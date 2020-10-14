Log in
NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Nokia Oyj : Migrates Data Centers, Servers to Google Cloud

10/14/2020 | 09:36am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal to migrate its global data centers, servers and various software applications onto Google Cloud.

The deal reflects Nokia's operational shift to a cloud-first IT strategy and its efforts to strengthen digital operations, Nokia said in a statement.

The network equipment vendor expects the deal to drive operational efficiencies and cost savings, as real estate, energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs are reduced.

Financial details weren't disclosed, but Nokia said the collaboration will run for five years. Deployment of the migration has already started and is expected to extend over 18 to 24 months.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0935ET


