Nokia Oyj : Q4 earnings release (PDF)

Solid margin performance driven by customer demand in North America
5% year-on-year decrease in reported net sales in Q4, primarily due to Mobile Access, as declines in network deployment and planning services were partially offset by growth in radio access products
1% growth in constant currency net sales in Q4
Continued improvements in our Mobile Access portfolio; strengthening roadmaps, reducing product costs and improving product performance; commitment to invest in R&D to drive product leadership
Increase in Mobile Access gross margin in Q4, primarily driven by improved 5G gross margin, partially offset by a project-related loss provision
Positive operating profit, on a reported basis, in Q4 and full year 2020
Non-IFRSoperating profit in Q4 benefited by approximately EUR 250 million, due to the timing of revenue recognition and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments
Strong free cash flow in Q4 and full year 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, which was expected in Q1 2021
Derecognized EUR 2.9 billion of Finnish deferred tax assets, which are not lost
Reiterated outlook for 2021 comparable operating margin of 7-10% and provided new outlook for net sales and free cash flow
Board does not propose a dividend or dividend authorization for the financial year 2020
Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, on Q4 and full year 2020 results
Nokia delivered a solid Q4 to end 2020 at the high end of our Outlook range. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region and by our ongoing R&D efforts to enhance product quality and cost competitiveness.
From a business group perspective, in Q4 and full year 2020, our gross margin improvement was primarily driven by Networks, as was our full year operating margin performance. In Q4, our operating profit performance benefited by approximately EUR 250 million from two unexpected, yet significant drivers: a timing benefit of approximately EUR 150 million as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021; and we had a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments of approximately EUR 100 million.
The healthy close to the year does not change our earlier communicated view for Nokia-level operating margin expected in 2021.
Net sales for Q4 were down 5% on a reported basis and up 1% in constant currency and for full year 2020 they were down 6% on a reported basis and down 4% in constant currency.
Nokia delivered strong cash performance in Q4 and full year 2020, benefitting from a large customer payment that had been expected in Q1 2021, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Additionally, our liquidity position continues to be solid.
Financial improvement in Mobile Access was clear in both Q4 and full year 2020 results, reflecting our ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and cost position of our mobile radio products. Overall, we saw growth in radio access products in Q4 and full year 2020, with growth in 5G partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products.
5G gross margin increased due to product cost reduction, partly helped by higher ReefShark shipment volumes. Our aim was to be above 35% for our KPI on shipments of our "5G Powered by ReefShark" portfolio; we ended the year at 43% and we remain on track to realize 70% by the end of 2021. This underlines the ongoing progress with our Mobile Networks turnaround and, as I said in Q3, we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G. Completing the turnaround in Mobile Networks remains our top priority for 2021, and these visible signs of progress give me confidence that we are on the right track but there is still work to be done.
Our Enterprise business delivered another good set of results giving a solid foundation to build on. Q4 Enterprise net sales were up 1% in reported and 5% in constant currency. For full year 2020, they were up 11% in reported and 14% in constant currency, reflecting our leadership position in many areas, including in private wireless. We announced key partnerships with AT&T and Verizon for private wireless and won 79 new customers in Q4. We now have 260 private wireless customers. Public sector demand remains robust and we announced a US federal government cyber deal after the quarter end in mid-January.
At the end of 2020, we announced a new operating model to better align us with the needs of our customers and to better maintain and achieve technology leadership in the areas where we choose to compete.
Pleasingly we already have strong technology leadership positions in many key areas of our new business groups. In Network Infrastructure we have industry-leadingFP4-based products and in Cloud and Network
February 4, 2021
1
Summary
Services we are jointly developing transformational cloud-native 5G core solutions for CSPs and Enterprise customers. In our Mobile Networks business, together with Elisa and Qualcomm, we hold the worldwide 5G speed record.
These are encouraging results, however, as I said in Q3, we expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America.
Additionally, as I said, delivering on our new operating model for a strong and sustainable long-term business requires us to make further 5G R&D investments in 2021, meaning we will sacrifice some short-term margin to ensure leadership in 5G.
Considering these elements, we maintain our comparable operating margin outlook for 2021 and - as new items - give an outlook for net sales and free cash flow for 2021. As previously stated, we intend to provide a long-term outlook latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18.
Regarding dividend, we are pleased with Nokia's recent operational performance and satisfied that we have strengthened our cash position.
However, with the focus on increased investments in 5G and strategic areas, while continuing to establish a track record of sustainable cash generation, the Board does not propose a dividend or dividend authorization for the financial year 2020. We intend to provide an update on our dividend policy latest at Capital Markets Day.
We took important steps in 2020 to accelerate roadmaps, improve execution and create a new way of working, which will enable Nokia to return to a sustainable long-term financial performance. We know we have our work cut out for us in 2021, but the new Group Leadership Team has hit the ground running. As announced earlier, we will go deep into each of our business groups at our Capital Markets Day to discuss specific targets and action plans.
I want to conclude by thanking everyone at Nokia. This has been a year of incredible change where our personal resilience as well as technology has been tested like never before. I am extremely proud of our team, their commitment and their achievements. Thank you.
EPS, diluted (non-IFRS)
EPS, diluted
Net cash and current financial
Total cash and current financial
investments ("net cash")
investments ("total cash")
€0.14
€(0.46)
€2.5bn
€8.1bn
Q4 19: €0.15
Q4 19: €0.10
Q4 19: €1.7bn
Q4 19: €6.0bn
Q4 2020 and January-December 2020 reported and non-IFRS results. Refer to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation" and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section for details.
Constant
Constant
EUR million (except for EPS in
currency YoY
currency YoY
EUR)
Q4'20
Q4'19
YoY change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
YoY change
change
Net sales
6 568
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
(4)%
Gross margin %1
39.2%
38.5%
70bps
37.6%
35.4%
220bps
Operating profit/(loss)
475
803
(41)%
918
485
89%
Operating margin %
7.2%
11.6%
(440)bps
4.2%
2.1%
210bps
EPS, diluted
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
Net sales (non-IFRS)
6 569
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 870
23 344
(6)%
(4)%
Gross margin % (non-IFRS)
41.8%
40.0%
180bps
39.0%
36.5%
250bps
Operating profit (non-IFRS)
1 090
1 134
(4)%
2 114
2 003
6%
Operating margin % (non-IFRS)
16.6%
16.4%
20bps
9.7%
8.6%
110bps
EPS, diluted (non-IFRS)
0.14
0.15
(7)%
0.26
0.22
18%
Net cash and current financial
2 485
1 730
44%
2 485
1 730
44%
investments
1In Q4 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation" in the "Financial statement information" section for details.
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
YoY change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
YoY change
Reported operating profit
475
803
(41)%
918
485
89%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
99
233
407
924
Restructuring and associated charges
314
38
651
502
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
216
10
241
29
Other
(14)
50
(103)
63
Non-IFRS operating profit
1 090
1 134
(4)%
2 114
2 003
6%
Net sales
In Q4 2020, reported net sales decreased 5%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in 5G radio access products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales increased 1% in Q4 2020. In full year 2020, reported net sales decreased 6%, primarily due to network deployment and planning services in Mobile Access. In Nokia Enterprise, we continued to make great progress in full year 2020 and delivered 11% year-on-year
growth in reported net sales. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales decreased 4% in full year 2020.
Gross margin
Reported gross margin in Q4 2020 was 39.2%, compared to 38.5% in Q4 2019. Non-IFRS gross margin was 41.8%, compared to 40.0% in Q4 2019. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, where strong 5G gross margin expansion was partially offset by a project-related loss provision. To a lesser extent, our Q4 2020 gross margin performance was affected by mix
February 4, 2021
2
shifts, with a higher proportion of Group Common and Other, as well as a decline in Nokia Software. In full year 2020, reported gross margin was 37.6%, compared to 35.4% in full year 2019. Non-IFRS gross margin was 39.0%, compared to 36.5% in full year 2019.
Operating profit
In Q4 2020, our non-IFRS and reported operating profit performance was positively affected by approximately EUR 250 million from two significant drivers: a timing benefit, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021, and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. Our non-IFRS and reported diluted EPS benefited by approximately EUR 0.035 from these items.
Earnings per share
Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q4 2020 was EUR 0.14, compared to EUR
0.15 in Q4 2019, primarily due to lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. In full year 2020, non-IFRS diluted EPS was EUR 0.26, compared to 0.22 in full year 2019.
Reported diluted EPS in Q4 2020 was negative EUR 0.46, compared to EUR 0.10 in Q4 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets and, to a lesser extent, lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. In full year 2020, reported diluted EPS was negative EUR 0.43, compared to 0.00 in full year 2019. The derecognition was required due to a regular assessment of our
Summary
ability to utilize the tax assets in Finland in the foreseeable future that is done primarily based on our historical performance. These tax assets are not lost, and the derecognition can be reversed. They can still be utilized in the taxation and the derecognition is not expected to affect the overall taxation of the Nokia Group or its cash taxes. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
Cash performance
Q4 2020 was the third quarter in a row of positive free cash flow. During Q4 2020, net cash increased by approximately EUR 0.6 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter net cash balance of approximately EUR 2.5 billion. During Q4 2020, total cash increased by approximately EUR 0.4 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter total cash balance of approximately EUR 8.1 billion. Strong cash performance in Q4 and full year 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, which was expected in Q1 2021.
COVID-19
COVID-19 resulted in a net sales impact of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2020, with the majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. In addition, we had a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 250 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19.
February 4, 2021
3
Summary
Dividend
Beginning with the distribution for the financial year 2018, Nokia started paying dividends in quarterly instalments. On October 24, 2019, the Board resolved to pause dividend distributions, in order to: a) guarantee Nokia's ability to increase 5G investments, b) continue investing in growth in strategic focus areas of enterprise and software and c) strengthen Nokia's cash position. This was done in accordance with Nokia's dividend policy, which states that dividend decisions are made taking into account Nokia's cash position and expected cash flow generation.
The Board is pleased with Nokia's recent operational performance and the track record of sustainable cash generation that Nokia is starting to build. The Board is satisfied that Nokia has strengthened its cash position. However, the Board continues to focus on ensuring Nokia's ability to increase investments in 5G and strategic areas, while continuing to establish a track record of sustainable cash generation. Therefore, the Board does not propose a dividend or dividend authorization for the financial year 2020. After Q4 2021, the Board will assess the possibility of proposing a dividend distribution for the financial year 2021, taking into account the net cash position, as well as the outlook for 2022.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We believe we have a resilient customer base, and we feel a sense of duty to our customers and the communities they serve.
Due to significant uncertainties and risks in estimating the impact of customer-related delivery and implementation challenges, we are now focusing our COVID-19 disclosure on the impact of factory closures, which have had a net sales impact of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2020, with the majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. The EUR 200 million of negative impact in full year 2020 relates primarily to Alcatel Submarine Networks in Group Common and Other, which experienced temporary factory closures that particularly impacted Q1 2020 and Q2 2020.
COVID-19 also affected our operational costs (for example, temporary lower travel), capital expenditures (temporary delays), and cash outflows related to taxes (tax relief). In full year 2020, we had a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 250 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19, of which approximately EUR 150 million benefited operating expenses and approximately EUR 100 million benefited cost of sales. In full year 2021, based on our current understanding of the COVID-19-related developments, we expect a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 150 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19, of which approximately EUR 100 million is expected to benefit operating expenses and approximately EUR 50 million is expected to benefit cost of sales.
Potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic and it is impossible to predict with accuracy the precise impact of such risks on us, our operations and our business.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and we believe that our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been successful.
Health and safety
Naturally, Nokia's first focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is to our employees. We have in place strict protocols for Nokia facilities and provided clear advice to our employees about how they can mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in situations where they have to go about critical work. We have taken a range of steps, including banning international travel for Nokia employees, except for strictly-
defined 'critical' reasons; closing all our facilities to all visitors, with the exception of people engaged in essential maintenance and services, and asking our staff to work from home wherever possible. We started implementing these measures in some regions already in January 2020 and have updated guidance as the situation has developed.
As the overwhelming majority of Nokia employees continue working remotely, we are providing guidance on how staff can maintain a healthy work-life balance and look after their physical and mental well-being.
Supporting the essential services our customers provide
The products and services that we provide have never been more critical in enabling the world to continue to function in an orderly way. We continue to work closely with all our customers, to ensure that the changing needs and requirements at this time are well understood and that we respond appropriately to them.
In Q4 2020, connectivity continued to bring together people isolated from each other by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working and schooling, robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some examples that have been enabled by our connectivity solutions. In December, we announced that, together with Vodafone India Foundation, we have deployed a Smart Agriculture solution that aims to improve the productivity of farmers in India. The pilot project is being implemented in 100 locations in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will benefit over 50 000 farmers in the region by enhancing their productivity and income.
Nokia has a global manufacturing footprint designed for optimized global supply, and to mitigate against risks such as local disruptive events, transportation capacity problems, and political risks. Our supply network consists of 25 factories around the globe and six hubs for customer fulfillment. As a result, at the Nokia level, we are not dependent on one location or entity. We have also established a global command center to manage the supply chain challenges arising from the outbreak; and we are ready to activate relevant business continuity plans should the situation in any part of our organization require this.
These actions demonstrate our strong commitment to supporting global efforts to end the pandemic and overcoming the disruption and challenges we currently face.
February 4, 2021
4
Summary
Operational key performance indicators for Mobile Access in Networks
During 2020, Nokia provided operational key performance indicators ("KPIs") for Mobile Access, which is in our Networks reportable segment. Mobile Access is comprised of our product-focused Mobile Networks operating segment and our Global Services
operating segment. In 2021, Nokia will provide the same KPIs for our new Mobile Networks reportable segment. While these operational KPIs are not measures of Nokia's financial performance, they provide greater transparency regarding our operational progress.
The proportion of our 5G shipments that are "5G Powered by
ReefShark"
This KPI tracks shipments of our System-on-Chip ("SoC") based 5G Powered by ReefShark ("5G PBR") product portfolio. Increased 5G PBR shipments are expected to have a significant impact on reducing our product costs. We typically see an approximate six- month delay between shipments and impact on financial performance. We finished 2019 with 5G PBR shipments standing at approximately 10% and at Q4 2019 set a target of reaching more than 35% of shipments by the end of 2020.
In Q4 2020, 5G PBR accounted for 43% of shipments, well ahead of our >35% target, as we benefited from the timing of product release milestones. Our product development roadmaps remain on track for 5G PBR to account for ~70% of product shipments by the end of 2021, and ~100% of product shipments by the end of 2022, and we are reconfirming these previously stated targets.
~100%
~70%
~17%
~25%
~37%
~43%
~10%
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
End of 2021
End of 2022
Actual
Expected
Our weighted 5G conversion rate
This KPI measures how we are doing in converting our end of 2018
4G footprint into 5G footprint. It factors in customer size, as well as new 5G footprint where we did not previously have a 4G installed base (meaning it can be over 100%). At the end of Q4 2020, our 5G conversion rate was approximately 90%, excluding China, down
from the low 90% range. Including China, our 5G conversion rate4G5G was approximately 80%, down from the low 80% range. In 2020,
our conversion rates were impacted by not converting all of our 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America and China, partially offset by footprint gains in Europe.
Update on 4G plus 5G mobile radio market share, excluding China,
on a rolling four quarter basis
We finished 2019 with our 4G+5G mobile radio market share standing at approximately 27%, excluding China. We are excluding China, given the profitability challenges and unique market dynamics in that region. At Q4 2019, we stated that we expected our 4G+5G market share, excluding China, to end 2020 at approximately 27%. In line with our guidance at Q4 2019, we believe our full year 2020 4G+5G market share was approximately 27% to 28%, excluding China. As disclosed in our Q3 2020 interim report, we expect our market share, excluding China, to be impacted in
2021 primarily due to not converting all of our 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America, and we are therefore targeting approximately 25% to 27% market share in full year 2021. We now have 195 commercial 5G agreements (commercial deals plus pilots, trials and demos that are paid for) and 45 live 5G operator networks.
Full Year 2020
~27-28%
February 4, 2021
5
Outlook
Outlook
Full Year 2021
Net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations
EUR 20.6 billion to EUR 21.8 billion, assuming continuation of 2020 year-end EUR/USD rate of 1.23
Comparable operating margin1
7 to 10%
Free cash flow2
Positive
Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Refer to note 12 "Performance measures".
Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments
proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments.
Long term
Nokia intends to provide a long term outlook, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021
Dividend policy
In connection with the work on long term financial targets, Nokia will also assess its dividend policy, and intends to provide an update, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021
Outlook assumptions:
In full year 2021, we expect our net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations, to be affected by:
A significant decline in Mobile Networks, due to not converting all of its 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America in 2020, as well as price erosion in North America (new);
Net sales growth, primarily in Network Infrastructure and Nokia Technologies (new);
Mobile Networks is expected to deliver comparable operating margin of around zero percent in full year 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term;
Network Infrastructure is expected to deliver comparable operating margin in the high single digit range in full year 2021, and gradual improvement over the longer term;
Cloud & Network Services is expected to deliver comparable operating margin in the mid-single digit range in full year 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term;
Nokia Technologies is expected to deliver a slight improvement in comparable operating profit in full year 2021, relative to full year 2020, and stable performance over the longer term;
Group Common and Other is expected to deliver a comparable operating loss of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2021, and stable performance over the longer term;
In full year 2021, Nokia expects the free cash flow performance of Nokia Technologies to be approximately EUR 600 million lower than its operating profit, primarily due to prepayments we received from certain licensees;
Comparable financial income and expenses are expected to be an expense of approximately EUR 250 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term (new);
Comparable income tax expenses are expected to be approximately EUR 450 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term, subject to regional profit mix, net sales subject to withholding tax and the timing of patent licensing cash flow (new);
Cash outflows related to income taxes are expected to be approximately EUR 350 million in full year 2021 and over the longer term until our US or Finnish deferred tax assets are fully utilized (new);
Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately EUR 700 million in full year 2021 and EUR 600 million over the longer-term (new); and
Rule of thumb related to currency fluctuations: Assuming our current mix of net sales and total costs (refer to Note 1, "Basis of Preparation" in the"Financial statement information" section for details), we expect that a 10% increase in the EUR/USD exchange rate would have an impact of approximately negative 4 to 5% on net sales and an approximately neutral impact on operating profit (new).
February 4, 2021
6
Financial results
Our financial results
Net sales
Operating margin
€8 000M
40%
€6 000M
30%
€4 000M
20%
€2 000M
10%
0M
0%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
(10)%
Networks
Nokia Software
Nokia Technologies
Group Common and Other
(20)%
Operating margin % (non-IFRS)
Operating margin %
Components of operating profit
EPS
€2 000M
€ 0.20
€1 000M
€ 0.10
0M
€ 0.00
€(1 000)M
€ (0.10)
€(2 000)M
€ (0.20)
€(3 000)M
€ (0.30)
€(4 000)M
€ (0.40)
€(5 000)M
€ (0.50)
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Networks
Nokia Software
Nokia Technologies
Group Common and other
Non-IFRS exclusions
EPS, diluted
EPS, diluted (non-IFRS)
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million (except for EPS in EUR)
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Net sales
6 568
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
(4)%
Networks
5 040
5 439
(7)%
(2)%
16 865
18 209
(7)%
(5)%
Nokia Software
864
870
(1)%
5%
2 658
2 767
(4)%
(1)%
Nokia Technologies
382
376
2%
3%
1 402
1 487
(6)%
(6)%
Group Common and Other
292
231
26%
26%
983
952
3%
2%
Non-IFRS exclusions
(1)
1
(3)
(29)
Eliminations
(8)
(13)
(38)
(71)
Gross margin %1
39.2%
38.5%
70bps
37.6%
35.4%
220bps
Operating profit/(loss)
475
803
(41)%
918
485
89%
Networks
533
671
(21)%
964
665
45%
Nokia Software
266
304
(13)%
511
589
(13)%
Nokia Technologies
317
320
(1)%
1 164
1 239
(6)%
Group Common and Other
(27)
(161)
(525)
(490)
Non-IFRS exclusions
(615)
(331)
(1 196)
(1 518)
Operating margin %
7.2%
11.6%
(440)bps
4.2%
2.1%
210bps
Net sales (non-IFRS)
6 569
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 870
23 344
(6)%
(4)%
Gross margin % (non-IFRS)
41.8%
40.0%
180bps
39.0%
36.5%
250bps
Operating profit (non-IFRS)
1 090
1 134
(4)%
2 114
2 003
6%
Operating margin % (non-IFRS)
16.6%
16.4%
20bps
9.7%
8.6%
110bps
Financial income and expenses
29
(15)
(106)
(341)
(69)%
Income taxes
(3 131)
(246)
(3 255)
(138)
Profit/(loss) for the period
(2 608)
563
(2 421)
18
EPS, diluted
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
Financial income and expenses (non-IFRS)
(13)
(46)
(72)%
(184)
(337)
(45)%
Income taxes (non-IFRS)
(286)
(288)
(1)%
(488)
(448)
9%
Profit for the period (non-IFRS)
811
821
(1)%
1 464
1 230
19%
EPS, diluted (non-IFRS)
0.14
0.15
(7)%
0.26
0.22
18%
1In Q4 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation" in the "Financial statement information" section for details.
Results are as reported and relate to continuing operations unless otherwise specified. The financial information in this report is unaudited. Non-IFRS results exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. For details, please refer to note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation", in the notes to the Financial statement information in this report. Change in net sales at constant currency excludes the effect of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. For more information on currency exposures, please refer to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
February 4, 2021
7
Financial results
Net sales by region
17%
Q4'19-Q4'20
€ 2400m
35%
€ 2200m
€ 2000m
€ 1800m
€ 1600m
29%
€ 1400m
€ 1200m
9%
€ 1000m
€ 800m
4% 6%
€ 600m
Asia-Pacific
Europe
€ 400m
€ 200m
Greater China
Latin America
€ 0m
Middle East & Africa
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Greater China
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Asia-Pacific
1 107
1 383
(20)%
(15)%
3 847
4 556
(16)%
(13)%
Europe
1 900
1 895
0%
2%
6 620
6 620
0%
1%
Greater China
420
469
(10)%
(9)%
1 376
1 843
(25)%
(25)%
Latin America
291
467
(38)%
(29)%
1 011
1 472
(31)%
(24)%
Middle East & Africa
559
619
(10)%
(2)%
1 893
1 876
1%
5%
North America
2 291
2 070
11%
19%
7 120
6 948
2%
5%
Total
6 568
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
(4)%
Net sales by customer type
Communication service providers
Enterprise
6% 4%
8%
€ 6000m
€ 500m
5000m
€ 400m
4000m
€ 300m
3000m
82%
€ 2000m
€ 200m
€ 1000m
€ 100m
Communication service providers
€ 0m
Enterprise
Q4'19-Q4'20
€ 0m
Licensees
Q4'19-Q4'20
Other
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Communication service providers
5 408
5 816
(7)%
(1)%
17 969
19 558
(8)%
(5)%
Enterprise
502
499
1%
5%
1 571
1 409
11%
14%
Licensees
382
376
2%
3%
1 402
1 487
(6)%
(6)%
Other1
277
213
30%
29%
925
861
7%
7%
Total
6 568
6 903
(5)%
1%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
(4)%
1 Includes net sales of Alcatel Submarine Networks "ASN" and Radio Frequency Systems "RFS", both of which are being managed as separate entities, and certain other items, such as eliminations of inter-segment revenues and certain items related to purchase price allocation. ASN and RFS net sales include also revenue from communication service providers and enterprise customers.
February 4, 2021
8
Financial results
In Nokia Enterprise, we continued to make solid progress. In Q4 2020, net sales grew 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis. In full year 2020, net sales grew 11% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant currency basis. The net sales performance in Q4 and full year 2020 was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 and full year 2019, which benefited from the timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects. The growth in net sales to enterprise customers was primarily driven by increased demand for mission-critical networking solutions in
industries including utilities and the public sector, with continued momentum in private wireless solutions.
For information regarding Communication service providers, refer to the Networks and Nokia Software sections of this report.
For information regarding Licensees, refer to the Nokia Technologies section of this report.
For information regarding Other, refer to the Group Common and Other section of this report.
Cost savings program
We targeted our most recent cost savings program to result in a net EUR 500 million reduction of non-IFRS operating expenses and production overheads ("fixed costs") in full year 2020 compared to full year 2018. We expected EUR 350 million of reductions from operating expenses and EUR 150 million from cost of sales. Note that net foreign exchange fluctuations have resulted in our estimated full year 2020 fixed costs being approximately EUR 20 million lower, compared to our estimate when we announced our most recent cost savings program on October 25, 2018. As of the end of Q4 2020, we have achieved our EUR 500 million recurring cost savings target.
Furthermore, in full year 2020, we benefited from additional temporary cost savings of approximately EUR 350 million, of which approximately EUR 250 million related to COVID-19, due to lower travel and personnel expenses, and approximately EUR 100 million related to lower annual variable compensation, given Nokia's business performance in 2020. Therefore, our full year 2020 non- IFRS operating expenses totaled EUR 6.3 billion, in-line with the expectation we provided in our Q3 2020 interim report.
In EUR million, approximately
Recorded as of
To be recorded
To be recorded
Total expected
Q4 2020
in 2021
beyond 2021
Restructuring and associated charges related to our most recent cost savings program
950
950
-
-
Restructuring and associated cash outflows1
1 350
850
250
250
1 Includes cash outflows related to the most recent cost savings program, as well as the remaining cash outflows related to our previous programs.
February 4, 2021
9
Financial results
Nokia, Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019
The following table summarizes the year-on-year changes between Q4 2020 and Q4 2019.
Other
%
operating
Financial
change in
income
income
Net
%
constant
Gross
Gross
and
Operating
and
Income
EUR million
sales
change
currency
profit
margin
(R&D)
(SG&A)
(expenses)
profit/(loss)
expenses
taxes
Profit/(loss)
Networks
(399)
(7)%
(2)%
4
280bps
(68)
11
(87)
(138)
Nokia Software
(6)
(1)%
5%
(28)
(290)bps
(6)
(6)
4
(38)
Nokia Technologies
6
2%
3%
7
30bps
(13)
3
1
(3)
Group Common and Other
61
26%
26%
3
30bps
0
(3)
134
134
Eliminations
5
0
0
0
0
0
Nokia non-IFRS
(334)
(5)%
1%
(14)
180bps
(88)
4
52
(44)
33
2
(10)
Non-IFRS exclusions
(2)
(70)
15
(29)
(200)
(284)
10
(2 887)
(3 161)
Nokia reported
(335)
(5)%
1%
(84)
70bps
(71)
(23)
(149)
(328)
44
(2 885)
(3 171)
Net sales
Nokia net sales decreased 5%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales increased 1%.
Gross margin
The overall increase in Nokia non-IFRS gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, where strong 5G gross margin expansion was partially offset by a project-related loss provision. To a lesser extent, our Q4 2020 gross margin performance was affected by mix shifts, with a higher proportion of Group Common and Other, as well as a decline in Nokia Software. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within cost of sales was higher, compared to Q4 2019.
In addition, reported gross margin was affected by higher restructuring and associated charges and the absence of product portfolio strategy costs.
Operating expenses
The higher non-IFRS operating expenses were primarily due to higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access, partially offset by continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within operating expenses was higher, compared to Q4 2019.
In addition, reported operating expenses were affected by higher restructuring and associated charges and lower amortization of acquired intangible assets compared to the same period last year.
Other operating income and expenses
The net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS other operating income and expenses was primarily attributable to Nokia's venture fund investments in Group Common and Other, partially offset by loss allowances for trade receivables in Networks.
In addition, reported other operating income and expenses were affected by the impairment of goodwill.
Profit/(loss)
Nokia non-IFRS and reported operating profit performance was positively affected by approximately EUR 250 million from two significant drivers: a timing benefit, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021, and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. Our non-IFRS and reported diluted EPS benefited by approximately EUR 0.035 from these items.
In Q4 2020, Nokia generated a non-IFRS profit of EUR 811 million, compared to EUR 821 million in Q4 2019. The change was primarily due to lower non-IFRS operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS financial income and expenses.
In Q4 2020, Nokia generated a reported loss of EUR 2 608 million, compared to a reported profit of EUR 563 million in Q4 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets and lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
February 4, 2021
10
Financial results
Nokia, full year 2020 compared to full year 2019
The following table summarizes the year-on-year changes between full year 2020 and full year 2019.
Other
%
operating
Financial
change in
income
income
Net
%
constant
Gross
Gross
and
Operating
and
Income
EUR million
sales
change
currency
profit
margin
(R&D)
(SG&A)
(expenses)
profit/(loss)
expenses
taxes
Profit/(loss)
Networks
(1 344)
(7)%
(5)%
186
360bps
35
184
(106)
299
Nokia Software
(109)
(4)%
(1)%
(68)
(40)bps
(1)
(2)
(7)
(78)
Nokia Technologies
(85)
(6)%
(6)%
(66)
130bps
(38)
20
9
(75)
Group Common and Other
31
3%
2%
(45)
(470)bps
11
3
(4)
(35)
Eliminations
33
0
0
0
0
0
Nokia non-IFRS
(1 474)
(6)%
(4)%
7
250bps
7
205
(108)
111
153
(40)
234
Non-IFRS exclusions
26
(57)
438
116
(175)
322
83
(3 077)
(2 673)
Nokia reported
(1 448)
(6)%
(4)%
(50)
220bps
445
321
(283)
433
235
(3 117)
(2 439)
Net sales
Nokia net sales decreased 6%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales decreased 4%.
Gross margin
The overall increase in Nokia non-IFRS gross margin was primarily driven by strong gross margin expansion in Mobile Access, partially offset by project-related loss provisions. In full year 2020, annual variable compensation within cost of sales was higher, compared to full year 2019.
In addition, reported gross margin was affected by the absence of product portfolio strategy costs, a lower gain on defined benefit plan amendment and higher restructuring and associated charges.
Operating expenses
The lower non-IFRS operating expenses were primarily due to continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19, partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access. In full year 2020, annual variable compensation within operating expenses was higher, compared to full year 2019.
In addition, reported operating expenses were affected by lower amortization of acquired intangible assets and higher restructuring and associated charges.
Other operating income and expenses
The net negative fluctuation in non-IFRS other operating income and expenses was primarily due to loss allowances for trade receivables.
In addition, reported other operating income and expenses was affected by the impairment of goodwill.
Profit/(loss)
In full year 2020, Nokia generated a non-IFRS profit of EUR 1 464 million, compared to EUR 1 230 million in full year 2019. The change was primarily due to a net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS financial income and expenses and higher non-IFRS operating profit, partially offset by a net negative fluctuation in non-IFRS income taxes.
In full year 2020, Nokia generated a reported loss of EUR 2 421 million, compared to a reported profit of EUR 18 million in full year 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets. This was partially offset by higher operating profit and a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
February 4, 2021
11
Financial results
Cash and cash flow in Q4 2020
During Q4 2020 Nokia's free cash flow was EUR 778 million, driven by solid adjusted profit, partially offset by cash outflows related to capital expenditures, restructuring, net working capital, income taxes and net interest. Our free cash flow in Q4 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021.
In Q1 2019, Nokia established a free cash flow program to ensure company-wide focus on free cash flow and release of net working capital, including project asset optimization, review of contract terms and conditions, as well as supply chain and inventory optimization in order to rapidly align with changes in demand. Since establishing this program, reduced working capital has been a significant source of cash, driven by improved execution, early customer payments and lower net sales.
EUR million, at end of period
Total cash and current financial investments
Net cash and current financial investments1
Q4'20
Q3'20
QoQ change
8 061
7 632
6%
2 485
1 869
33%
1 Net cash and current financial investments does not include lease liabilities. For details, please refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow", and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
EUR billion
In Q4 2020, the approximately EUR 190 million difference between the change in total cash and net cash was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities, driven by repayments, and changes in the carrying amounts of certain issued bonds, as a result of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
In Q4 2020, net cash from operating activities was driven by:
Nokia's adjusted profit of EUR 1 103 million.
Approximately EUR 120 million of restructuring and associated cash outflows, primarily related to our cost savings program.
Excluding the restructuring and associated cash outflows, the decrease in net cash related to net working capital was approximately EUR 50 million, as follows: o The increase in receivables was approximately EUR 1 140 million, primarily due to a seasonal increase in receivables, partially offset by an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021. In Q4 2020, we reduced the balance sheet impact related to the sale of receivables. o The decrease in inventories was approximately EUR 480
million, primarily due to a seasonal decrease in inventories, as well as extended lead times on certain components.
The increase in liabilities was approximately EUR 610 million, primarily due to an increase in provisions, annual variable compensation accruals and an increase in deferred revenue.
An outflow related to cash taxes of approximately EUR 30 million.
An outflow related to net interest of approximately EUR 20 million.
In Q4 2020, net cash was also impacted by:
Net cash used in investing activities, relating primarily to capital expenditures of approximately EUR 140 million, partially offset by a net cash inflow from non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 30 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million.
Net cash used in financing activities, relating primarily to dividends paid by Nokia Shanghai Bell to the joint venture partner of approximately EUR 130 million and lease payments of approximately EUR 50 million.
February 4, 2021
12
Financial results
Cash and cash flow in January-December 2020
During full year 2020, Nokia's free cash flow was EUR 1 356 million driven by solid adjusted profit, partially offset by cash outflows related to capital expenditures, restructuring, net working capital,
and income taxes. Our free cash flow in 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021.
EUR million, at end of period
Total cash and current financial investments
Net cash and current financial investments1
Q4'20
Q4'19
YoY change
8 061
6 007
34%
2 485
1 730
44%
1 Net cash and current financial investments does not include lease liabilities. For details, please refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow", and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report.
EUR billion
In full year 2020, the approximately EUR 1.3 billion difference between the change in total cash and net cash was primarily due to the issuance of EUR 1.0 billion of debt and the drawdown of a EUR 500 million loan facility from European Investment Bank, partially offset by changes in the carrying amounts of certain issued bonds, as a result of foreign exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations.
Foreign exchange rates had an approximately EUR 20 million negative impact on net cash.
In full year 2020, net cash from operating activities was driven by:
Nokia's adjusted profit of EUR 2 785 million.
Approximately EUR 450 million of restructuring and associated cash outflows, primarily related to our cost savings program.
Excluding the restructuring and associated cash outflows, the decrease in net cash related to net working capital was approximately EUR 300 million, as follows: o The increase in receivables was approximately EUR 450 million, primarily due to the reduced balance sheet impact related to the sale of receivables, partially offset by improved cash collection, an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021, and lower overdue receivables. o The decrease in inventories was approximately EUR 550 million, primarily due to temporary dynamics related to
COVID-19, as well as extended lead times on certain components and optimized inventory management.
The decrease in liabilities was approximately EUR 400 million, primarily due to a decrease in accounts payable, driven by a lower level of inventories, and a decrease in deferred revenue related to licensing agreements, partially offset by an increase in provisions and an increase in liabilities related to employee benefits.
An outflow related to cash taxes of approximately EUR 280 million.
In full year 2020, net cash was also impacted by:
Net cash used in investing activities, relating primarily to capital expenditures of approximately EUR 480 million and the acquisition of a business of approximately EUR 100 million, partially offset by a net cash inflow from non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 60 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million.
Net cash used in financing activities, relating primarily to lease payments of approximately EUR 230 million and dividends paid by Nokia Shanghai Bell to the joint venture partner of approximately EUR 150 million.
February 4, 2021
13
Financial results
Our sustainability performance
Our strategy and focus areas
The purpose of technology is to improve people's lives. We strongly believe that connectivity and technology will play a key role in helping to solve many future challenges. Our sustainability strategy is focused on the areas we believe will have the greatest impact on sustainable development and our profitability. To improve people's lives, we focus on climate, integrity and culture.
Improving lives with technology
Improving lives with technology is at the heart of our business. Our technology connects people to the services, places, opportunities and people that matter to them. Remote working and schooling, robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some examples that have been enabled by our connectivity solutions. In October, we published Life in 2030; our vision of a 5G-enabled world that delivers economic prosperity, opportunity for all people and a healthier planet. We call for individuals, business and government to act and work together to achieve this vision. In December, we announced that, together with Vodafone India Foundation, we have deployed a Smart Agriculture solution that aims to improve the productivity of farmers in India. The pilot project is being implemented in 100 locations in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will benefit over 50,000 farmers in the region by enhancing their productivity and income. The smart agriculture-as-a-service solution, which utilizes Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) solution, will ensure that precise and practical data is sent to farmers, enabling them to enhance productivity.
Climate
The importance of combatting climate change through connectivity solutions will only increase, and we recognize our responsibility in the fight against climate change. In December 2020, we submitted our recalibrated science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative. The updated targets are aligned with the 1.5° Celsius warming scenario, and we will communicate them once they have been evaluated and approved by the initiative. We also published the results of our new joint study with Telefónica, finding that 5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks. As the rollout of 5G networks is set to increase data traffic dramatically, it is critical that the energy consumed does not rise at the same rate. In addition, we launched our Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service, applying AI to the challenge of rising energy consumption in multi- vendor, multi-technology networks. This service helps Communications Service Providers to reduce energy bills by up to
20 percent and move towards more sustainable patterns of energy usage. In December, CDP, the world's leading global disclosure system for environmental impact, included Nokia on its A list in the Climate change category. We were also awarded, together with Elisa, Finland's 'Energy Difference of the Year 2020' recognition with the world's first 5G liquid cooled radio base station.
Integrity
Maintaining our commitment to unyielding integrity and the highest standards of business ethics is a top priority. As COVID-19 has
persisted through the fourth quarter and beyond, we have remained vigilant in ensuring adherence to our high ethical standards. We are conducting proactive audits focusing on our anti- corruption policies and controls, aimed at ensuring robust adherence to compliance in even the most challenging jurisdictions. We are improving our monitoring of third parties on whom we rely to do business and strengthening compliance programs at our joint ventures and service companies. We continue to develop and refine our use of technology and advanced analytics as we move into an era of predictive compliance - identifying issues and trends to enhance prevention of ethical missteps. Also, safeguarding the psychological safety of our employees during a period of unprecedented change and challenge remains our priority, and, to that end, we continue to emphasize the importance of a 'speak up' culture, where every employee feels comfortable reporting compliance concerns, safe in the knowledge that those concerns will be fully and fairly investigated, that remedial action will be taken as appropriate, and that no one will suffer retaliation or reprisal for reporting or supporting concerns.
Culture
We believe our people are our greatest asset and we aim to enable a culture that encourages high performance, integrity and inclusion. We have long been committed to pursuing LGBT+ inclusion, and we are delighted that our continued efforts were recognized in the 2020 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark in October 2020; Nokia was awarded the Ambassador status alongside eight other companies and institutions. In Q4, we launched our first leadership development program enabling further sexual minority inclusion. Our 'OUT Leader' program consists of external networking and mentoring by Nokia leaders. In addition, our 'Navigating bias' training overachieved its targeted participation rate, reaching over 85% of all line managers; This training aims to advance bias-free leadership by educating managers to recognize and counteract their mindset and potential bias. As part of recently announced changes in our operating model and strategic direction, we engaged virtually with all of our employees around the globe to discuss Nokia's purpose, culture and new operating model.
Other topics
We were recognized by the World Benchmarking Alliance in their Digital Inclusion Benchmark, which assesses how companies are helping to advance a more inclusive digital economy and society. Out of the 100 companies benchmarked, we were ranked #5, the highest ranking of all hardware companies included.
February 4, 2021
14
Reporting segment details
Networks
Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019
Net sales
Margin
Change in operating profit
Increase
Decrease
€6 000M
50%
€5 000M
€4 000M
40%
€3 000M
30%
€2 000M
20%
€1 000M
10%
0M
0%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Mobile Access
(10)%
Fixed Access
IP Routing
Optical Netwo rks
Gross margin %
Operating margin %
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Net sales
5 040
5 439
(7)%
(2)%
16 865
18 209
(7)%
(5)%
Mobile Access
3 214
3 497
(8)%
(2)%
10 640
11 655
(9)%
(6)%
Fixed Access
517
543
(5)%
1%
1 759
1 881
(6)%
(4)%
IP Routing
835
845
(1)%
5%
2 771
2 921
(5)%
(2)%
Optical Networks
474
555
(15)%
(10)%
1 695
1 752
(3)%
(1)%
Gross profit
1 863
1 859
0%
5 763
5 577
3%
Gross margin %
37.0%
34.2%
280bps
34.2%
30.6%
360bps
R&D
(783)
(715)
10%
(2 908)
(2 943)
(1)%
SG&A
(462)
(473)
(2)%
(1 745)
(1 929)
(10)%
Other operating income and expenses
(86)
1
(146)
(40)
Operating profit/(loss)
533
671
(21)%
964
665
Operating margin %
10.6%
12.3%
(170)bps
5.7%
3.7%
200bps
Net sales
Networks net sales decreased 7%. On a constant currency basis, Networks net sales decreased 2%.
The decrease in Networks net sales was primarily due to Mobile Access and Optical Networks.
The decrease in Mobile Access was primarily due to a decline in network deployment and planning services, consistent with the key drivers of our outlook, partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products.
The net sales performance in Optical Networks was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 2019, which benefited from the timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects.
IP Routing had solid growth in constant currency net sales. On a reported basis, the slight decrease was primarily driven by North America, which had a particularly strong Q4 2019, and Latin America,
February 4, 2021
partially offset by growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had an approximately EUR 50 million net negative impact on IP Routing reported net sales in Q4 2020.
Fixed Access had slight growth in constant currency net sales. On a reported basis, the decrease in Fixed Access was primarily due to copper access technologies and related services, partially offset by growth in digital home and fiber access technologies. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had an approximately EUR 30 million net negative impact on Fixed Access reported net sales in Q4 2020.
Gross margin
The increase in Networks gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, partially offset by declines in gross margin in Fixed Access and IP Routing. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within Networks cost of sales was higher, compared to Q4 2019.
In Mobile Access, we continue to focus on driving improvements in our portfolio by strengthening our roadmaps, reducing product
15
Reporting segment details
costs and improving our product performance. In Q4 2020, gross margin in Mobile Access increased, primarily driven by improved 5G gross margin, partially offset by a project-related loss provision. Mobile Access gross margin was positively affected in Q4 2020 by a timing benefit of approximately EUR 150 million, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021.
Operating Expenses
The increase in Networks R&D expenses was primarily due to Mobile Access and, to a lesser extent, Optical Networks. The higher R&D expenses in Mobile Access was primarily due to higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness. The higher R&D expenses in Optical Networks was
February 4, 2021
primarily due to increased investments related to our Elenion acquisition.
The decrease in Networks SG&A expenses was primarily due to Mobile Access, reflecting continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19.
In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within Networks operating expenses was higher, compared to Q4 2019.
Other operating income and expenses
The net negative fluctuation in other operating income and expenses was primarily due to the net effect of loss allowances on certain trade receivables.
16
Reporting segment details
Nokia Software
Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019
Net sales
Margin
Change in operating profit
Increase
Decrease
€1 000M
60%
€ 800M
50%
€ 600M
40%
30%
€ 400M
20%
€ 200M
10%
0M
0%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Net sales
Gross margin %
Operating margin %
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Net sales
864
870
(1)%
5%
2 658
2 767
(4)%
(1)%
Gross profit
491
519
(5)%
1 385
1 453
(5)%
Gross margin %
56.8%
59.7%
(290)bps
52.1%
52.5%
(40)bps
R&D
(117)
(111)
5%
(459)
(458)
0%
SG&A
(107)
(101)
6%
(397)
(395)
1%
Other operating income and expenses
0
(4)
(18)
(11)
Operating profit/(loss)
266
304
(13)%
511
589
(13)%
Operating margin %
30.8%
34.9%
(410)bps
19.2%
21.3%
(210)bps
Net sales
Nokia Software net sales decreased 1%. On a constant currency basis, Nokia Software had solid growth, with net sales growth of 5%.
The net sales decrease, on a reported basis, in Nokia Software was primarily due to Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Greater China, partially offset by a strong performance in North America. The change in reported net sales includes foreign exchange
fluctuations, which had an approximately EUR 50 million net negative impact on Nokia Software net sales in Q4 2020.
Gross margin
The decrease in Nokia Software gross margin was primarily due to annual variable compensation and unfavorable mix, with a higher proportion of lower margin services.
February 4, 2021
17
Reporting segment details
Nokia Technologies
Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019
Net sales
Margin
Change in operating profit
€ 500M
100%
€ 400M
80%
€ 300M
60%
€ 200M
40%
€ 100M
20%
0M
0%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Net Sales
Gross margin %
Operating margin %
IncreaseDecrease
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Net sales
382
376
2%
3%
1 402
1 487
(6)%
(6)%
Gross profit
380
373
2%
1 393
1 459
(5)%
Gross margin %
99.5%
99.2%
30bps
99.4%
98.1%
130bps
R&D
(40)
(27)
48%
(149)
(111)
34%
SG&A
(23)
(26)
(12)%
(81)
(101)
(20)%
Other operating income and expenses
0
(1)
1
(8)
Operating profit/(loss)
317
320
(1)%
1 164
1 239
(6)%
Operating margin %
83.0%
85.1%
(210)bps
83.0%
83.3%
(30)bps
Net sales
Nokia Technologies net sales increased 2%. On a constant currency basis, Nokia Technologies net sales increased 3%.
The increase in Nokia Technologies net sales was primarily due to higher patent licensing and catch-up net sales due to a renewed patent license agreement, partially offset by lower brand licensing net sales.
Excluding the catch-up net sales, Nokia Technologies annualized net sales run rate was approximately EUR 1.4 billion in Q4 2020.
Operating Expenses
The increase in Nokia Technologies R&D expenses was primarily due to higher investments to drive creation of intellectual property and higher costs to maintain our patent portfolio.
February 4, 2021
18
Reporting segment details
Group Common and Other
Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019
Net sales
Margin
Change in operating profit
Increase
Decrease
€ 300M
100%
€ 200M
80%
60%
€ 100M
40%
20%
0M
0%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
(20)%
(40)%
(60)%
(80)%
(100)%
Net Sales
Gross margin %
Operating margin %
Constant
Constant
YoY
currency YoY
YoY
currency YoY
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
change
change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
change
change
Net sales
292
231
26%
26%
983
952
3%
2%
Gross profit/(loss)
11
8
(11)
34
Gross margin %
3.8%
3.5%
30bps
(1.1)%
3.6%
(470)bps
R&D
(70)
(70)
0%
(301)
(312)
(4)%
SG&A
(77)
(74)
4%
(266)
(269)
(1)%
Other operating income and expenses
109
(25)
53
57
Operating profit/(loss)
(27)
(161)
(525)
(490)
Operating margin %
(9.2)%
(69.7)%
6 050bps
(53.5)%
(51.5)%
(200)bps
Net sales
Group Common and Other net sales increased 26% on both a reported and constant currency basis.
The increase in Group Common and Other net sales was primarily due to Alcatel Submarine Networks, partially offset by Radio Frequency Systems. The growth in Alcatel Submarine Networks was primarily due to strong demand following COVID-19-related factory closures in the first half of 2020. The decrease in Radio Frequency Systems was primarily due to lower net sales of remote radio head cables in North America.
Other operating income and expenses
The net positive fluctuation in other operating income and expenses was primarily due to a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments.
COVID-19
In Q4 2020, we estimate that COVID-19 did not have an impact on Alcatel Submarine Networks net sales. In full year 2020, we estimate that COVID-19 had an approximately EUR 200 million cumulative negative net impact on Alcatel Submarine Networks net sales, due to temporary factory closures that particularly impacted Q1 2020 and Q2 2020. We expect the majority of this to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost.
February 4, 2021
19
Additional information
Nokia, January-December 2020 significant events
On March 2, 2020, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Lundmark, who at the time was President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland, started in his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on August 1, 2020. Lundmark acquired 788 850 Nokia shares prior to joining the company, of which 695 447 shares will qualify under a co-invest arrangement with the company. Under the terms of the co-invest arrangement, he must hold those shares until after the release of the Q2 2023 results at which point he will also receive the matching shares under the plan, subject to the performance of the total shareholder return over that period.
Rajeev Suri left his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on July 31, 2020 and continued to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.
On May 5, 2020, Nokia announced that Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise, had decided to leave the company at the end of May. At the end of May, Buvac stepped down from her position on the company's Group Leadership Team and left the company.
Buvac was succeeded by Raghav Sahgal, formerly Senior Vice President of Nokia Software with responsibility for global sales and market services. Sahgal started in his new position and joined the Group Leadership Team on June 1, 2020.
On May 14, 2020, Nokia announced it had successfully completed an issue of EUR 500 million 2.375% notes due May 15, 2025 and EUR 500 million 3.125% notes due May 15, 2028 and that it has accepted for purchase EUR 150 million of 1.000% notes due March 15, 2021 validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer. The net proceeds of new notes shall be used to fund the tender offer and for general corporate purposes of the issuer.
On May 27, 2020, Nokia held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at its headquarters in Espoo under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following resolutions were made:
No dividend is paid for the financial year 2019.
Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Jeanette Horan, Edward Kozel, Elizabeth Nelson, Søren Skou, Carla Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh were re-elected as members of the Board and Thomas Dannenfeldt was elected as a new member of the Board for a term ending at the close of the next AGM. In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of the Board.
Remuneration Policy for the Company's governing bodies was supported.
Deloitte Oy was elected as the auditor for Nokia for the financial year 2021.
Board was authorized to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million Nokia shares. The authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019.
Board was authorized to issue a maximum of 550 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues. The authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the corresponding authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019.
On June 11, 2020, Nokia announced it had appointed Marco Wirén as Chief Financial Officer of Nokia and member of the Group Leadership Team. Wirén, who at the time was President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group, joined Nokia on September 1, 2020. Kristian Pullola, who had served as CFO since January 2017, stepped down as CFO and left the Group Leadership Team on August 31, 2020. He will remain with the company for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.
On September 3, 2020, Nokia announced that it had received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act that the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The holdings of Solidum Oy in Nokia on September 3, 2020, amounted to a total of 283 000 000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.01% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.
On October 29, 2020, Nokia announced the first phase of its new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new model, which is effective from January 1, 2021, consists of four P&L responsible business groups aligned with customer buying behavior:
Mobile Networks, (2) Network Infrastructure, (3) Cloud and Network Services and (4) Nokia Technologies. The new operating model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and improved cost-efficiency. For more details, refer to the stock exchange release by Nokia on October 29, 2020.
On December 16, 2020, Nokia provided a mid-point update on its new strategic focus areas and operating model together with its assumptions for its four new business groups and Group Common and Other in 2021 and over the longer term. Nokia also announced that it will provide detailed business group strategies on the Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021. For more details, refer to the stock exchange release by Nokia on December 16, 2020.
On December 17, 2020, Nokia announced that Nishant Batra was appointed as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team effective from January 18, 2021. Batra joins Nokia from Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
Shares
The total number of Nokia shares on December 31, 2020, equalled 5 653 886 159. On December 31, 2020 Nokia and its subsidiary companies owned 36 389 799 Nokia shares, representing approximately 0.6% of the total number of Nokia shares and voting rights.
February 4, 2021
20
Risk Factors
Nokia and its business are exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties which include but are not limited to:
Competitive intensity, which is particularly impacting Mobile Networks and is expected to continue at a high level in full year 2021, as some competitors seek to take share in the early stages of 5G;
Our ability to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in full year 2021, thereby enabling us to drive product cost reductions and maintain the necessary scale to be competitive;
Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits;
Developments in North America following the conclusion of the C-band auction, including the potential for temporary capital expenditure constraints or the acceleration of 5G deployments;
Customer demand could weaken and risk could increase further in India, after the country's Supreme Court upheld a ruling that telecoms companies must pay retroactive license and spectrum fees;
Potential risks and uncertainties related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic;
Our ability to procure certain standard components;
The timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects;
Our product and regional mix;
Macroeconomic, industry and competitive dynamics;
The timing and value of new and existing patent licensing agreements with smartphone vendors, automotive companies and consumer electronics companies;
Results in brand and technology licensing; costs to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; and the regulatory landscape for patent licensing;
as well as the risk factors specified under "Forward-looking Statements" of this release, and our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 5, 2020 under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" as supplemented by the form 6- K published on April 30, 2020 under the header "Risk Factors".
Proposed organizational changes referenced in this release may be subject to consultation with employee representatives in certain jurisdictions and are not considered final until such processes are completed.
February 4, 2021
Additional information
21
Financial tables, unaudited
Financial statement information
February 4, 2021
22
Financial tables, unaudited
Consolidated income statement (condensed)
EUR million
Reported
Non-IFRS
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
Net sales (notes 2, 3, 4)
6 568
6 903
21 867
23 315
6 569
6 903
21 870
23 344
Cost of sales1
(3 995)
(4 245)
(13 653)
(15 051)
(3 824)
(4 144)
(13 340)
(14 821)
Gross profit1(notes 2, 3)
2 574
2 658
8 214
8 264
2 745
2 759
8 530
8 523
Research and development expenses1
(1 145)
(1 074)
(4 087)
(4 532)
(1 010)
(922)
(3 817)
(3 824)
Selling, general and administrative expenses1
(777)
(754)
(2 898)
(3 219)
(670)
(674)
(2 489)
(2 694)
Other operating income and expenses1
(177)
(28)
(311)
(28)
24
(28)
(110)
(2)
Operating profit (notes 2, 3)
475
803
918
485
1 090
1 134
2 114
2 003
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
20
21
22
12
20
21
22
12
Financial income and expenses
29
(15)
(106)
(341)
(13)
(46)
(184)
(337)
Profit before tax (note 2)
523
809
834
156
1 097
1 108
1 952
1 678
Income tax expense (note 6)
(3 131)
(246)
(3 255)
(138)
(286)
(288)
(488)
(448)
(Loss)/profit from continuing operations (note 2)
(2 608)
563
(2 421)
18
811
821
1 464
1 230
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
4
0
(3)
(7)
0
0
0
0
(Loss)/profit for the period
(2 605)
563
(2 424)
11
811
821
1 464
1 230
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(2 601)
563
(2 431)
7
814
821
1 457
1 225
Non-controlling interests
(4)
0
7
4
(4)
0
7
4
Earnings per share, EUR (for (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the parent)
Basic
Continuing operations
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
0.14
0.15
0.26
0.22
(Loss)/profit for the period
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
0.14
0.15
0.26
0.22
Diluted
Continuing operations
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
0.14
0.15
0.26
0.22
(Loss)/profit for the period
(0.46)
0.10
(0.43)
0.00
0.14
0.15
0.26
0.22
Average number of shares ('000 shares)
Basic
Continuing operations
5 617 463
5 604 881
5 612 418
5 599 912
5 617 463
5 604 881
5 612 418
5 599 912
(Loss)/profit for the period
5 617 463
5 604 881
5 612 418
5 599 912
5 617 463
5 604 881
5 612 418
5 599 912
Diluted
Continuing operations
5 617 463
5 622 823
5 612 418
5 626 375
5 640 341
5 622 823
5 636 082
5 626 375
(Loss)/profit for the period
5 617 463
5 622 823
5 612 418
5 626 375
5 640 341
5 622 823
5 636 082
5 626 375
1 In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation".
The above condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
February 4, 2021
23
Financial tables, unaudited
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (condensed)
EUR million
Reported
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
(Loss)/profit for the period
(2 605)
563
(2 424)
11
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
486
920
624
414
Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(115)
(237)
(140)
(95)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Translation differences
(490)
(347)
(1 232)
260
Net investment hedges
61
78
266
(58)
Cash flow and other hedges
(30)
17
15
(2)
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
2
5
47
8
Other changes, net
0
2
3
0
Income tax related to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
83
(19)
25
11
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(3)
419
(392)
538
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(2 608)
982
(2 816)
549
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(2 604)
983
(2 822)
545
Non-controlling interests
(4)
(1)
6
4
The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
February 4, 2021
24
Financial tables, unaudited
Consolidated statement of financial position (condensed)
EUR million
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Goodwill
5 074
Other intangible assets
1 953
Property, plant and equipment
1 783
Right-of-use assets
805
Investments in associated companies and joint ventures
233
Non-current financial investments (note 8)
745
Deferred tax assets (note 6)
1 822
Other non-current financial assets (note 8)
364
Defined benefit pension assets (note 5)
5 038
Other non-current assets
217
Non-current assets
18 034
Inventories
2 248
Trade receivables (note 8)
5 533
Contract assets
1 080
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
850
Current income tax assets
265
Other current financial assets (note 8)
214
Current financial investments (note 8)
1 121
Cash and cash equivalents (note 8)
6 940
Current assets
18 251
Total assets
36 285
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
527
429
856
912
165
740
124
445
830
292
320
936
025
489
908
279
164
97
910
808
128
Share capital
246
246
Share issue premium
443
427
Treasury shares
(352)
(352)
Translation differences
(1 295)
(372)
Fair value and other reserves
1 910
1 382
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
15 656
15 607
Accumulated deficit
(4 051)
(1 613)
Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent
Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities
3 721
Provisions (note 9)
796
Current liabilities
11 764
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
36 285
985
771
390
343
915
712
556
11 672
292
259
803
187
786
752
323
653
055
128
Shareholders' equity per share, EUR
2.24
2.73
Number of shares (1 000 shares, excluding treasury shares)
5 617 496
5 605
581
The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with accompanying
notes.
February 4, 2021
25
Financial tables, unaudited
Consolidated statement of cash flows (condensed)
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
Cash flow from operating activities
(Loss)/profit for the period
(2 605)
563
(2 424)
Adjustments
3 708
746
5 209
Depreciation and amortization
279
425
1 132
Impairment charges
220
13
246
Restructuring charges
217
20
454
Financial income and expenses
(30)
16
109
Income tax expense
3 128
252
3 254
(Profit)/loss from non-current investments
(109)
14
(61)
Other
3
6
75
Cash from operations before changes in net working capital
1 103
1 309
2 785
Change in net working capital
(169)
194
(744)
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
(1 137)
(355)
(448)
Decrease in inventories
479
675
547
Increase/(decrease) in non-interest-bearing liabilities
489
(126)
(843)
Cash from operations
934
1 503
2 041
Interest received
9
23
33
Interest paid
(31)
126
(35)
Income taxes paid, net
(33)
(63)
(280)
Net cash from operating activities
879
1 589
1 759
Cash flow from investing activities
11
627
660
102
397
283
140
(50)
95
638
(1 788) 159 285 (2 232)
850
57
(1)
(516)
390
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(139)
(193)
(479)
(690)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
8
21
13
39
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
0
0
(104)
0
Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of disposed cash
0
0
11
19
Purchase of current financial investments
(353)
(53)
(1 154)
(473)
Proceeds from maturities and sale of current financial investments
23
59
123
991
Purchase of non-current financial investments
(15)
(91)
(59)
(180)
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments
45
31
122
144
Other
(1)
3
10
(17)
Net cash used in investing activities
(432)
(223)
(1 517)
(167)
Cash flow from financing activities
Purchase of equity instruments of subsidiaries
0
0
(1)
(1)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
2
37
1 595
1 039
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(16)
0
(246)
(766)
(Repayment of)/proceeds from short-term borrowings
(102)
(122)
(83)
40
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(51)
(34)
(234)
(221)
Dividends paid
(130)
0
(148)
(570)
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities
(297)
(119)
883
(479)
Translation differences
(46)
(58)
(95)
(95)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
104
1 189
1 030
(351)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6 836
4 721
5 910
6 261
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6 940
5 910
6 940
5 910
Consolidated statement of cash flows combines cash flows from both the continuing and the discontinued operations. The figures in the consolidated statement of cash flows cannot be directly traced from the statement of financial position without additional information as a result of acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and net foreign exchange differences arising on consolidation.
The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
February 4, 2021
26
Financial tables, unaudited
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (condensed)
Reserve for
Attributable
EUR million
Fair value
invested
to equity
Non-
Share
Share issue
Treasury
Translation
and other
unrestricted
Accumulated
holders of
controlling
Total
capital
premium
shares
difference
reserves
equity
deficit
the parent
interest
equity
December 31, 2018
246
436
(408)
(592)
1 063
15 606
(1 062)
15 289
82
15 371
Adoption of IFRS 161
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
4
January 1, 2019
246
436
(408)
(592)
1 063
15 606
(1 058)
15 293
82
15 375
Profit for the period
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
4
11
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
220
319
0
(1)
538
0
538
Total comprehensive income
0
0
0
220
319
0
6
545
4
549
Share-based payments
0
81
0
0
0
0
0
81
0
81
Excess tax benefit on share-based payments
0
(7)
0
0
0
0
0
(7)
0
(7)
Settlement of share-based payments
0
(83)
56
0
0
1
0
(26)
0
(26)
Dividends
0
0
0
0
0
0
(560)
(560)
(10)
(570)
Other movements
0
0
0
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
0
(1)
Total transactions with owners
0
(9)
56
0
0
1
(561)
(513)
(10)
(523)
December 31, 2019
246
427
(352)
(372)
1 382
15 607
(1 613)
15 325
76
15 401
January 1, 2020
246
427
(352)
(372)
1 382
15 607
(1 613)
15 325
76
15 401
Loss for the period
0
0
0
0
0
0
(2 431)
(2 431)
7
(2 424)
Other comprehensive loss
0
0
0
(922)
528
0
3
(391)
(1)
(392)
Total comprehensive loss
0
0
0
(922)
528
0
(2 428)
(2 822)
6
(2 816)
Share-based payments
0
76
0
0
0
0
0
76
0
76
Excess tax benefit on share-based payments
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
Settlement of share-based payments
0
(62)
0
0
0
49
0
(13)
0
(13)
Dividends
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(5)
(5)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
(10)
(10)
0
(10)
Investment in subsidiary by non-controlling
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
interest
Other movements
0
0
0
(1)
0
0
0
(1)
0
(1)
Total transactions with owners
0
16
0
(1)
0
49
(10)
54
(3)
51
December 31, 2020
246
443
(352)
(1 295)
1 910
15 656
(4 051)
12 557
79
12 636
1Equity impact mainly relating to opening balance of subleases arising from the difference between right-of-use assets and lease receivables on adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, as of January 1, 2019.
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
Financial tables, unaudited
Notes to Financial statements
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
This unaudited and condensed consolidated financial statement information of Nokia has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and it should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU. The same accounting policies, methods of computation and applications of judgment are followed in this financial statement information as was followed in the consolidated financial statements for 2019. Percentages and figures presented herein may include rounding differences and therefore may not add up precisely to the totals presented and may vary from previously published financial information. This financial report was authorized for issue by management on February 4, 2021.
Net sales and operating profit of the Nokia Group, particularly in Networks and Nokia Software segments, are subject to seasonal fluctuations being generally highest in the fourth quarter and lowest in the first quarter of the year. This is mainly due to the seasonality in the spending cycles of communication service providers.
Management has identified its geographic areas as the relevant category to present disaggregated revenue. Nokia's primary customer base consists of companies that operate on a country specific or a regional basis and are subject to macroeconomic conditions specific to those geographic areas. Further, although Nokia's technology cycle is similar around the world, each country or region is inherently in a different stage of that cycle, often influenced by macroeconomic conditions. Each reportable segment, as described in note 3, "Segment Information", operates in every geographic area as described in note 4 "Net Sales". No reportable segment has a specific revenue concentration in any geographic area other than Nokia Technologies, which is included in Europe. Each type of customer, as disclosed in note 4, "Net Sales", operates in all geographic areas.
In 2017, Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center (China Huaxin) commenced operations of the joint venture Nokia Shanghai Bell (NSB). China Huaxin obtained the right to fully transfer its ownership interest in NSB to Nokia in exchange for a future cash settlement. To reflect this obligation, Nokia derecognized the non-controlling interest and records a financial liability in current liabilities in line with the option exercise period. Any changes in the estimated future cash settlement are recorded in financial income and expense.
In 2016, Nokia entered into a strategic agreement with HMD global Oy (HMD) to grant HMD an exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for ten years in exchange for royalty payments on sales of Nokia-branded mobile products. In the third quarter of 2020, Nokia acquired an ownership interest in HMD as a result of the equity conversion of a convertible loan granted to HMD in 2019. As a result of the equity conversion, Nokia recorded an associated company investment equal to the book value of the converted loan of EUR 63 million. Following the equity conversion, Nokia records its share of the profits or losses of HMD in share of results of associated companies and joint ventures in the consolidated income statement.
Nokia conducted its annual goodwill impairment test in the fourth quarter of 2020, and as a result recorded a non-cash charge of EUR 200 million to other operating expenses. The impairment loss related to the goodwill held in the Fixed Networks operating segment, the carrying amount of which totaled EUR 609 million as of December 31, 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reviewed the presentation of income and expenses related to its restructuring plans, pension plan curtailments and amendments as well as certain asset impairments. As a result, Nokia reclassified the restructuring and associated charges, pension curtailment and plan amendment income and expenses as well as certain impairment charges that were previously presented in other operating income and expenses to the functional line items to enhance the relevance of information provided in Nokia's consolidated income statement.
The comparative amounts for Q4 2019 and Q1-Q4 2019 have been reclassified accordingly. Related to Q4 2019, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 54 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 5 million, SG&A expenses decreased by EUR 21 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 38 million compared to the previously reported amounts. Related to Q1-Q4 2019, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 62 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 121 million, SG&A expenses increased by EUR 118 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 301 million compared to the previously reported amounts.
COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 on Nokia's operations in 2020 has been primarily related to temporary factory closures in the first half of the year. In addition, in the first half of 2020, COVID-19 affected the valuations of certain assets, including investments in non-publicly quoted assets through Nokia's venture fund investments and pension plans, the valuation of which is inherently challenging in fast-moving market conditions. In the second half of 2020, the valuation uncertainty has decreased compared to the first half of the year but remained elevated at year end (refer to note 5 "Pensions and other post-employment benefits" and note 8 "Fair value of financial instruments").
In relation to its financial statements as of December 31, 2020, Nokia has considered the indicators of impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, recoverability of deferred tax assets, valuation of inventories, and collectability of trade receivables and contract assets. Based on these assessments, Nokia has not identified such an impact from COVID-19 that would require adjustments of the carrying amounts of these assets. The aforementioned impairment loss on goodwill related to Fixed Networks operating segment as well as the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets (refer to note 6 "Deferred taxes") were considered unrelated to the current COVID-19 situation.
In Q2 2020, in accordance with our prudent management of our capital structure, we took proactive steps to strengthen our liquidity position by raising EUR 1.0 billion of debt, on a net basis.
As of December 31, 2020, potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic and it is impossible to predict with accuracy the precise impact of such risks on us, our operations and our business.
Financial tables, unaudited
Non-IFRS and constant currency measures
Nokia presents financial information on a reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. In order to allow full visibility on determining non-IFRS results, information on non-IFRS exclusions is presented separately for each of the components of profit or loss.
Constant currency reporting provides additional information on change in financial measures on a constant currency basis in order to better reflect the underlying business performance. Therefore, change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency.
Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS, and either of these financial measures as used by Nokia may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies or persons. Refer to note 12 "Performance measures" for further details.
Foreign exchange rates
Nokia's net sales are derived from various countries and invoiced in various currencies. Therefore, our business and results from operations are exposed to changes in foreign exchange rates between the euro, our reporting currency, and other currencies, such as the US dollar and the Chinese yuan. To mitigate the impact of changes in exchange rates on our results, we hedge operative forecasted net foreign exchange exposures, typically within a 12-month horizon, and apply hedge accounting in the majority of cases.
The below table shows the exposure to different currencies for net sales and total costs.
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q3'20
Net sales
Total costs
Net sales
Total costs
Net sales
Total costs
EUR
~20%
~25%
~20%
~20%
~25%
~25%
USD
~55%
~50%
~50%
~50%
~50%
~50%
CNY
~5%
~5%
~5%
~10%
~5%
~5%
Other
~20%
~20%
~25%
~20%
~20%
~20%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
End of Q4'20 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.23 USD, end of Q4'19 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.12 USD and end of Q3'20 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.17 USD
New and amended standards and interpretations
The amendments to IFRS standards that became effective on January 1, 2020, did not have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements. New standards and amendments to existing standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective are not expected to have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements when adopted.
Financial tables, unaudited
2. NON-IFRS TO REPORTED RECONCILIATION
In addition to information on our reported IFRS results, Nokia provides certain information on a non-IFRS, or underlying business performance, basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Nokia believes that the non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by excluding the above-described items. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as substitutes to the equivalent IFRS measure(s), but should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measure(s) in the reported results.
Q4'20
Research
Selling,
Other
Profit/(loss)
EUR million
and
general and
operating
Financial
Income tax
from
Cost of
development
administrative
income and
Operating
income and
(expense)/
continuing
Net sales
sales
expenses
expenses
expenses
profit/(loss)
expenses
benefit
operations
Non-IFRS
6 569
(3 824)
(1 010)
(670)
24
1 090
(13)
(286)
811
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to
(1)
(1)
0
deferred revenue and inventory
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(14)
(85)
(99)
20
(79)
Transaction and related costs, including integration costs
12
12
(2)
9
Restructuring and associated charges
(164)
(114)
(36)
(314)
63
(251)
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(6)
(7)
(3)
(200)
(216)
3
(212)
Divestment of businesses
(1)
(1)
(1)
Costs associated with contract exit
4
4
(1)
3
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling
0
41
41
interest
Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets
0
(2 929)
(2 929)
Total non-IFRS exclusions
(1)
(171)
(136)
(108)
(200)
(615)
41
(2 845)
(3 419)
Reported
6 568
(3 995)
(1 145)
(777)
(177)
475
29
(3 131)
(2 608)
Q4'19
Research
Selling,
Other
Profit/(loss)
and
general and
operating
Financial
Income tax
from
EUR million
Cost of
development
administrative
income and
Operating
income and
(expense)/
continuing
Net sales
sales
expenses
expenses
expenses
profit/(loss)
expenses
benefit
operations
Non-IFRS
6 903
(4 144)
(922)
(674)
(28)
1 134
(46)
(288)
821
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to
(2)
(2)
1
(1)
deferred revenue and inventory
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(144)
(89)
(233)
55
(178)
Transaction and related costs, including integration costs
1
(8)
(7)
2
(5)
Restructuring and associated charges
3
(65)
3
21
(38)
7
(31)
Product portfolio strategy costs
(34)
(6)
(1)
(41)
8
(33)
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(3)
(4)
(2)
(10)
2
(8)
Divestment of businesses
(1)
(1)
(1)
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling
0
31
31
interest
Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets
0
(22)
(22)
Deferred tax expense due to tax rate changes
0
(10)
(10)
Total non-IFRS exclusions
1
(101)
(151)
(79)
0
(331)
31
42
(258)
Reported
6 903
(4 245)
(1 074)
(754)
(28)
803
(15)
(246)
563
Financial tables, unaudited
Q1-Q4'20
Research
Selling,
Other
Financial
Income tax
Profit/(loss)
and
general and
operating
from
EUR million
Net sales
Cost of
development
administrative
income and
Operating
income and
(expense)/
continuing
sales
expenses
expenses
expenses
profit/(loss)
expenses
benefit
operations
Non-IFRS
21 870
(13 340)
(3 817)
(2 489)
(110)
2 114
(184)
(488)
1 464
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to
(2)
(2)
1
(2)
deferred revenue and inventory
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(57)
(350)
(407)
89
(318)
Transaction and related costs, including integration costs
11
11
(2)
8
Restructuring and associated charges
(393)
(190)
(68)
(651)
129
(522)
Gain on defined benefit plan amendment
90
90
(18)
72
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(12)
(24)
(5)
(200)
(241)
9
(232)
Divestment of businesses
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
1
1
2
1
Costs associated with contract exit
4
5
(1)
4
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling
0
79
79
interest
Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets
0
(2 929)
(2 929)
Legal entity restructuring
0
(45)
(45)
Total non-IFRS exclusions
(3)
(313)
(270)
(409)
(201)
(1 196)
79
(2 767)
(3 885)
Reported
21 867
(13 653)
(4 087)
(2 898)
(311)
918
(106)
(3 255)
(2 421)
Q1-Q4'19
Research
Selling,
Other
Profit/(loss)
and
general and
operating
Financial
Income tax
from
EUR million
Cost of
development
administrative
income and
Operating
income and
(expense)/
continuing
Net sales
sales
expenses
expenses
expenses
profit/(loss)
expenses
benefit
operations
Non-IFRS
23 344
(14 821)
(3 824)
(2 694)
(2)
2 003
(337)
(448)
1 230
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to
(9)
3
(6)
2
(4)
deferred revenue and inventory
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(571)
(352)
(924)
215
(708)
Transaction and related costs, including integration costs
(50)
2
(48)
10
(37)
Restructuring and associated charges
(19)
(268)
(98)
(117)
(502)
100
(403)
Product portfolio strategy costs
(123)
(22)
(1)
(18)
(163)
32
(131)
Gain on defined benefit plan amendment
168
168
(34)
134
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(8)
(17)
(4)
(29)
4
(24)
Divestment of businesses
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(3)
Operating model integration
(12)
(12)
30
19
Costs associated with contract exit
1
(1)
0
(68)
13
(54)
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling
0
64
64
interest
Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets
0
(22)
(22)
Deferred tax expense due to tax rate changes
0
(42)
(42)
Total non-IFRS exclusions
(29)
(230)
(708)
(525)
(26)
(1 518)
(4)
310
(1 212)
Reported
23 315
(15 051)
(4 532)
(3 219)
(28)
485
(341)
(138)
18
Financial tables, unaudited
3. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Nokia has three reportable segments for financial reporting purposes: (1) Networks, (2) Nokia Software and (3) Nokia Technologies. Segment-level information for Group Common and Other is also presented.
Networks reportable segment consists of four aggregated operating segments: (1) Mobile Networks, (2) Global Services, (3) Fixed Networks and (4) IP/Optical Networks. The aggregated operating segments have similar economic characteristics, such as long-term margins; have similar products, production processes, distribution methods and customers; and operate in a similar regulatory environment.
In addition, Nokia provides net sales disclosure for the following businesses in Networks reportable segment: (i) Mobile Access (comprises Mobile Networks and Global Services operating segments), (ii) Fixed Access (comprises Fixed Networks operating segment), (iii) IP Routing (comprises part of IP/Optical Networks operating segment) and (iv) Optical Networks (comprises part of IP/Optical Networks operating segment).
Non-IFRS exclusions are not allocated to the segments. For more information on the segment reporting, refer to note 5, "Segment information", of Nokia's Annual Report for 2019.
Networks
Networks comprises Mobile Networks, Global Services, Fixed Networks and IP/Optical Networks operating segments.
The Mobile Networks operating segment focuses on mobile radio including macro radio base stations, small cells and cloud-based radio solutions, as well as microwave radio links and cloud computing HW, for communication service providers and enterprises.
Global Services operating segment provides a wide range of professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, network implementation, systems integration as well as company-wide managed services.
The Fixed Networks operating segment provides copper and fiber access products, solutions and services. The portfolio allows for a customized combination of technologies that brings fiber to the most economical point for the customer.
The IP/Optical Networks operating segment provides IP routing, packet core and optical transport systems, each with their own software and services to build high capacity network infrastructure for the internet and global connectivity.
Nokia Software
The Nokia Software operating segment offers the cloud core software portfolio in addition to software applications spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate innovation, monetize services, and optimize their customer experience.
Nokia Technologies
The Nokia Technologies operating segment, building on decades of innovation and R&D leadership in technologies used in virtually all mobile devices used today, is expanding Nokia patent licensing
business, reintroducing the Nokia brand to smartphones through brand licensing, and establishing a technology licensing business. The majority of net sales and related costs and expenses attributable to licensing and patenting the separate patent portfolios of Nokia Technologies, Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Bell Labs are recorded in Nokia Technologies. Each reportable segment continues to separately record its own research and development expenses.
Group Common and Other
Group Common and Other includes Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks and Radio Frequency Systems, both of which are managed as separate entities. In addition, Group Common and Other includes Nokia Bell Labs' operating expenses, as well as certain corporate-level and centrally managed operating expenses.
Financial tables, unaudited
Q4'20
Group
Nokia
Nokia
Common and
Segment
Non-IFRS
EUR million
Networks1
Software
Technologies
Other
Eliminations
total
exclusions
Nokia Total
Net sales
5 040
864
382
292
(8)
6 569
(1)
6 568
Cost of sales
(3 177)
(373)
(1)
(281)
8
(3 824)
(171)
(3 995)
Gross profit
1 863
491
380
11
0
2 745
(171)
2 574
Gross margin %
37.0%
56.8%
99.5%
3.8%
41.8%
39.2%
Research and development expenses
(783)
(117)
(40)
(70)
0
(1 010)
(136)
(1 145)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(462)
(107)
(23)
(77)
0
(670)
(108)
(777)
Other operating income and expenses
(86)
0
0
109
0
24
(200)
(177)
Operating profit/(loss)
533
266
317
(27)
0
1 090
(615)
475
Operating margin %
10.6%
30.8%
83.0%
(9.2)%
16.6%
7.2%
Depreciation and amortization
(138)
(19)
(8)
(14)
0
(180)
(99)
(279)
Share of results of associated companies and joint
23
0
0
(4)
0
20
0
20
ventures
EBITDA
694
286
326
(17)
0
1 290
(516)
774
¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 3 214 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 517 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 835 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 474 million.
Q4'19
Group
Nokia
Nokia
Common and
Segment
Non-IFRS
EUR million
Networks1
Software
Technologies
Other
Eliminations
total
exclusions
Nokia Total
Net sales
5 439
870
376
231
(13)
6 903
1
6 903
Cost of sales
(3 580)
(351)
(3)
(223)
13
(4 144)
(101)
(4 245)
Gross profit
1 859
519
373
8
0
2 759
(101)
2 658
Gross margin %
34.2%
59.7%
99.2%
3.5%
40.0%
38.5%
Research and development expenses
(715)
(111)
(27)
(70)
0
(922)
(151)
(1 074)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(473)
(101)
(26)
(74)
0
(674)
(79)
(754)
Other operating income and expenses
1
(4)
(1)
(25)
0
(28)
0
(28)
Operating profit/(loss)
671
304
320
(161)
0
1 134
(331)
803
Operating margin %
12.3%
34.9%
85.1%
(69.7)%
16.4%
11.6%
Depreciation and amortization
(147)
(22)
(8)
(15)
0
(192)
(233)
(425)
Share of results of associated companies and joint
21
0
0
0
0
21
0
21
ventures
EBITDA
840
325
328
(146)
0
1 347
(98)
1 249
¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 3 497 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 543 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 845 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 555 million.
Q1-Q4'20
Group
Nokia
Nokia
Common and
Segment
Non-IFRS
EUR million
Networks1
Software
Technologies
Other
Eliminations
total
exclusions
Nokia Total
Net sales
16 865
2 658
1 402
983
(38)
21 870
(3)
21 867
Cost of sales
(11 102)
(1 273)
(9)
(994)
38
(13 340)
(313)
(13 653)
Gross profit
5 763
1 385
1 393
(11)
0
8 530
(316)
8 214
Gross margin %
34.2%
52.1%
99.4%
(1.1)%
39.0%
37.6%
Research and development expenses
(2 908)
(459)
(149)
(301)
0
(3 817)
(270)
(4 087)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1 745)
(397)
(81)
(266)
0
(2 489)
(409)
(2 898)
Other operating income and expenses
(146)
(18)
1
53
0
(110)
(201)
(311)
Operating profit/(loss)
964
511
1 164
(525)
0
2 114
(1 196)
918
Operating margin %
5.7%
19.2%
83.0%
(53.5)%
9.7%
4.2%
Depreciation and amortization
(557)
(81)
(32)
(55)
0
(725)
(407)
(1 132)
Share of results of associated companies and joint
25
0
1
(4)
0
22
0
22
ventures
EBITDA
1 546
593
1 197
(474)
0
2 862
(789)
2 073
¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 10 640 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 1 759 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 2 771 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 695 million.
Q1-Q4'19
Group
Nokia
Nokia
Common and
Segment
Non-IFRS
EUR million
Networks1
Software
Technologies
Other
Eliminations
total
exclusions
Nokia Total
Net sales
18 209
2 767
1 487
952
(71)
23 344
(29)
23 315
Cost of sales
(12 632)
(1 314)
(28)
(918)
71
(14 821)
(230)
(15 051)
Gross profit
5 577
1 453
1 459
34
0
8 523
(259)
8 264
Gross margin %
30.6%
52.5%
98.1%
3.6%
36.5%
35.4%
Research and development expenses
(2 943)
(458)
(111)
(312)
0
(3 824)
(708)
(4 532)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1 929)
(395)
(101)
(269)
0
(2 694)
(525)
(3 219)
Other operating income and expenses
(40)
(11)
(8)
57
0
(2)
(26)
(28)
Operating profit/(loss)
665
589
1 239
(490)
0
2 003
(1 518)
485
Operating margin %
3.7%
21.3%
83.3%
(51.5)%
8.6%
2.1%
Depreciation and amortization
(566)
(85)
(31)
(54)
0
(736)
(924)
(1 660)
Share of results of associated companies and joint
12
0
0
0
0
12
0
12
ventures
EBITDA
1 244
674
1 270
(436)
0
2 752
(594)
2 158
¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 11 655 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 1 881 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 2 921 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 752 million.
Financial tables, unaudited
4. NET SALES
Net sales by geographic area
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
YoY change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
YoY
change
Asia-Pacific
1 107
1 383
(20)%
3 847
4 556
(16)%
Europe
1 900
1 895
0%
6 620
6 620
0%
Greater China
420
469
(10)%
1 376
1 843
(25)%
Latin America
291
467
(38)%
1 011
1 472
(31)%
Middle East & Africa
559
619
(10)%
1 893
1 876
1%
North America
2 291
2 070
11%
7 120
6 948
2%
Total
6 568
6 903
(5)%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
Net sales by customer type
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
YoY change
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
YoY
change
Communication service providers
5 408
5 816
(7)%
17 969
19 558
(8)%
Enterprise
502
499
1%
1 571
1 409
11%
Licensees
382
376
2%
1 402
1 487
(6)%
Other1
277
213
30%
925
861
7%
Total
6 568
6 903
(5)%
21 867
23 315
(6)%
1Includes net sales of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), both of which are being managed as separate entities, and certain other items, such as eliminations of inter-segment revenues and certain items related to purchase price allocation. ASN and RFS net sales include also revenue from communication service providers and enterprise customers.
5. PENSIONS AND OTHER POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
Nokia operates a number of post-employment plans in various countries including both defined contribution and defined benefit plans. Defined benefit plans include pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans, providing retirement healthcare benefits and life insurance coverage. Nokia remeasures all pension and post-retirement plan assets and obligations annually, as of December 31, 2020, through valuations performed by external actuaries. As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average discount rates used in remeasurement of the most significant plans were as follows (comparatives as of December 31, 2019): U.S. Pension 1.94% (2.83 %), U.S. Opeb 1.97 % (2.82 %), Germany 0.35 % (0.78 %) and U.K. 1.26 % (1.92 %).
The funded status of Nokia's defined benefit plans (before the effect of the asset ceiling) increased from EUR 1 748 million, or 107.1 %, as of September 30, 2020 to EUR 2 187 million, or 109.4% as of December 31, 2020. As reported by external actuaries as of December 31, 2020, the global defined benefit plan asset portfolio was invested approximately 73% in fixed income, 5% in equities and 22% in other asset classes, mainly private equity and real estate. The valuation of private equity assets has a higher degree of uncertainty related to unobservable inputs in the current market conditions caused by COVID-19 outbreak and the related monetary and fiscal measures taken to support the global economy and financial markets. Market volatility experienced in the first half of 2020 as a result of impact of COVID-19 stabilized in the second half of the year but remained at elevated levels at year end. Should there be an increase in volatility, fair values of private equity assets may fluctuate in future quarters.
Change in pension and post-employment net asset/(liability)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
EUR million
Pensions1
US Opeb
Total
Pensions1
US Opeb
Total
Net asset/(liability) recognized at January 1
2 348
(1 861)
487
1 884
(1 987)
(103)
Recognized in income statement
(196)
43
(153)
(130)
99
(31)
Recognized in other comprehensive income
706
(83)
623
514
(100)
414
Contributions and benefits paid
186
6
192
187
14
201
Exchange differences and other movements2
(472)
315
(157)
(107)
113
6
Net asset/(liability) recognized at the end of the period
2 572
(1 580)
992
2 348
(1 861)
487
1Includes pensions, retirement indemnities and other post-employment plans.
2Includes Section 420 transfers, medicare subsidies, and other transfers.
Funded status
EUR million
December
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
31, 2020
30, 2020
2020
2020
31, 2019
Defined benefit obligation
(23 386)
(24 450)
(25 499)
(24 913)
(24 663)
Fair value of plan assets
25 573
26 198
26 942
26 995
26 180
Funded status
2 187
1 748
1 443
2 082
1 517
Effects of asset ceiling
(1 195)
(1 191)
(1 045)
(1 042)
(1 030)
Net asset recognized at the end of the period
992
557
398
1 040
487
Financial tables, unaudited
6. DEFERRED TAXES
At December 31, 2020, Nokia has recognized deferred tax assets of EUR 1.8 billion (EUR 5.1 billion at December 31, 2019), significant portion of which relate to unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences in the United States (EUR 0.8 billion).
Nokia continually evaluates the probability of utilizing its deferred tax assets and considers both favorable and unfavorable factors in its assessment. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences can be utilized in the relevant jurisdictions.
At December 31, 2020, Nokia has concluded based on its assessment that it is not probable that it will be able to utilize the unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences in Finland in the foreseeable future. Consequently, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia derecognized EUR 2.9 billion deferred tax assets related to Finland. The recent years' cumulative profitability in Finland, excluding certain integration costs in Finland related to the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent, is changing from a cumulative profit position to a cumulative loss position. When an entity has a history of recent losses in a certain jurisdiction, the entity recognizes a deferred tax asset arising from unused losses or tax credits only to the extent the entity has sufficient taxable temporary differences or there is convincing other evidence that sufficient tax profit will be available against which the unused tax losses or unused tax credits can be utilized in the future. Positive evidence of future taxable profits may be assigned lesser weight in assessing the appropriateness of recording a deferred tax asset when there is other unfavorable evidence such as cumulative losses, which are considered strong evidence that future taxable profits may not be available. Nokia continues to assess the realizability of deferred tax assets including in particular its actual profit record in upcoming periods and may re-recognize deferred tax assets related to Finland if pattern of tax profitability is re-established.
Nokia has an established pattern of sufficient profitability to conclude that it is probable that it will be able to utilize the deferred tax assets in the United States.
At December 31, 2020, Nokia has unrecognized deferred tax assets of approximately EUR 8 billion (EUR 5 billion at December 31, 2019), the majority of which relate to France (approximately EUR 4 billion) and Finland (approximately EUR 3 billion). These deferred tax assets have not been recognized due to uncertainty regarding their utilization. A significant portion of the French unrecognized deferred tax assets are indefinite in nature and available against future French tax liabilities, subject to a limitation of 50% of annual taxable profits. The majority of Finnish unrecognized deferred tax assets are not subject to expiry and are available against future Finnish tax liabilities.
7. CASH POSITION AND FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash and current financial investments
EUR million
December 31,
September 30,
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
Current financial investments
1 121
796
399
156
97
Cash and cash equivalents
6 940
6 836
7 088
6 159
5 910
Total cash and current financial investments
8 061
7 632
7 487
6 315
6 007
Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities1
5 015
5 099
5 181
4 157
3 985
Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities1
561
664
756
838
292
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5 576
5 763
5 937
4 995
4 277
Net cash and current financial investments
2 485
1 869
1 550
1 320
1 730
1Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities.
Free cash flow
EUR million
Q4'20
Q4'19
Q1-Q4'20
Q1-Q4'19
Net cash from operating activities
879
1 589
1 759
390
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and
(139)
(193)
(479)
(690)
intangible assets
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
8
21
13
39
and intangible assets
Purchase of non-current financial investments
(15)
(91)
(59)
(180)
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial
45
31
122
144
investments
Free cash flow
778
1 357
1 356
(297)
Financial tables, unaudited
8. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial assets and liabilities recorded at fair value are categorized based on the amount of unobservable inputs used to measure their fair value. Three hierarchical levels are based on an increasing amount of judgment associated with the inputs used to derive fair valuation for these assets and liabilities; Level 1 being market values for exchange traded products, Level 2 being primarily based on quotes from third-party pricing services and Level 3 requiring most management judgment. For more information about the valuation methods and principles, refer to note 2, "Significant accounting policies" and note 24, "Fair value of financial instruments", of our Annual Report for 2019. Items carried at fair value in the following table are measured at fair value on a recurring basis.
EUR million
Carrying amounts
Fair value
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Fair value through other
comprehensive income
At December 31, 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
Non-current financial investments
0
31
0
714
0
0
0
745
745
Other non-current financial assets
115
0
99
5
0
145
0
364
364
Other current financial assets including derivatives
22
0
169
8
0
15
0
214
214
Trade receivables
0
0
0
0
0
5 533
0
5 533
5 533
Current financial investments
134
0
882
0
0
105
0
1 121
1 121
Cash and cash equivalents
4 333
0
2 607
0
0
0
0
6 940
6 940
Total financial assets
4 604
31
3 757
727
0
5 798
0
14 917
14 917
Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities
5 015
0
0
0
0
0
0
5 015
5 140
Other long-term financial liabilities
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
19
19
Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities
561
0
0
0
0
0
0
561
561
Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives
0
0
318
420
0
0
0
738
738
Trade payables
3 174
0
0
0
0
0
0
3 174
3 174
Total financial liabilities
8 750
0
318
439
0
0
0
9 507
9 632
EUR million
Carrying amounts
Fair value
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Fair value through other
comprehensive income
At December 31, 2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
Non-current financial investments
0
0
0
740
0
0
0
740
740
Other non-current financial assets
165
0
171
6
0
103
0
445
430
Other current financial assets including derivatives
46
0
81
0
0
37
0
164
164
Trade receivables
0
0
0
0
0
5 025
0
5 025
5 025
Current financial investments
42
0
51
0
0
4
0
97
97
Cash and cash equivalents
4 090
0
1 820
0
0
0
0
5 910
5 910
Total financial assets
4 343
0
2 123
746
0
5 169
0
12 381
12 366
Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities
3 985
0
0
0
0
0
0
3 985
4 056
Other long-term financial liabilities
0
0
10
20
0
0
0
30
30
Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities
292
0
0
0
0
0
0
292
292
Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives
0
0
164
639
0
0
0
803
803
Trade payables
3 786
0
0
0
0
0
0
3 786
3 786
Total financial liabilities
8 063
0
174
659
0
0
0
8 896
8 967
Lease liabilities are not included in the fair value of financial instruments.
Level 3 Financial assets include a large number of investments in unlisted equities and unlisted venture funds, including investments managed by NGP Capital specializing in growth-stage investing. The fair value of level 3 investments is determined using one or more valuation techniques with unobservable inputs, where the use of the market approach generally consists of using comparable market transactions, while the use of the income approach generally consists of calculating the net present value of expected future cash flows. Majority of the venture funds invest in digital health, software and enterprise sectors and even though as of December 31, 2020, elevated degree of uncertainty related to unobservable inputs prevails in the current market conditions caused by COVID-19 outbreak, the quantitative impact on the fair values of venture fund investments is considered limited.
Level 3 Financial liabilities include a conditional obligation to China Huaxin related to Nokia Shanghai Bell.
Reconciliation of the opening and closing balances on level 3 financial assets and liabilities:
Level 3 Financial
Level 3
EUR million
Financial
Assets
Liabilities
Balance at December 31, 2019
746
(659)
Net gains in income statement
19
94
Additions
49
0
Deductions
(85)
2
Transfers out of level 3
(5)
126
Other movements
3
(2)
Balance at December 31, 2020
727
(439)
The gains and losses from venture fund and similar investments categorized in level 3 are included in other operating income and expenses. The gains and losses from other level 3 financial assets and liabilities are recorded in financial income and expenses. A net gain of EUR 127 million (net gain of EUR 73 million in 2019) related to level 3 financial instruments held at December 31, 2020, was included in the profit and loss during 2020.
Financial tables, unaudited
9. PROVISIONS
EUR million
Restructuring
Warranty
Litigation
At January 1, 2020
377
167
75
Translation differences
(2)
0
(8)
Reclassification
0
0
0
Charged to income statement
Additional provisions
503
201
25
Changes in estimates
(49)
(23)
(6)
Total charged to income
454
178
19
statement
Utilized during period2
(388)
(125)
(13)
At December 31, 2020
441
220
73
Non-current
263
20
14
Current
178
200
59
Environmental
Project
Divestment-
Material
Other1
Total
liabilities
losses
related
liability
127
50
51
81
281
1 209
(7)
(2)
0
(1)
(34)
(54)
0
0
0
0
8
8
7
244
0
143
54
1 177
0
(2)
(2)
(56)
(43)
(181)
7
242
(2)
87
11
996
(14)
(14)
0
(37)
(36)
(627)
113
276
49
130
230
1 532
88
161
43
33
114
736
25
115
6
97
116
796
1Other provisions include provisions for various obligations such as indirect tax provisions, employee-related provisions other than restructuring provisions and asset retirement obligations.
2The utilization of restructuring provision includes items transferred to accrued expenses, of which EUR 81 million remained in accrued expenses as of December 31, 2020.
10. INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Carrying amount (EUR million)
Issuer/borrower
Instrument
Currency
Nominal
Final maturity
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(million)
Nokia Corporation
1.00% Senior Notes1
EUR
350
March 2021
350
499
Nokia Corporation
3.375% Senior Notes
USD
500
June 2022
417
445
Nokia Corporation
2.00% Senior Notes
EUR
750
March 2024
762
766
Nokia Corporation
EIB R&D Loan2
EUR
500
February 2025
500
0
Nokia Corporation
NIB R&D Loan3
EUR
250
May 2025
250
250
Nokia Corporation
2.375% Senior
EUR
500
May 2025
497
0
Notes1
Nokia Corporation
2.00% Senior Notes
EUR
750
March 2026
762
765
Nokia Corporation
4.375% Senior Notes
USD
500
June 2027
448
452
Nokia of America Corporation
6.50% Senior Notes
USD
74
January 2028
61
66
Nokia Corporation
3.125% Senior
EUR
500
May 2028
497
0
Notes1
Nokia of America Corporation
6.45% Senior Notes
USD
206
March 2029
169
185
Nokia Corporation
6.625% Senior Notes
USD
500
May 2039
541
517
Nokia Corporation and various subsidiaries
Other liabilities
322
332
Total
5 576
4 277
1Nokia issued EUR 500 million 2.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and EUR 500 million 3.125% Senior Notes due 2028 under its EUR 5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme in May 2020. The proceeds of the new notes were partially used to redeem EUR 150 million of the 1.00% Senior Notes due 2021.
2Nokia drew EUR 500 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in February 2020.
3The loan from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) is repayable in three equal annual installments in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Significant credit facilities and funding programs:
Utilized (million)
December
December 31,
Committed / uncommitted
Financing arrangement
Currency
Nominal (million)
31, 2020
2019
Committed
Revolving Credit Facility1
EUR
1 500
0
0
Uncommitted
Finnish Commercial Paper Programme
EUR
750
0
0
Uncommitted
Euro-Commercial Paper Programme
EUR
1 500
0
0
Uncommitted
Euro Medium Term Note Programme2
EUR
5 000
2 850
2 000
1Nokia exercised its option to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility in June 2020. Subsequent to the extension, the facility has its maturity in June 2025 with a one-year extension option remaining, except for EUR 88 million having its maturity in June 2024.
2All euro-denominated bonds have been issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
All borrowings and credit facilities presented in the tables above are senior unsecured and have no financial covenants.
Financial tables, unaudited
11. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EUR million
Contingent liabilities on behalf of Group companies
Guarantees issued by financial institutions
Commercial guarantees1
Non-commercial guarantees
Corporate guarantees2
Commercial guarantees1
Non-commercial guarantees
Financing commitments
Customer finance commitments
Venture fund commitments
Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments3
Other guarantees and financing commitments
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
1 107
1 190
450
531
453
969
53
54
180
303
189
244
11
15
1In commercial guarantees, Nokia reports guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business to Nokia's customers for the performance of Nokia's obligations under supply agreements, including tender bonds, performance bonds and warranty bonds.
2In corporate guarantees, Nokia reports guarantees with primary obligation that have been issued to Nokia's customers and other third parties.
3Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments exclude committed lease contracts that have not yet commenced and purchase obligations. Refer to note 30, Commitments and contingencies, of our Annual Report for 2019.
The amounts in the table above represent the maximum principal amount of commitments and contingencies, and these amounts do not reflect management's expected outcomes.
Financial tables, unaudited
12. PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In the reporting of financial information, Nokia has adopted various performance measures of historical or future financial performance, position or cash flows other than those defined or specified under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These measures are not defined by IFRS and therefore may not be directly comparable with financial measures used by other companies, including those in Nokia's industry. The following table provides summarized information on the performance measures included in this interim report.
Performance measure
Definition
Key performance measures
Purpose
Non-IFRS measures / Comparable measures
Constant currency net sales / Net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations
Non-IFRS measures / comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Refer to note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation".
When net sales are reported on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations, exchange rates used to translate the amounts in local currencies to euro, our reporting currency, are the average actual periodic exchange rates for the comparative financial period. Therefore, the constant currency net sales / net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations exclude the impact of changes in exchange rates during the current period in comparison to euro.
We believe that our non-IFRS results / comparable results provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by excluding certain items of income and expenses that may not be indicative of Nokia's business operating results. Non- IFRS operating profit / comparable operating profit is used also in determining management remuneration.
We provide additional information on net sales on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations in order to better reflect the underlying business performance.
Other performance measures
Recurring/One-time measures
Total cash and current financial investments ("Total cash")
Net cash and current financial investments ("Net cash")
EBITDA
Adjusted profit/(loss)
Free cash flow
Capital expenditure
Recurring annual cost savings
Restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows
Charges and cash outflows related to network equipment swaps
Recurring measures, such as recurring net sales, are based on revenues that are likely to continue in the future. Recurring measures exclude e.g. the impact of catch-up net sales relating to prior periods. One-time measures, such as onetime net sales, reflect the revenues that are not likely to continue in the future.
Total cash and current financial investments consist of cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments.
Net cash and current financial investments equals total cash and current financial investments less long-term and short-terminterest-bearing liabilities. Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities. Refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow".
Operating profit/(loss) before depreciations and amortizations and adjusted for share of results of associated companies and joint ventures.
Adjusted profit/(loss) equals the cash from operations before changes in net working capital subtotal in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities - purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capital expenditures) + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. Refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow".
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excluding assets acquired under business combinations).
Reduction in cost of sales and operating expenses resulting from the cost savings program and the impact of which is considered recurring in nature.
Charges, liabilities and cash outflows related to activities that either meet the strict definition of restructuring under IFRS or are closely associated with such activities.
Charges and cash outflows related to product portfolio integration for key customers.
We use recurring/one-time measures to improve comparability between financial periods.
Total cash and current financial investments is used to indicate funds available to Nokia to run its current and invest in future business activities as well as provide return for security holders.
Net cash and current financial investments is used to indicate Nokia's liquidity position after cash required to settle the interest-bearing liabilities.
We use EBITDA as a measure of Nokia's operating performance.
We use adjusted profit/(loss) to provide a structured presentation when describing the cash flows.
Free cash flow is the cash that Nokia generates after net investments to tangible, intangible and non-current financial investments and it represents the cash available for distribution among its security holders. It is a measure of cash generation, working capital efficiency and capital discipline of the business.
We use capital expenditure to describe investments in profit generating activities in the future.
We use recurring annual cost savings measure to monitor the progress of our cost savings program established after the Alcatel-Lucent transaction against plan.
We use restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows to measure the progress of our integration and transformation activities.
We use charges and cash outflows related to network equipment swaps to measure the progress of our integration and transformation activities.
13. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Non-adjusting events after the reporting period
Changes in organizational structure
In relation to its strategy review, Nokia adopted on January 1, 2021, a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new operating model includes four reportable segments aligned with customer buying behavior: (i) Mobile Networks, (ii) Network Infrastructure,
Cloud and Network Services and (iv) Nokia Technologies. In addition, segment-level information for Group Common and Other is presented. The new operating model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and improved cost-efficiency.
Forward-looking statements
It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, timing and duration of that impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, our supply chain and our customers' businesses) and any future dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding competition within our market, market developments, general economic conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such rollout; I) expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions, including our current cost savings program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related to future capital expenditures, reduction of support function costs, temporary incremental expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout software and other new products, including 5G, ReefShark and increased digitalization; M) expectations regarding our customers' future actions, including our customers' capital expenditure constraints and our ability to satisfy customer's needs and retain their business; and
statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", "estimate", "plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is subject to various risks and uncertainties and we may be unable to successfully implement our strategic plans, sustain or improve the operational and financial performance of our business groups, correctly identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow our business; 2) general economic and market conditions, general public health conditions (including its impact on our supply chains) and other developments in the economies where we operate, including the timeline for the deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on that deployment; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and profitably invest in existing and new high-quality products, services, upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 4) our dependence on the development of the industries in which we operate, including the cyclicality and variability of the information technology and telecommunications industries and our own R&D capabilities and investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large multi-year agreements, as well as external events impacting our customers including mergers and acquisitions and the possibility of our customers awarding business to our competitors; 6) our ability to maintain our existing sources of intellectual property-related revenue through our intellectual property, including through licensing, establishing new sources of revenue and protecting our intellectual property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage and improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings, competitiveness and synergies generally, expectations and timing around our ability to recognize any net sales and our ability to implement changes to our organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8) our global business and exposure to regulatory, political or other developments in various countries or regions, including emerging markets and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange controls, among others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10) exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our ability to successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration or business collaboration agreements and patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or arbitration award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR and to maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and technology licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in the smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14) our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies, breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems, or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers; 19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations to pay additional taxes; 20) our actual or anticipated performance, among other factors, which could reduce our ability to utilize deferred tax assets; 21) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and recruit appropriately skilled employees; 22) disruptions to our manufacturing, service creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes, and the risks related to our production sites; 23) the impact of litigation, arbitration, agreement-related disputes or product liability allegations associated with our business; 24) our ability to re-
establish investment grade rating or maintain our credit ratings; 25) our ability to achieve targeted benefits from, or successfully implement planned transactions, as well as the liabilities related thereto; 26) our involvement in joint ventures and jointly-managed companies; 27) the carrying amount of our goodwill may not be recoverable; 28) uncertainty related to the amount of dividends and equity return (if any) we are able to distribute to shareholders for each financial period; 29) pension costs, employee fund-related costs, and healthcare costs; 30) our ability to successfully complete and capitalize on our order backlogs and continue converting our sales pipeline into net sales; 31) risks related to undersea infrastructure; and 32) the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact on the global economy and financial markets as well as our customers, supply chain, product development, service delivery, other operations and our financial, tax, pension and other assets, and the shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic as well as the risk factors specified in our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 5, 2020 under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" as supplemented by the form 6-K published on April 30, 2020 under the header "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
This financial report was authorized for issue by management on February 4, 2021.
