorts' trade goes mainstream
RE
03:21pOnline investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
RE
03:21pNOKIA OYJ : Down Over 26%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
Nokia Oyj : Down Over 26%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

01/28/2021 | 03:21pm EST
Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR (NOK) is currently at $4.81, down $1.74 or 26.56%

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Feb. 22, 1991)

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 23.02% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Sept. 2013, when it rose 66.9%

-- Up 23.02% year-to-date

-- Down 92.15% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

-- Up 21.46% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 30, 2020), when it closed at $3.96

-- Down 26.56% from its 52 week closing high of $6.55 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Up 98.76% from its 52 week closing low of $2.42 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $4.59

-- Down 29.92% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Feb. 22, 1991)

All data as of 3:02:04 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1520ET

Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 26 129 M 26 129 M
Net income 2020 642 M 780 M 780 M
Net cash 2020 1 988 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 21 486 M 26 050 M 26 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 94 250
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,70 €
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ39.64%29 959
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.14%193 106
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.80%45 549
ERICSSON AB2.83%40 326
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.87%29 080
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.20%23 129
