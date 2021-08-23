Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Nokia Oyj : Finland's Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets

08/23/2021 | 06:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.

"The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia," it said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ 0.47% 5.115 Delayed Quote.61.57%
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG 0.00% 7.55 Delayed Quote.19.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 155 M 25 977 M 25 977 M
Net income 2021 1 161 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net cash 2021 3 448 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 28 719 M 33 550 M 33 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ61.57%33 550
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.30.10%245 351
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.13%40 638
ERICSSON2.23%37 698
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.22%36 303
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.27.29%28 374