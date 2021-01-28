Nokia Oyj : Down Over 26%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR (NOK) is currently at $4.81, down $1.74 or 26.56%

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Feb. 22, 1991)

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 23.02% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Sept. 2013, when it rose 66.9%

-- Up 23.02% year-to-date

-- Down 92.15% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

-- Up 21.46% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 30, 2020), when it closed at $3.96

-- Down 26.56% from its 52 week closing high of $6.55 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Up 98.76% from its 52 week closing low of $2.42 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $4.59

-- Down 29.92% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Feb. 22, 1991)

All data as of 3:02:04 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1520ET