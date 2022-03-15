Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : India recorded highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2021

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

India recorded highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2021

  • 4G mobile data recorded an increase of 31% in 2021, with average monthly data traffic per user growing by 26.6% (y-o-y) in 2021
  • India has more than doubled its mobile broadband subscribers from 345mn to 765mn in the last five years
  • 5G will play a major role in connecting the unconnected and advancing India to become a $1-trillion digital economy by 2025

15 March 2022

New Delhi, India - Nokia annualMobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report 2022 reveals that with the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53% over the last five years, India has one of the highest data usage in the world. The growing number of data users and consumption per user is helping the country advance towards realizing the vision of Digital India.

The data traffic increased by 31% in 2021, with average mobile data consumption touching 17GB per user per month. India's growing 4G networks carried almost all mobile broadband traffic in 2021. The report further revealed that more than 40 million subscribers were added or upgraded to 4G services in 2021. This number will further grow as adaptation to digitization continues to grow. Metros have shown a significant increase in traffic as compared to the previous years.

The growing ecosystem of 4G-capable devices is driving the growth in 4G subscribers and data consumption. India recorded the highest-ever shipment of more than 160 million smartphones, including 30 million 5G devices in 2021, with active 4G capable devices crossing 80% and the number of active 5G capable devices, crossing 10 million.

The report forecasts that user adoption will increase to ~60-75% of the smartphone user base by the calendar year 2025. The massive uptake of mobile broadband and video content is projected in the rural segment on the back of growing smartphone adoption.

Nokia MBiT report projects that 5G services revenue is likely to grow at a CAGR of 164% in five years. This is in line with the global momentum gained by 5G. The technology is expected to contribute up to 1% of global GDP or $1.3 trillion in revenue by 2030, driven by innovative use cases in several sectors, including healthcare, utilities, next-generation media applications, manufacturing and smart cities.

Sanjay Malik, SVP & Head of India Market, at Nokia, said: "4G has played a crucial role in developing India's mobile broadband ecosystem. Now, the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the commercial launch of services later this year will help India bridge the digital divide and enable service providers to provide new and exciting use cases like Industry 4.0 and smart cities to fuel the digital economy. We look forward to supporting the Indian telcos in deploying 5G networks and providing a world-class network performance to citizens and enterprises."

Other key findings of the Nokia MBiT 2022 report:

  • The shortform video segment can account for 20% of India's digital ad market, estimated to reach $25-35 billion by the end of 2030.
  • Indian Gen Z spends an average of 8 hours per day online.
  • 90% of internet users in India prefer to consume content in their local language
  • Key 5G use cases in India will be in the domains of innovation, digitization and innovation
  • India's forecasted mobile broadband penetration is ~80%, with average usage of 40GB.

Resources:

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia

Mohammed Shafeeq
Nokia India Media Relations
Email: mohammed.shafeeq@nokia.com

Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOKIA OYJ
03:00aNOKIA OYJ : India recorded highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2021
PU
03/14ADRs End Mostly Lower; Rio Tinto Down 4.6% After Offer to Buy Turquoise Hill
DJ
03/14NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 14.03.2022
AQ
03/14Nokia and Antofagasta Minerals deploy private wireless network to accelerate digital tr..
AQ
03/14NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
03/14NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11.03.2022
AQ
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Friday in Broad-Based Markets Selloff
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Drifting Lower on Friday
MT
03/11NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11.03.2022
GL
03/11NOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11.03.2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 229 M 25 516 M 25 516 M
Net income 2022 1 823 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net cash 2022 5 401 M 5 933 M 5 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 26 332 M 28 924 M 28 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float -
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,66 €
Average target price 6,03 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-16.37%28 924
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.31%227 191
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.49%37 304
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-19.81%36 894
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.60%32 213
ERICSSON-17.63%28 269