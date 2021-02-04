MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. > Nokia Oyj NOKIA FI0009000681 NOKIA OYJ (NOKIA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 01:42:09 am 3.74 EUR -1.24% 01:38a NOKIA OYJ : Q4 earnings release (PDF) PU 01:38a NOKIA OYJ : Q4 presentation (PDF) PU 01:38a NOKIA OYJ : Q4 fact sheet PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Nokia Oyj : Q4 earnings release (PDF) 02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST Send by mail :

5% year-on-year decrease in reported net sales in Q4, primarily due to Mobile Access, as declines in network deployment and planning services were partially offset by growth in radio access products

year-on-year decrease in reported net sales in Q4, primarily due to Mobile Access, as declines in network deployment and planning services were partially offset by growth in radio access products 1% growth in constant currency net sales in Q4

Continued improvements in our Mobile Access portfolio; strengthening roadmaps, reducing product costs and improving product performance; commitment to invest in R&D to drive product leadership

Increase in Mobile Access gross margin in Q4, primarily driven by improved 5G gross margin, partially offset by a project-related loss provision

project-related loss provision Positive operating profit, on a reported basis, in Q4 and full year 2020

Non-IFRS operating profit in Q4 benefited by approximately EUR 250 million, due to the timing of revenue recognition and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments

operating profit in Q4 benefited by approximately EUR 250 million, due to the timing of revenue recognition and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments Strong free cash flow in Q4 and full year 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, which was expected in Q1 2021

Derecognized EUR 2.9 billion of Finnish deferred tax assets, which are not lost

Reiterated outlook for 2021 comparable operating margin of 7-10% and provided new outlook for net sales and free cash flow

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, on Q4 and full year 2020 results Nokia delivered a solid Q4 to end 2020 at the high end of our Outlook range. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region and by our ongoing R&D efforts to enhance product quality and cost competitiveness. From a business group perspective, in Q4 and full year 2020, our gross margin improvement was primarily driven by Networks, as was our full year operating margin performance. In Q4, our operating profit performance benefited by approximately EUR 250 million from two unexpected, yet significant drivers: a timing benefit of approximately EUR 150 million as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021; and we had a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments of approximately EUR 100 million. The healthy close to the year does not change our earlier communicated view for Nokia-level operating margin expected in 2021. Net sales for Q4 were down 5% on a reported basis and up 1% in constant currency and for full year 2020 they were down 6% on a reported basis and down 4% in constant currency. Nokia delivered strong cash performance in Q4 and full year 2020, benefitting from a large customer payment that had been expected in Q1 2021, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Additionally, our liquidity position continues to be solid. Financial improvement in Mobile Access was clear in both Q4 and full year 2020 results, reflecting our ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and cost position of our mobile radio products. Overall, we saw growth in radio access products in Q4 and full year 2020, with growth in 5G partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products. 5G gross margin increased due to product cost reduction, partly helped by higher ReefShark shipment volumes. Our aim was to be above 35% for our KPI on shipments of our "5G Powered by ReefShark" portfolio; we ended the year at 43% and we remain on track to realize 70% by the end of 2021. This underlines the ongoing progress with our Mobile Networks turnaround and, as I said in Q3, we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G. Completing the turnaround in Mobile Networks remains our top priority for 2021, and these visible signs of progress give me confidence that we are on the right track but there is still work to be done. Our Enterprise business delivered another good set of results giving a solid foundation to build on. Q4 Enterprise net sales were up 1% in reported and 5% in constant currency. For full year 2020, they were up 11% in reported and 14% in constant currency, reflecting our leadership position in many areas, including in private wireless. We announced key partnerships with AT&T and Verizon for private wireless and won 79 new customers in Q4. We now have 260 private wireless customers. Public sector demand remains robust and we announced a US federal government cyber deal after the quarter end in mid-January. At the end of 2020, we announced a new operating model to better align us with the needs of our customers and to better maintain and achieve technology leadership in the areas where we choose to compete. Pleasingly we already have strong technology leadership positions in many key areas of our new business groups. In Network Infrastructure we have industry-leadingFP4-based products and in Cloud and Network February 4, 2021 1 Summary Services we are jointly developing transformational cloud-native 5G core solutions for CSPs and Enterprise customers. In our Mobile Networks business, together with Elisa and Qualcomm, we hold the worldwide 5G speed record. These are encouraging results, however, as I said in Q3, we expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America. Additionally, as I said, delivering on our new operating model for a strong and sustainable long-term business requires us to make further 5G R&D investments in 2021, meaning we will sacrifice some short-term margin to ensure leadership in 5G. Considering these elements, we maintain our comparable operating margin outlook for 2021 and - as new items - give an outlook for net sales and free cash flow for 2021. As previously stated, we intend to provide a long-term outlook latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18. Regarding dividend, we are pleased with Nokia's recent operational performance and satisfied that we have strengthened our cash position. However, with the focus on increased investments in 5G and strategic areas, while continuing to establish a track record of sustainable cash generation, the Board does not propose a dividend or dividend authorization for the financial year 2020. We intend to provide an update on our dividend policy latest at Capital Markets Day. We took important steps in 2020 to accelerate roadmaps, improve execution and create a new way of working, which will enable Nokia to return to a sustainable long-term financial performance. We know we have our work cut out for us in 2021, but the new Group Leadership Team has hit the ground running. As announced earlier, we will go deep into each of our business groups at our Capital Markets Day to discuss specific targets and action plans. I want to conclude by thanking everyone at Nokia. This has been a year of incredible change where our personal resilience as well as technology has been tested like never before. I am extremely proud of our team, their commitment and their achievements. Thank you. EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) EPS, diluted Net cash and current financial Total cash and current financial investments ("net cash") investments ("total cash") €0.14 €(0.46) €2.5bn €8.1bn Q4 19: €0.15 Q4 19: €0.10 Q4 19: €1.7bn Q4 19: €6.0bn Q4 2020 and January-December 2020 reported and non-IFRS results. Refer to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation" and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section for details. Constant Constant EUR million (except for EPS in currency YoY currency YoY EUR) Q4'20 Q4'19 YoY change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 YoY change change Net sales 6 568 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 867 23 315 (6)% (4)% Gross margin %1 39.2% 38.5% 70bps 37.6% 35.4% 220bps Operating profit/(loss) 475 803 (41)% 918 485 89% Operating margin % 7.2% 11.6% (440)bps 4.2% 2.1% 210bps EPS, diluted (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 Net sales (non-IFRS) 6 569 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 870 23 344 (6)% (4)% Gross margin % (non-IFRS) 41.8% 40.0% 180bps 39.0% 36.5% 250bps Operating profit (non-IFRS) 1 090 1 134 (4)% 2 114 2 003 6% Operating margin % (non-IFRS) 16.6% 16.4% 20bps 9.7% 8.6% 110bps EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) 0.14 0.15 (7)% 0.26 0.22 18% Net cash and current financial 2 485 1 730 44% 2 485 1 730 44% investments 1In Q4 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation" in the "Financial statement information" section for details. EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 YoY change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 YoY change Reported operating profit 475 803 (41)% 918 485 89% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 99 233 407 924 Restructuring and associated charges 314 38 651 502 Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals 216 10 241 29 Other (14) 50 (103) 63 Non-IFRS operating profit 1 090 1 134 (4)% 2 114 2 003 6% Net sales In Q4 2020, reported net sales decreased 5%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in 5G radio access products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales increased 1% in Q4 2020. In full year 2020, reported net sales decreased 6%, primarily due to network deployment and planning services in Mobile Access. In Nokia Enterprise, we continued to make great progress in full year 2020 and delivered 11% year-on-year growth in reported net sales. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales decreased 4% in full year 2020. Gross margin Reported gross margin in Q4 2020 was 39.2%, compared to 38.5% in Q4 2019. Non-IFRS gross margin was 41.8%, compared to 40.0% in Q4 2019. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, where strong 5G gross margin expansion was partially offset by a project-related loss provision. To a lesser extent, our Q4 2020 gross margin performance was affected by mix February 4, 2021 2 shifts, with a higher proportion of Group Common and Other, as well as a decline in Nokia Software. In full year 2020, reported gross margin was 37.6%, compared to 35.4% in full year 2019. Non-IFRS gross margin was 39.0%, compared to 36.5% in full year 2019. Operating profit In Q4 2020, our non-IFRS and reported operating profit performance was positively affected by approximately EUR 250 million from two significant drivers: a timing benefit, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021, and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. Our non-IFRS and reported diluted EPS benefited by approximately EUR 0.035 from these items. Earnings per share Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q4 2020 was EUR 0.14, compared to EUR 0.15 in Q4 2019, primarily due to lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. In full year 2020, non-IFRS diluted EPS was EUR 0.26, compared to 0.22 in full year 2019. Reported diluted EPS in Q4 2020 was negative EUR 0.46, compared to EUR 0.10 in Q4 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets and, to a lesser extent, lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. In full year 2020, reported diluted EPS was negative EUR 0.43, compared to 0.00 in full year 2019. The derecognition was required due to a regular assessment of our Summary ability to utilize the tax assets in Finland in the foreseeable future that is done primarily based on our historical performance. These tax assets are not lost, and the derecognition can be reversed. They can still be utilized in the taxation and the derecognition is not expected to affect the overall taxation of the Nokia Group or its cash taxes. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. Cash performance Q4 2020 was the third quarter in a row of positive free cash flow. During Q4 2020, net cash increased by approximately EUR 0.6 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter net cash balance of approximately EUR 2.5 billion. During Q4 2020, total cash increased by approximately EUR 0.4 billion, resulting in an end-of-quarter total cash balance of approximately EUR 8.1 billion. Strong cash performance in Q4 and full year 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, which was expected in Q1 2021. COVID-19 COVID-19 resulted in a net sales impact of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2020, with the majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. In addition, we had a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 250 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19. February 4, 2021 3 Summary Dividend Beginning with the distribution for the financial year 2018, Nokia started paying dividends in quarterly instalments. On October 24, 2019, the Board resolved to pause dividend distributions, in order to: a) guarantee Nokia's ability to increase 5G investments, b) continue investing in growth in strategic focus areas of enterprise and software and c) strengthen Nokia's cash position. This was done in accordance with Nokia's dividend policy, which states that dividend decisions are made taking into account Nokia's cash position and expected cash flow generation. The Board is pleased with Nokia's recent operational performance and the track record of sustainable cash generation that Nokia is starting to build. The Board is satisfied that Nokia has strengthened its cash position. However, the Board continues to focus on ensuring Nokia's ability to increase investments in 5G and strategic areas, while continuing to establish a track record of sustainable cash generation. Therefore, the Board does not propose a dividend or dividend authorization for the financial year 2020. After Q4 2021, the Board will assess the possibility of proposing a dividend distribution for the financial year 2021, taking into account the net cash position, as well as the outlook for 2022. COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We believe we have a resilient customer base, and we feel a sense of duty to our customers and the communities they serve. Due to significant uncertainties and risks in estimating the impact of customer-related delivery and implementation challenges, we are now focusing our COVID-19 disclosure on the impact of factory closures, which have had a net sales impact of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2020, with the majority of these net sales expected to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. The EUR 200 million of negative impact in full year 2020 relates primarily to Alcatel Submarine Networks in Group Common and Other, which experienced temporary factory closures that particularly impacted Q1 2020 and Q2 2020. COVID-19 also affected our operational costs (for example, temporary lower travel), capital expenditures (temporary delays), and cash outflows related to taxes (tax relief). In full year 2020, we had a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 250 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19, of which approximately EUR 150 million benefited operating expenses and approximately EUR 100 million benefited cost of sales. In full year 2021, based on our current understanding of the COVID-19-related developments, we expect a temporary benefit of approximately EUR 150 million due to lower travel and personnel expenses related to COVID-19, of which approximately EUR 100 million is expected to benefit operating expenses and approximately EUR 50 million is expected to benefit cost of sales. Potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic and it is impossible to predict with accuracy the precise impact of such risks on us, our operations and our business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and we believe that our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been successful. Health and safety Naturally, Nokia's first focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is to our employees. We have in place strict protocols for Nokia facilities and provided clear advice to our employees about how they can mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in situations where they have to go about critical work. We have taken a range of steps, including banning international travel for Nokia employees, except for strictly- defined 'critical' reasons; closing all our facilities to all visitors, with the exception of people engaged in essential maintenance and services, and asking our staff to work from home wherever possible. We started implementing these measures in some regions already in January 2020 and have updated guidance as the situation has developed. As the overwhelming majority of Nokia employees continue working remotely, we are providing guidance on how staff can maintain a healthy work-life balance and look after their physical and mental well-being. Supporting the essential services our customers provide The products and services that we provide have never been more critical in enabling the world to continue to function in an orderly way. We continue to work closely with all our customers, to ensure that the changing needs and requirements at this time are well understood and that we respond appropriately to them. In Q4 2020, connectivity continued to bring together people isolated from each other by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working and schooling, robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some examples that have been enabled by our connectivity solutions. In December, we announced that, together with Vodafone India Foundation, we have deployed a Smart Agriculture solution that aims to improve the productivity of farmers in India. The pilot project is being implemented in 100 locations in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will benefit over 50 000 farmers in the region by enhancing their productivity and income. Nokia has a global manufacturing footprint designed for optimized global supply, and to mitigate against risks such as local disruptive events, transportation capacity problems, and political risks. Our supply network consists of 25 factories around the globe and six hubs for customer fulfillment. As a result, at the Nokia level, we are not dependent on one location or entity. We have also established a global command center to manage the supply chain challenges arising from the outbreak; and we are ready to activate relevant business continuity plans should the situation in any part of our organization require this. These actions demonstrate our strong commitment to supporting global efforts to end the pandemic and overcoming the disruption and challenges we currently face. February 4, 2021 4 Summary Operational key performance indicators for Mobile Access in Networks During 2020, Nokia provided operational key performance indicators ("KPIs") for Mobile Access, which is in our Networks reportable segment. Mobile Access is comprised of our product-focused Mobile Networks operating segment and our Global Services operating segment. In 2021, Nokia will provide the same KPIs for our new Mobile Networks reportable segment. While these operational KPIs are not measures of Nokia's financial performance, they provide greater transparency regarding our operational progress. The proportion of our 5G shipments that are "5G Powered by ReefShark" This KPI tracks shipments of our System-on-Chip ("SoC") based 5G Powered by ReefShark ("5G PBR") product portfolio. Increased 5G PBR shipments are expected to have a significant impact on reducing our product costs. We typically see an approximate six- month delay between shipments and impact on financial performance. We finished 2019 with 5G PBR shipments standing at approximately 10% and at Q4 2019 set a target of reaching more than 35% of shipments by the end of 2020. In Q4 2020, 5G PBR accounted for 43% of shipments, well ahead of our >35% target, as we benefited from the timing of product release milestones. Our product development roadmaps remain on track for 5G PBR to account for ~70% of product shipments by the end of 2021, and ~100% of product shipments by the end of 2022, and we are reconfirming these previously stated targets. ~100% ~70% ~17% ~25% ~37% ~43% ~10% Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 End of 2021 End of 2022 Actual Expected Our weighted 5G conversion rate This KPI measures how we are doing in converting our end of 2018 4G footprint into 5G footprint. It factors in customer size, as well as new 5G footprint where we did not previously have a 4G installed base (meaning it can be over 100%). At the end of Q4 2020, our 5G conversion rate was approximately 90%, excluding China, down from the low 90% range. Including China, our 5G conversion rate4G 5G was approximately 80%, down from the low 80% range. In 2020, our conversion rates were impacted by not converting all of our 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America and China, partially offset by footprint gains in Europe. Update on 4G plus 5G mobile radio market share, excluding China, on a rolling four quarter basis We finished 2019 with our 4G+5G mobile radio market share standing at approximately 27%, excluding China. We are excluding China, given the profitability challenges and unique market dynamics in that region. At Q4 2019, we stated that we expected our 4G+5G market share, excluding China, to end 2020 at approximately 27%. In line with our guidance at Q4 2019, we believe our full year 2020 4G+5G market share was approximately 27% to 28%, excluding China. As disclosed in our Q3 2020 interim report, we expect our market share, excluding China, to be impacted in 2021 primarily due to not converting all of our 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America, and we are therefore targeting approximately 25% to 27% market share in full year 2021. We now have 195 commercial 5G agreements (commercial deals plus pilots, trials and demos that are paid for) and 45 live 5G operator networks. Full Year 2020 ~27-28% February 4, 2021 5 Outlook Outlook Full Year 2021 Net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations EUR 20.6 billion to EUR 21.8 billion, assuming continuation of 2020 year-end EUR/USD rate of 1.23 Comparable operating margin1 7 to 10% Free cash flow2 Positive Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Refer to note 12 "Performance measures". Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. Long term Nokia intends to provide a long term outlook, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021 Dividend policy In connection with the work on long term financial targets, Nokia will also assess its dividend policy, and intends to provide an update, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021 Outlook assumptions: In full year 2021, we expect our net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations, to be affected by:

A significant decline in Mobile Networks, due to not converting all of its 4G footprint into 5G footprint in North America in 2020, as well as price erosion in North America (new); Net sales growth, primarily in Network Infrastructure and Nokia Technologies (new);

Mobile Networks is expected to deliver comparable operating margin of around zero percent in full year 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term;

Network Infrastructure is expected to deliver comparable operating margin in the high single digit range in full year 2021, and gradual improvement over the longer term;

Cloud & Network Services is expected to deliver comparable operating margin in the mid-single digit range in full year 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term;

mid-single digit range in full year 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term; Nokia Technologies is expected to deliver a slight improvement in comparable operating profit in full year 2021, relative to full year 2020, and stable performance over the longer term;

Group Common and Other is expected to deliver a comparable operating loss of approximately EUR 200 million in full year 2021, and stable performance over the longer term; In full year 2021, Nokia expects the free cash flow performance of Nokia Technologies to be approximately EUR 600 million lower than its operating profit, primarily due to prepayments we received from certain licensees;

Comparable financial income and expenses are expected to be an expense of approximately EUR 250 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term (new);

longer-term (new); Comparable income tax expenses are expected to be approximately EUR 450 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term, subject to regional profit mix, net sales subject to withholding tax and the timing of patent licensing cash flow (new);

longer-term, subject to regional profit mix, net sales subject to withholding tax and the timing of patent licensing cash flow (new); Cash outflows related to income taxes are expected to be approximately EUR 350 million in full year 2021 and over the longer term until our US or Finnish deferred tax assets are fully utilized (new);

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately EUR 700 million in full year 2021 and EUR 600 million over the longer-term (new); and

longer-term (new); and Rule of thumb related to currency fluctuations: Assuming our current mix of net sales and total costs (refer to Note 1, "Basis of Preparation" in the " Financial statement information" section for details), we expect that a 10% increase in the EUR/USD exchange rate would have an impact of approximately negative 4 to 5% on net sales and an approximately neutral impact on operating profit (new). February 4, 2021 6 Financial results Our financial results Net sales Operating margin €8 000M 40% €6 000M 30% €4 000M 20% €2 000M 10% 0M 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 (10)% Networks Nokia Software Nokia Technologies Group Common and Other (20)% Operating margin % (non-IFRS) Operating margin % Components of operating profit EPS €2 000M € 0.20 €1 000M € 0.10 0M € 0.00 €(1 000)M € (0.10) €(2 000)M € (0.20) €(3 000)M € (0.30) €(4 000)M € (0.40) €(5 000)M € (0.50) Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Networks Nokia Software Nokia Technologies Group Common and other Non-IFRS exclusions EPS, diluted EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million (except for EPS in EUR) Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Net sales 6 568 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 867 23 315 (6)% (4)% Networks 5 040 5 439 (7)% (2)% 16 865 18 209 (7)% (5)% Nokia Software 864 870 (1)% 5% 2 658 2 767 (4)% (1)% Nokia Technologies 382 376 2% 3% 1 402 1 487 (6)% (6)% Group Common and Other 292 231 26% 26% 983 952 3% 2% Non-IFRS exclusions (1) 1 (3) (29) Eliminations (8) (13) (38) (71) Gross margin %1 39.2% 38.5% 70bps 37.6% 35.4% 220bps Operating profit/(loss) 475 803 (41)% 918 485 89% Networks 533 671 (21)% 964 665 45% Nokia Software 266 304 (13)% 511 589 (13)% Nokia Technologies 317 320 (1)% 1 164 1 239 (6)% Group Common and Other (27) (161) (525) (490) Non-IFRS exclusions (615) (331) (1 196) (1 518) Operating margin % 7.2% 11.6% (440)bps 4.2% 2.1% 210bps Net sales (non-IFRS) 6 569 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 870 23 344 (6)% (4)% Gross margin % (non-IFRS) 41.8% 40.0% 180bps 39.0% 36.5% 250bps Operating profit (non-IFRS) 1 090 1 134 (4)% 2 114 2 003 6% Operating margin % (non-IFRS) 16.6% 16.4% 20bps 9.7% 8.6% 110bps Financial income and expenses 29 (15) (106) (341) (69)% Income taxes (3 131) (246) (3 255) (138) Profit/(loss) for the period (2 608) 563 (2 421) 18 EPS, diluted (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 Financial income and expenses (non-IFRS) (13) (46) (72)% (184) (337) (45)% Income taxes (non-IFRS) (286) (288) (1)% (488) (448) 9% Profit for the period (non-IFRS) 811 821 (1)% 1 464 1 230 19% EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) 0.14 0.15 (7)% 0.26 0.22 18% 1In Q4 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation" in the "Financial statement information" section for details. Results are as reported and relate to continuing operations unless otherwise specified. The financial information in this report is unaudited. Non-IFRS results exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. For details, please refer to note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation", in the notes to the Financial statement information in this report. Change in net sales at constant currency excludes the effect of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. For more information on currency exposures, please refer to note 1, "Basis of Preparation", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. February 4, 2021 7 Financial results Net sales by region 17% Q4'19-Q4'20 € 2400m 35% € 2200m € 2000m € 1800m € 1600m 29% € 1400m € 1200m 9% € 1000m € 800m 4% 6% € 600m Asia-Pacific Europe € 400m € 200m Greater China Latin America € 0m Middle East & Africa North America Asia Pacific Europe Greater China Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Asia-Pacific 1 107 1 383 (20)% (15)% 3 847 4 556 (16)% (13)% Europe 1 900 1 895 0% 2% 6 620 6 620 0% 1% Greater China 420 469 (10)% (9)% 1 376 1 843 (25)% (25)% Latin America 291 467 (38)% (29)% 1 011 1 472 (31)% (24)% Middle East & Africa 559 619 (10)% (2)% 1 893 1 876 1% 5% North America 2 291 2 070 11% 19% 7 120 6 948 2% 5% Total 6 568 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 867 23 315 (6)% (4)% Net sales by customer type Communication service providers Enterprise 6% 4% 8% € 6000m € 500m 5000m € 400m 4000m € 300m 3000m 82% € 2000m € 200m € 1000m € 100m Communication service providers € 0m Enterprise Q4'19-Q4'20 € 0m Licensees Q4'19-Q4'20 Other Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Communication service providers 5 408 5 816 (7)% (1)% 17 969 19 558 (8)% (5)% Enterprise 502 499 1% 5% 1 571 1 409 11% 14% Licensees 382 376 2% 3% 1 402 1 487 (6)% (6)% Other1 277 213 30% 29% 925 861 7% 7% Total 6 568 6 903 (5)% 1% 21 867 23 315 (6)% (4)% 1 Includes net sales of Alcatel Submarine Networks "ASN" and Radio Frequency Systems "RFS", both of which are being managed as separate entities, and certain other items, such as eliminations of inter-segment revenues and certain items related to purchase price allocation. ASN and RFS net sales include also revenue from communication service providers and enterprise customers. February 4, 2021 8 Financial results In Nokia Enterprise, we continued to make solid progress. In Q4 2020, net sales grew 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis. In full year 2020, net sales grew 11% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant currency basis. The net sales performance in Q4 and full year 2020 was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 and full year 2019, which benefited from the timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects. The growth in net sales to enterprise customers was primarily driven by increased demand for mission-critical networking solutions in industries including utilities and the public sector, with continued momentum in private wireless solutions. For information regarding Communication service providers, refer to the Networks and Nokia Software sections of this report. For information regarding Licensees, refer to the Nokia Technologies section of this report. For information regarding Other, refer to the Group Common and Other section of this report. Cost savings program We targeted our most recent cost savings program to result in a net EUR 500 million reduction of non-IFRS operating expenses and production overheads ("fixed costs") in full year 2020 compared to full year 2018. We expected EUR 350 million of reductions from operating expenses and EUR 150 million from cost of sales. Note that net foreign exchange fluctuations have resulted in our estimated full year 2020 fixed costs being approximately EUR 20 million lower, compared to our estimate when we announced our most recent cost savings program on October 25, 2018. As of the end of Q4 2020, we have achieved our EUR 500 million recurring cost savings target. Furthermore, in full year 2020, we benefited from additional temporary cost savings of approximately EUR 350 million, of which approximately EUR 250 million related to COVID-19, due to lower travel and personnel expenses, and approximately EUR 100 million related to lower annual variable compensation, given Nokia's business performance in 2020. Therefore, our full year 2020 non- IFRS operating expenses totaled EUR 6.3 billion, in-line with the expectation we provided in our Q3 2020 interim report. In EUR million, approximately Recorded as of To be recorded To be recorded Total expected Q4 2020 in 2021 beyond 2021 Restructuring and associated charges related to our most recent cost savings program 950 950 - - Restructuring and associated cash outflows1 1 350 850 250 250 1 Includes cash outflows related to the most recent cost savings program, as well as the remaining cash outflows related to our previous programs. February 4, 2021 9 Financial results Nokia, Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 The following table summarizes the year-on-year changes between Q4 2020 and Q4 2019. Other % operating Financial change in income income Net % constant Gross Gross and Operating and Income EUR million sales change currency profit margin (R&D) (SG&A) (expenses) profit/(loss) expenses taxes Profit/(loss) Networks (399) (7)% (2)% 4 280bps (68) 11 (87) (138) Nokia Software (6) (1)% 5% (28) (290)bps (6) (6) 4 (38) Nokia Technologies 6 2% 3% 7 30bps (13) 3 1 (3) Group Common and Other 61 26% 26% 3 30bps 0 (3) 134 134 Eliminations 5 0 0 0 0 0 Nokia non-IFRS (334) (5)% 1% (14) 180bps (88) 4 52 (44) 33 2 (10) Non-IFRS exclusions (2) (70) 15 (29) (200) (284) 10 (2 887) (3 161) Nokia reported (335) (5)% 1% (84) 70bps (71) (23) (149) (328) 44 (2 885) (3 171) Net sales Nokia net sales decreased 5%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales increased 1%. Gross margin The overall increase in Nokia non-IFRS gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, where strong 5G gross margin expansion was partially offset by a project-related loss provision. To a lesser extent, our Q4 2020 gross margin performance was affected by mix shifts, with a higher proportion of Group Common and Other, as well as a decline in Nokia Software. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within cost of sales was higher, compared to Q4 2019. In addition, reported gross margin was affected by higher restructuring and associated charges and the absence of product portfolio strategy costs. Operating expenses The higher non-IFRS operating expenses were primarily due to higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access, partially offset by continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within operating expenses was higher, compared to Q4 2019. In addition, reported operating expenses were affected by higher restructuring and associated charges and lower amortization of acquired intangible assets compared to the same period last year. Other operating income and expenses The net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS other operating income and expenses was primarily attributable to Nokia's venture fund investments in Group Common and Other, partially offset by loss allowances for trade receivables in Networks. In addition, reported other operating income and expenses were affected by the impairment of goodwill. Profit/(loss) Nokia non-IFRS and reported operating profit performance was positively affected by approximately EUR 250 million from two significant drivers: a timing benefit, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021, and a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. Our non-IFRS and reported diluted EPS benefited by approximately EUR 0.035 from these items. In Q4 2020, Nokia generated a non-IFRS profit of EUR 811 million, compared to EUR 821 million in Q4 2019. The change was primarily due to lower non-IFRS operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS financial income and expenses. In Q4 2020, Nokia generated a reported loss of EUR 2 608 million, compared to a reported profit of EUR 563 million in Q4 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets and lower operating profit, partially offset by a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. February 4, 2021 10 Financial results Nokia, full year 2020 compared to full year 2019 The following table summarizes the year-on-year changes between full year 2020 and full year 2019. Other % operating Financial change in income income Net % constant Gross Gross and Operating and Income EUR million sales change currency profit margin (R&D) (SG&A) (expenses) profit/(loss) expenses taxes Profit/(loss) Networks (1 344) (7)% (5)% 186 360bps 35 184 (106) 299 Nokia Software (109) (4)% (1)% (68) (40)bps (1) (2) (7) (78) Nokia Technologies (85) (6)% (6)% (66) 130bps (38) 20 9 (75) Group Common and Other 31 3% 2% (45) (470)bps 11 3 (4) (35) Eliminations 33 0 0 0 0 0 Nokia non-IFRS (1 474) (6)% (4)% 7 250bps 7 205 (108) 111 153 (40) 234 Non-IFRS exclusions 26 (57) 438 116 (175) 322 83 (3 077) (2 673) Nokia reported (1 448) (6)% (4)% (50) 220bps 445 321 (283) 433 235 (3 117) (2 439) Net sales Nokia net sales decreased 6%, primarily driven by lower net sales in Mobile Access, where a decline in network deployment and planning services was partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio products. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales decreased 4%. Gross margin The overall increase in Nokia non-IFRS gross margin was primarily driven by strong gross margin expansion in Mobile Access, partially offset by project-related loss provisions. In full year 2020, annual variable compensation within cost of sales was higher, compared to full year 2019. In addition, reported gross margin was affected by the absence of product portfolio strategy costs, a lower gain on defined benefit plan amendment and higher restructuring and associated charges. Operating expenses The lower non-IFRS operating expenses were primarily due to continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19, partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access. In full year 2020, annual variable compensation within operating expenses was higher, compared to full year 2019. In addition, reported operating expenses were affected by lower amortization of acquired intangible assets and higher restructuring and associated charges. Other operating income and expenses The net negative fluctuation in non-IFRS other operating income and expenses was primarily due to loss allowances for trade receivables. In addition, reported other operating income and expenses was affected by the impairment of goodwill. Profit/(loss) In full year 2020, Nokia generated a non-IFRS profit of EUR 1 464 million, compared to EUR 1 230 million in full year 2019. The change was primarily due to a net positive fluctuation in non-IFRS financial income and expenses and higher non-IFRS operating profit, partially offset by a net negative fluctuation in non-IFRS income taxes. In full year 2020, Nokia generated a reported loss of EUR 2 421 million, compared to a reported profit of EUR 18 million in full year 2019. The change was primarily driven by a net negative fluctuation in income taxes related to the EUR 2.9 billion derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets. This was partially offset by higher operating profit and a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. For further details on the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets, please refer to note 6, "Deferred taxes" in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. February 4, 2021 11 Financial results Cash and cash flow in Q4 2020 During Q4 2020 Nokia's free cash flow was EUR 778 million, driven by solid adjusted profit, partially offset by cash outflows related to capital expenditures, restructuring, net working capital, income taxes and net interest. Our free cash flow in Q4 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021. In Q1 2019, Nokia established a free cash flow program to ensure company-wide focus on free cash flow and release of net working capital, including project asset optimization, review of contract terms and conditions, as well as supply chain and inventory optimization in order to rapidly align with changes in demand. Since establishing this program, reduced working capital has been a significant source of cash, driven by improved execution, early customer payments and lower net sales. EUR million, at end of period Total cash and current financial investments Net cash and current financial investments1 Q4'20 Q3'20 QoQ change 8 061 7 632 6% 2 485 1 869 33% 1 Net cash and current financial investments does not include lease liabilities. For details, please refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow", and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. EUR billion In Q4 2020, the approximately EUR 190 million difference between the change in total cash and net cash was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities, driven by repayments, and changes in the carrying amounts of certain issued bonds, as a result of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. In Q4 2020, net cash from operating activities was driven by: Nokia's adjusted profit of EUR 1 103 million.

Approximately EUR 120 million of restructuring and associated cash outflows, primarily related to our cost savings program.

Excluding the restructuring and associated cash outflows, the decrease in net cash related to net working capital was approximately EUR 50 million, as follows:

o The increase in receivables was approximately EUR 1 140 million, primarily due to a seasonal increase in receivables, partially offset by an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021. In Q4 2020, we reduced the balance sheet impact related to the sale of receivables.

o The decrease in inventories was approximately EUR 480 million, primarily due to a seasonal decrease in inventories, as well as extended lead times on certain components. The increase in liabilities was approximately EUR 610 million, primarily due to an increase in provisions, annual variable compensation accruals and an increase in deferred revenue.

An outflow related to cash taxes of approximately EUR 30 million.

An outflow related to net interest of approximately EUR 20 million. In Q4 2020, net cash was also impacted by: Net cash used in investing activities, relating primarily to capital expenditures of approximately EUR 140 million, partially offset by a net cash inflow from non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 30 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million.

non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 30 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million. Net cash used in financing activities, relating primarily to dividends paid by Nokia Shanghai Bell to the joint venture partner of approximately EUR 130 million and lease payments of approximately EUR 50 million. February 4, 2021 12 Financial results Cash and cash flow in January-December 2020 During full year 2020, Nokia's free cash flow was EUR 1 356 million driven by solid adjusted profit, partially offset by cash outflows related to capital expenditures, restructuring, net working capital, and income taxes. Our free cash flow in 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021. EUR million, at end of period Total cash and current financial investments Net cash and current financial investments1 Q4'20 Q4'19 YoY change 8 061 6 007 34% 2 485 1 730 44% 1 Net cash and current financial investments does not include lease liabilities. For details, please refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow", and note 12, "Performance measures", in the "Financial statement information" section in this report. EUR billion In full year 2020, the approximately EUR 1.3 billion difference between the change in total cash and net cash was primarily due to the issuance of EUR 1.0 billion of debt and the drawdown of a EUR 500 million loan facility from European Investment Bank, partially offset by changes in the carrying amounts of certain issued bonds, as a result of foreign exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations. Foreign exchange rates had an approximately EUR 20 million negative impact on net cash. In full year 2020, net cash from operating activities was driven by: Nokia's adjusted profit of EUR 2 785 million.

Approximately EUR 450 million of restructuring and associated cash outflows, primarily related to our cost savings program.

Excluding the restructuring and associated cash outflows, the decrease in net cash related to net working capital was approximately EUR 300 million, as follows:

o The increase in receivables was approximately EUR 450 million, primarily due to the reduced balance sheet impact related to the sale of receivables, partially offset by improved cash collection, an early customer payment of approximately EUR 500 million, which was expected in Q1 2021, and lower overdue receivables.

o The decrease in inventories was approximately EUR 550 million, primarily due to temporary dynamics related to COVID-19, as well as extended lead times on certain components and optimized inventory management. The decrease in liabilities was approximately EUR 400 million, primarily due to a decrease in accounts payable, driven by a lower level of inventories, and a decrease in deferred revenue related to licensing agreements, partially offset by an increase in provisions and an increase in liabilities related to employee benefits.

An outflow related to cash taxes of approximately EUR 280 million. In full year 2020, net cash was also impacted by: Net cash used in investing activities, relating primarily to capital expenditures of approximately EUR 480 million and the acquisition of a business of approximately EUR 100 million, partially offset by a net cash inflow from non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 60 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million.

non-current financial investments of approximately EUR 60 million and the sale of fixed assets of approximately EUR 10 million. Net cash used in financing activities, relating primarily to lease payments of approximately EUR 230 million and dividends paid by Nokia Shanghai Bell to the joint venture partner of approximately EUR 150 million. February 4, 2021 13 Financial results Our sustainability performance Our strategy and focus areas The purpose of technology is to improve people's lives. We strongly believe that connectivity and technology will play a key role in helping to solve many future challenges. Our sustainability strategy is focused on the areas we believe will have the greatest impact on sustainable development and our profitability. To improve people's lives, we focus on climate, integrity and culture. Improving lives with technology Improving lives with technology is at the heart of our business. Our technology connects people to the services, places, opportunities and people that matter to them. Remote working and schooling, robust delivery of basic services and smart deliveries are just some examples that have been enabled by our connectivity solutions. In October, we published Life in 2030; our vision of a 5G-enabled world that delivers economic prosperity, opportunity for all people and a healthier planet. We call for individuals, business and government to act and work together to achieve this vision. In December, we announced that, together with Vodafone India Foundation, we have deployed a Smart Agriculture solution that aims to improve the productivity of farmers in India. The pilot project is being implemented in 100 locations in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will benefit over 50,000 farmers in the region by enhancing their productivity and income. The smart agriculture-as-a-service solution, which utilizes Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) solution, will ensure that precise and practical data is sent to farmers, enabling them to enhance productivity. Climate The importance of combatting climate change through connectivity solutions will only increase, and we recognize our responsibility in the fight against climate change. In December 2020, we submitted our recalibrated science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative. The updated targets are aligned with the 1.5° Celsius warming scenario, and we will communicate them once they have been evaluated and approved by the initiative. We also published the results of our new joint study with Telefónica, finding that 5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks. As the rollout of 5G networks is set to increase data traffic dramatically, it is critical that the energy consumed does not rise at the same rate. In addition, we launched our Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service, applying AI to the challenge of rising energy consumption in multi- vendor, multi-technology networks. This service helps Communications Service Providers to reduce energy bills by up to 20 percent and move towards more sustainable patterns of energy usage. In December, CDP, the world's leading global disclosure system for environmental impact, included Nokia on its A list in the Climate change category. We were also awarded, together with Elisa, Finland's 'Energy Difference of the Year 2020' recognition with the world's first 5G liquid cooled radio base station. Integrity Maintaining our commitment to unyielding integrity and the highest standards of business ethics is a top priority. As COVID-19 has persisted through the fourth quarter and beyond, we have remained vigilant in ensuring adherence to our high ethical standards. We are conducting proactive audits focusing on our anti- corruption policies and controls, aimed at ensuring robust adherence to compliance in even the most challenging jurisdictions. We are improving our monitoring of third parties on whom we rely to do business and strengthening compliance programs at our joint ventures and service companies. We continue to develop and refine our use of technology and advanced analytics as we move into an era of predictive compliance - identifying issues and trends to enhance prevention of ethical missteps. Also, safeguarding the psychological safety of our employees during a period of unprecedented change and challenge remains our priority, and, to that end, we continue to emphasize the importance of a 'speak up' culture, where every employee feels comfortable reporting compliance concerns, safe in the knowledge that those concerns will be fully and fairly investigated, that remedial action will be taken as appropriate, and that no one will suffer retaliation or reprisal for reporting or supporting concerns. Culture We believe our people are our greatest asset and we aim to enable a culture that encourages high performance, integrity and inclusion. We have long been committed to pursuing LGBT+ inclusion, and we are delighted that our continued efforts were recognized in the 2020 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark in October 2020; Nokia was awarded the Ambassador status alongside eight other companies and institutions. In Q4, we launched our first leadership development program enabling further sexual minority inclusion. Our 'OUT Leader' program consists of external networking and mentoring by Nokia leaders. In addition, our 'Navigating bias' training overachieved its targeted participation rate, reaching over 85% of all line managers; This training aims to advance bias-free leadership by educating managers to recognize and counteract their mindset and potential bias. As part of recently announced changes in our operating model and strategic direction, we engaged virtually with all of our employees around the globe to discuss Nokia's purpose, culture and new operating model. Other topics We were recognized by the World Benchmarking Alliance in their Digital Inclusion Benchmark, which assesses how companies are helping to advance a more inclusive digital economy and society. Out of the 100 companies benchmarked, we were ranked #5, the highest ranking of all hardware companies included. February 4, 2021 14 Reporting segment details Networks Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 Net sales Margin Change in operating profit Increase Decrease €6 000M 50% €5 000M €4 000M 40% €3 000M 30% €2 000M 20% €1 000M 10% 0M 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Mobile Access (10)% Fixed Access IP Routing Optical Netwo rks Gross margin % Operating margin % Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Net sales 5 040 5 439 (7)% (2)% 16 865 18 209 (7)% (5)% Mobile Access 3 214 3 497 (8)% (2)% 10 640 11 655 (9)% (6)% Fixed Access 517 543 (5)% 1% 1 759 1 881 (6)% (4)% IP Routing 835 845 (1)% 5% 2 771 2 921 (5)% (2)% Optical Networks 474 555 (15)% (10)% 1 695 1 752 (3)% (1)% Gross profit 1 863 1 859 0% 5 763 5 577 3% Gross margin % 37.0% 34.2% 280bps 34.2% 30.6% 360bps R&D (783) (715) 10% (2 908) (2 943) (1)% SG&A (462) (473) (2)% (1 745) (1 929) (10)% Other operating income and expenses (86) 1 (146) (40) Operating profit/(loss) 533 671 (21)% 964 665 Operating margin % 10.6% 12.3% (170)bps 5.7% 3.7% 200bps Net sales Networks net sales decreased 7%. On a constant currency basis, Networks net sales decreased 2%. The decrease in Networks net sales was primarily due to Mobile Access and Optical Networks. The decrease in Mobile Access was primarily due to a decline in network deployment and planning services, consistent with the key drivers of our outlook, partially offset by growth in radio access products. The growth in radio access products was driven by 5G, partially offset by decreases in legacy radio access products. The net sales performance in Optical Networks was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 2019, which benefited from the timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects. IP Routing had solid growth in constant currency net sales. On a reported basis, the slight decrease was primarily driven by North America, which had a particularly strong Q4 2019, and Latin America, February 4, 2021 partially offset by growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had an approximately EUR 50 million net negative impact on IP Routing reported net sales in Q4 2020. Fixed Access had slight growth in constant currency net sales. On a reported basis, the decrease in Fixed Access was primarily due to copper access technologies and related services, partially offset by growth in digital home and fiber access technologies. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had an approximately EUR 30 million net negative impact on Fixed Access reported net sales in Q4 2020. Gross margin The increase in Networks gross margin was primarily driven by Mobile Access, partially offset by declines in gross margin in Fixed Access and IP Routing. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within Networks cost of sales was higher, compared to Q4 2019. In Mobile Access, we continue to focus on driving improvements in our portfolio by strengthening our roadmaps, reducing product 15 Reporting segment details costs and improving our product performance. In Q4 2020, gross margin in Mobile Access increased, primarily driven by improved 5G gross margin, partially offset by a project-related loss provision. Mobile Access gross margin was positively affected in Q4 2020 by a timing benefit of approximately EUR 150 million, as we recognized net sales at the very end of the quarter, which we had expected in 2021. Operating Expenses The increase in Networks R&D expenses was primarily due to Mobile Access and, to a lesser extent, Optical Networks. The higher R&D expenses in Mobile Access was primarily due to higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness. The higher R&D expenses in Optical Networks was February 4, 2021 primarily due to increased investments related to our Elenion acquisition. The decrease in Networks SG&A expenses was primarily due to Mobile Access, reflecting continued progress related to Nokia's cost savings program and lower travel and personnel related expenses due to COVID-19. In Q4 2020, annual variable compensation within Networks operating expenses was higher, compared to Q4 2019. Other operating income and expenses The net negative fluctuation in other operating income and expenses was primarily due to the net effect of loss allowances on certain trade receivables. 16 Reporting segment details Nokia Software Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 Net sales Margin Change in operating profit Increase Decrease €1 000M 60% € 800M 50% € 600M 40% 30% € 400M 20% € 200M 10% 0M 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Net sales Gross margin % Operating margin % Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Net sales 864 870 (1)% 5% 2 658 2 767 (4)% (1)% Gross profit 491 519 (5)% 1 385 1 453 (5)% Gross margin % 56.8% 59.7% (290)bps 52.1% 52.5% (40)bps R&D (117) (111) 5% (459) (458) 0% SG&A (107) (101) 6% (397) (395) 1% Other operating income and expenses 0 (4) (18) (11) Operating profit/(loss) 266 304 (13)% 511 589 (13)% Operating margin % 30.8% 34.9% (410)bps 19.2% 21.3% (210)bps Net sales Nokia Software net sales decreased 1%. On a constant currency basis, Nokia Software had solid growth, with net sales growth of 5%. The net sales decrease, on a reported basis, in Nokia Software was primarily due to Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Greater China, partially offset by a strong performance in North America. The change in reported net sales includes foreign exchange fluctuations, which had an approximately EUR 50 million net negative impact on Nokia Software net sales in Q4 2020. Gross margin The decrease in Nokia Software gross margin was primarily due to annual variable compensation and unfavorable mix, with a higher proportion of lower margin services. February 4, 2021 17 Reporting segment details Nokia Technologies Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 Net sales Margin Change in operating profit € 500M 100% € 400M 80% € 300M 60% € 200M 40% € 100M 20% 0M 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Net Sales Gross margin % Operating margin % IncreaseDecrease Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Net sales 382 376 2% 3% 1 402 1 487 (6)% (6)% Gross profit 380 373 2% 1 393 1 459 (5)% Gross margin % 99.5% 99.2% 30bps 99.4% 98.1% 130bps R&D (40) (27) 48% (149) (111) 34% SG&A (23) (26) (12)% (81) (101) (20)% Other operating income and expenses 0 (1) 1 (8) Operating profit/(loss) 317 320 (1)% 1 164 1 239 (6)% Operating margin % 83.0% 85.1% (210)bps 83.0% 83.3% (30)bps Net sales Nokia Technologies net sales increased 2%. On a constant currency basis, Nokia Technologies net sales increased 3%. The increase in Nokia Technologies net sales was primarily due to higher patent licensing and catch-up net sales due to a renewed patent license agreement, partially offset by lower brand licensing net sales. Excluding the catch-up net sales, Nokia Technologies annualized net sales run rate was approximately EUR 1.4 billion in Q4 2020. Operating Expenses The increase in Nokia Technologies R&D expenses was primarily due to higher investments to drive creation of intellectual property and higher costs to maintain our patent portfolio. February 4, 2021 18 Reporting segment details Group Common and Other Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 Net sales Margin Change in operating profit Increase Decrease € 300M 100% € 200M 80% 60% € 100M 40% 20% 0M 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 (20)% (40)% (60)% (80)% (100)% Net Sales Gross margin % Operating margin % Constant Constant YoY currency YoY YoY currency YoY EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 change change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 change change Net sales 292 231 26% 26% 983 952 3% 2% Gross profit/(loss) 11 8 (11) 34 Gross margin % 3.8% 3.5% 30bps (1.1)% 3.6% (470)bps R&D (70) (70) 0% (301) (312) (4)% SG&A (77) (74) 4% (266) (269) (1)% Other operating income and expenses 109 (25) 53 57 Operating profit/(loss) (27) (161) (525) (490) Operating margin % (9.2)% (69.7)% 6 050bps (53.5)% (51.5)% (200)bps Net sales Group Common and Other net sales increased 26% on both a reported and constant currency basis. The increase in Group Common and Other net sales was primarily due to Alcatel Submarine Networks, partially offset by Radio Frequency Systems. The growth in Alcatel Submarine Networks was primarily due to strong demand following COVID-19-related factory closures in the first half of 2020. The decrease in Radio Frequency Systems was primarily due to lower net sales of remote radio head cables in North America. Other operating income and expenses The net positive fluctuation in other operating income and expenses was primarily due to a net positive fluctuation in Nokia's venture fund investments. COVID-19 In Q4 2020, we estimate that COVID-19 did not have an impact on Alcatel Submarine Networks net sales. In full year 2020, we estimate that COVID-19 had an approximately EUR 200 million cumulative negative net impact on Alcatel Submarine Networks net sales, due to temporary factory closures that particularly impacted Q1 2020 and Q2 2020. We expect the majority of this to be shifted to future periods, rather than being lost. February 4, 2021 19 Additional information Nokia, January-December 2020 significant events On March 2, 2020, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Lundmark, who at the time was President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland, started in his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on August 1, 2020. Lundmark acquired 788 850 Nokia shares prior to joining the company, of which 695 447 shares will qualify under a co-invest arrangement with the company. Under the terms of the co-invest arrangement, he must hold those shares until after the release of the Q2 2023 results at which point he will also receive the matching shares under the plan, subject to the performance of the total shareholder return over that period. Rajeev Suri left his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia on July 31, 2020 and continued to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. On May 5, 2020, Nokia announced that Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise, had decided to leave the company at the end of May. At the end of May, Buvac stepped down from her position on the company's Group Leadership Team and left the company. Buvac was succeeded by Raghav Sahgal, formerly Senior Vice President of Nokia Software with responsibility for global sales and market services. Sahgal started in his new position and joined the Group Leadership Team on June 1, 2020. On May 14, 2020, Nokia announced it had successfully completed an issue of EUR 500 million 2.375% notes due May 15, 2025 and EUR 500 million 3.125% notes due May 15, 2028 and that it has accepted for purchase EUR 150 million of 1.000% notes due March 15, 2021 validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer. The net proceeds of new notes shall be used to fund the tender offer and for general corporate purposes of the issuer. On May 27, 2020, Nokia held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at its headquarters in Espoo under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following resolutions were made: No dividend is paid for the financial year 2019.

Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Jeanette Horan, Edward Kozel, Elizabeth Nelson, Søren Skou, Carla Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh were re-elected as members of the Board and Thomas Dannenfeldt was elected as a new member of the Board for a term ending at the close of the next AGM. In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of the Board.

Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh were re-elected as members of the Board and Thomas Dannenfeldt was elected as a new member of the Board for a term ending at the close of the next AGM. In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of the Board. Remuneration Policy for the Company's governing bodies was supported.

Deloitte Oy was elected as the auditor for Nokia for the financial year 2021.

Board was authorized to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million Nokia shares. The authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019. Board was authorized to issue a maximum of 550 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues. The authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the corresponding authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019. On June 11, 2020, Nokia announced it had appointed Marco Wirén as Chief Financial Officer of Nokia and member of the Group Leadership Team. Wirén, who at the time was President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group, joined Nokia on September 1, 2020. Kristian Pullola, who had served as CFO since January 2017, stepped down as CFO and left the Group Leadership Team on August 31, 2020. He will remain with the company for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition. On September 3, 2020, Nokia announced that it had received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act that the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The holdings of Solidum Oy in Nokia on September 3, 2020, amounted to a total of 283 000 000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.01% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. On October 29, 2020, Nokia announced the first phase of its new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new model, which is effective from January 1, 2021, consists of four P&L responsible business groups aligned with customer buying behavior: Mobile Networks, (2) Network Infrastructure, (3) Cloud and Network Services and (4) Nokia Technologies. The new operating model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and improved cost-efficiency. For more details, refer to the stock exchange release by Nokia on October 29, 2020. On December 16, 2020, Nokia provided a mid-point update on its new strategic focus areas and operating model together with its assumptions for its four new business groups and Group Common and Other in 2021 and over the longer term. Nokia also announced that it will provide detailed business group strategies on the Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021. For more details, refer to the stock exchange release by Nokia on December 16, 2020. On December 17, 2020, Nokia announced that Nishant Batra was appointed as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team effective from January 18, 2021. Batra joins Nokia from Veoneer in Sweden, a worldwide leader in automotive technology, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Shares The total number of Nokia shares on December 31, 2020, equalled 5 653 886 159. On December 31, 2020 Nokia and its subsidiary companies owned 36 389 799 Nokia shares, representing approximately 0.6% of the total number of Nokia shares and voting rights. February 4, 2021 20 Risk Factors Nokia and its business are exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties which include but are not limited to: Competitive intensity, which is particularly impacting Mobile Networks and is expected to continue at a high level in full year 2021, as some competitors seek to take share in the early stages of 5G;

Our ability to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in full year 2021, thereby enabling us to drive product cost reductions and maintain the necessary scale to be competitive;

Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits;

near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits; Developments in North America following the conclusion of the C-band auction, including the potential for temporary capital expenditure constraints or the acceleration of 5G deployments;

C-band auction, including the potential for temporary capital expenditure constraints or the acceleration of 5G deployments; Customer demand could weaken and risk could increase further in India, after the country's Supreme Court upheld a ruling that telecoms companies must pay retroactive license and spectrum fees;

Potential risks and uncertainties related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic;

COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic; Our ability to procure certain standard components;

The timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects;

Our product and regional mix;

Macroeconomic, industry and competitive dynamics;

The timing and value of new and existing patent licensing agreements with smartphone vendors, automotive companies and consumer electronics companies;

Results in brand and technology licensing; costs to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; and the regulatory landscape for patent licensing; as well as the risk factors specified under "Forward-looking Statements" of this release, and our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 5, 2020 under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" as supplemented by the form 6- K published on April 30, 2020 under the header "Risk Factors". Proposed organizational changes referenced in this release may be subject to consultation with employee representatives in certain jurisdictions and are not considered final until such processes are completed. February 4, 2021 Additional information 21 Financial tables, unaudited Financial statement information February 4, 2021 22 Financial tables, unaudited Consolidated income statement (condensed) EUR million Reported Non-IFRS Q4'20 Q4'19 Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 Q4'20 Q4'19 Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 Net sales (notes 2, 3, 4) 6 568 6 903 21 867 23 315 6 569 6 903 21 870 23 344 Cost of sales1 (3 995) (4 245) (13 653) (15 051) (3 824) (4 144) (13 340) (14 821) Gross profit1 (notes 2, 3) 2 574 2 658 8 214 8 264 2 745 2 759 8 530 8 523 Research and development expenses1 (1 145) (1 074) (4 087) (4 532) (1 010) (922) (3 817) (3 824) Selling, general and administrative expenses1 (777) (754) (2 898) (3 219) (670) (674) (2 489) (2 694) Other operating income and expenses1 (177) (28) (311) (28) 24 (28) (110) (2) Operating profit (notes 2, 3) 475 803 918 485 1 090 1 134 2 114 2 003 Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 20 21 22 12 20 21 22 12 Financial income and expenses 29 (15) (106) (341) (13) (46) (184) (337) Profit before tax (note 2) 523 809 834 156 1 097 1 108 1 952 1 678 Income tax expense (note 6) (3 131) (246) (3 255) (138) (286) (288) (488) (448) (Loss)/profit from continuing operations (note 2) (2 608) 563 (2 421) 18 811 821 1 464 1 230 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations 4 0 (3) (7) 0 0 0 0 (Loss)/profit for the period (2 605) 563 (2 424) 11 811 821 1 464 1 230 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (2 601) 563 (2 431) 7 814 821 1 457 1 225 Non-controlling interests (4) 0 7 4 (4) 0 7 4 Earnings per share, EUR (for (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the parent) Basic Continuing operations (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 0.14 0.15 0.26 0.22 (Loss)/profit for the period (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 0.14 0.15 0.26 0.22 Diluted Continuing operations (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 0.14 0.15 0.26 0.22 (Loss)/profit for the period (0.46) 0.10 (0.43) 0.00 0.14 0.15 0.26 0.22 Average number of shares ('000 shares) Basic Continuing operations 5 617 463 5 604 881 5 612 418 5 599 912 5 617 463 5 604 881 5 612 418 5 599 912 (Loss)/profit for the period 5 617 463 5 604 881 5 612 418 5 599 912 5 617 463 5 604 881 5 612 418 5 599 912 Diluted Continuing operations 5 617 463 5 622 823 5 612 418 5 626 375 5 640 341 5 622 823 5 636 082 5 626 375 (Loss)/profit for the period 5 617 463 5 622 823 5 612 418 5 626 375 5 640 341 5 622 823 5 636 082 5 626 375 1 In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q4'19 and Q1-Q4'19 have been revised accordingly. Refer to note 1, "Basis of preparation". The above condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes. February 4, 2021 23 Financial tables, unaudited Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (condensed) EUR million Reported Q4'20 Q4'19 Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 (Loss)/profit for the period (2 605) 563 (2 424) 11 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 486 920 624 414 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (115) (237) (140) (95) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences (490) (347) (1 232) 260 Net investment hedges 61 78 266 (58) Cash flow and other hedges (30) 17 15 (2) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2 5 47 8 Other changes, net 0 2 3 0 Income tax related to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 83 (19) 25 11 Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (3) 419 (392) 538 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (2 608) 982 (2 816) 549 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (2 604) 983 (2 822) 545 Non-controlling interests (4) (1) 6 4 The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes. February 4, 2021 24 Financial tables, unaudited Consolidated statement of financial position (condensed) EUR million December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Goodwill 5 074 Other intangible assets 1 953 Property, plant and equipment 1 783 Right-of-use assets 805 Investments in associated companies and joint ventures 233 Non-current financial investments (note 8) 745 Deferred tax assets (note 6) 1 822 Other non-current financial assets (note 8) 364 Defined benefit pension assets (note 5) 5 038 Other non-current assets 217 Non-current assets 18 034 Inventories 2 248 Trade receivables (note 8) 5 533 Contract assets 1 080 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 850 Current income tax assets 265 Other current financial assets (note 8) 214 Current financial investments (note 8) 1 121 Cash and cash equivalents (note 8) 6 940 Current assets 18 251 Total assets 36 285 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 527 429 856

912

165

740 124

445 830

292 320 936 025 489

908

279

164

97 910 808 128 Share capital 246 246 Share issue premium 443 427 Treasury shares (352) (352) Translation differences (1 295) (372) Fair value and other reserves 1 910 1 382 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 15 656 15 607 Accumulated deficit (4 051) (1 613) Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent 12 557 15 325 Non-controlling interests 79 76 Total equity 12 636 15 401 Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities (notes 8, 10) 5 015 Long-term lease liabilities 721 Deferred tax liabilities 260 Defined benefit pension and post-employment liabilities (note 5) 4 046 Contract liabilities 566 Deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities 541 Provisions (note 9) 736 Non-current liabilities 11 885 Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities (notes 8, 10) 561 Short-term lease liabilities 189 Other financial liabilities (note 8) 738 Current income tax liabilities 188 Trade payables (note 8) 3 174 Contract liabilities 2 397 Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities 3 721 Provisions (note 9) 796 Current liabilities 11 764 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 36 285 985

771

390 343

915

712

556 11 672 292 259 803 187 786 752 323

653 055 128 Shareholders' equity per share, EUR 2.24 2.73 Number of shares (1 000 shares, excluding treasury shares) 5 617 496 5 605 581 The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes. February 4, 2021 25 Financial tables, unaudited Consolidated statement of cash flows (condensed) EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 Cash flow from operating activities (Loss)/profit for the period (2 605) 563 (2 424) Adjustments 3 708 746 5 209 Depreciation and amortization 279 425 1 132 Impairment charges 220 13 246 Restructuring charges 217 20 454 Financial income and expenses (30) 16 109 Income tax expense 3 128 252 3 254 (Profit)/loss from non-current investments (109) 14 (61) Other 3 6 75 Cash from operations before changes in net working capital 1 103 1 309 2 785 Change in net working capital (169) 194 (744) (Increase)/decrease in receivables (1 137) (355) (448) Decrease in inventories 479 675 547 Increase/(decrease) in non-interest-bearing liabilities 489 (126) (843) Cash from operations 934 1 503 2 041 Interest received 9 23 33 Interest paid (31) 126 (35) Income taxes paid, net (33) (63) (280) Net cash from operating activities 879 1 589 1 759 Cash flow from investing activities 11 627 660

102

397

283

140

(50)

95 638 (1 788) 159 285 (2 232) 850 57 (1) (516) 390 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (139) (193) (479) (690) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 8 21 13 39 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 0 0 (104) 0 Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of disposed cash 0 0 11 19 Purchase of current financial investments (353) (53) (1 154) (473) Proceeds from maturities and sale of current financial investments 23 59 123 991 Purchase of non-current financial investments (15) (91) (59) (180) Proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments 45 31 122 144 Other (1) 3 10 (17) Net cash used in investing activities (432) (223) (1 517) (167) Cash flow from financing activities Purchase of equity instruments of subsidiaries 0 0 (1) (1) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2 37 1 595 1 039 Repayment of long-term borrowings (16) 0 (246) (766) (Repayment of)/proceeds from short-term borrowings (102) (122) (83) 40 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (51) (34) (234) (221) Dividends paid (130) 0 (148) (570) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (297) (119) 883 (479) Translation differences (46) (58) (95) (95) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 104 1 189 1 030 (351) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6 836 4 721 5 910 6 261 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6 940 5 910 6 940 5 910 Consolidated statement of cash flows combines cash flows from both the continuing and the discontinued operations. The figures in the consolidated statement of cash flows cannot be directly traced from the statement of financial position without additional information as a result of acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and net foreign exchange differences arising on consolidation. The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes. February 4, 2021 26 Financial tables, unaudited Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (condensed) Reserve for Attributable EUR million Fair value invested to equity Non- Share Share issue Treasury Translation and other unrestricted Accumulated holders of controlling Total capital premium shares difference reserves equity deficit the parent interest equity December 31, 2018 246 436 (408) (592) 1 063 15 606 (1 062) 15 289 82 15 371 Adoption of IFRS 161 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 4 January 1, 2019 246 436 (408) (592) 1 063 15 606 (1 058) 15 293 82 15 375 Profit for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 4 11 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 220 319 0 (1) 538 0 538 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 220 319 0 6 545 4 549 Share-based payments 0 81 0 0 0 0 0 81 0 81 Excess tax benefit on share-based payments 0 (7) 0 0 0 0 0 (7) 0 (7) Settlement of share-based payments 0 (83) 56 0 0 1 0 (26) 0 (26) Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 0 (560) (560) (10) (570) Other movements 0 0 0 0 0 0 (1) (1) 0 (1) Total transactions with owners 0 (9) 56 0 0 1 (561) (513) (10) (523) December 31, 2019 246 427 (352) (372) 1 382 15 607 (1 613) 15 325 76 15 401 January 1, 2020 246 427 (352) (372) 1 382 15 607 (1 613) 15 325 76 15 401 Loss for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 (2 431) (2 431) 7 (2 424) Other comprehensive loss 0 0 0 (922) 528 0 3 (391) (1) (392) Total comprehensive loss 0 0 0 (922) 528 0 (2 428) (2 822) 6 (2 816) Share-based payments 0 76 0 0 0 0 0 76 0 76 Excess tax benefit on share-based payments 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 Settlement of share-based payments 0 (62) 0 0 0 49 0 (13) 0 (13) Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (5) (5) Acquisition of non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 (10) (10) 0 (10) Investment in subsidiary by non-controlling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 interest Other movements 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 0 (1) 0 (1) Total transactions with owners 0 16 0 (1) 0 49 (10) 54 (3) 51 December 31, 2020 246 443 (352) (1 295) 1 910 15 656 (4 051) 12 557 79 12 636 1Equity impact mainly relating to opening balance of subleases arising from the difference between right-of-use assets and lease receivables on adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, as of January 1, 2019. The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes. February 4, 2021 27 Financial tables, unaudited Notes to Financial statements 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION This unaudited and condensed consolidated financial statement information of Nokia has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and it should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU. The same accounting policies, methods of computation and applications of judgment are followed in this financial statement information as was followed in the consolidated financial statements for 2019. Percentages and figures presented herein may include rounding differences and therefore may not add up precisely to the totals presented and may vary from previously published financial information. This financial report was authorized for issue by management on February 4, 2021. Net sales and operating profit of the Nokia Group, particularly in Networks and Nokia Software segments, are subject to seasonal fluctuations being generally highest in the fourth quarter and lowest in the first quarter of the year. This is mainly due to the seasonality in the spending cycles of communication service providers. Management has identified its geographic areas as the relevant category to present disaggregated revenue. Nokia's primary customer base consists of companies that operate on a country specific or a regional basis and are subject to macroeconomic conditions specific to those geographic areas. Further, although Nokia's technology cycle is similar around the world, each country or region is inherently in a different stage of that cycle, often influenced by macroeconomic conditions. Each reportable segment, as described in note 3, "Segment Information", operates in every geographic area as described in note 4 "Net Sales". No reportable segment has a specific revenue concentration in any geographic area other than Nokia Technologies, which is included in Europe. Each type of customer, as disclosed in note 4, "Net Sales", operates in all geographic areas. In 2017, Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center (China Huaxin) commenced operations of the joint venture Nokia Shanghai Bell (NSB). China Huaxin obtained the right to fully transfer its ownership interest in NSB to Nokia in exchange for a future cash settlement. To reflect this obligation, Nokia derecognized the non-controlling interest and records a financial liability in current liabilities in line with the option exercise period. Any changes in the estimated future cash settlement are recorded in financial income and expense. In 2016, Nokia entered into a strategic agreement with HMD global Oy (HMD) to grant HMD an exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for ten years in exchange for royalty payments on sales of Nokia-branded mobile products. In the third quarter of 2020, Nokia acquired an ownership interest in HMD as a result of the equity conversion of a convertible loan granted to HMD in 2019. As a result of the equity conversion, Nokia recorded an associated company investment equal to the book value of the converted loan of EUR 63 million. Following the equity conversion, Nokia records its share of the profits or losses of HMD in share of results of associated companies and joint ventures in the consolidated income statement. Nokia conducted its annual goodwill impairment test in the fourth quarter of 2020, and as a result recorded a non-cash charge of EUR 200 million to other operating expenses. The impairment loss related to the goodwill held in the Fixed Networks operating segment, the carrying amount of which totaled EUR 609 million as of December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reviewed the presentation of income and expenses related to its restructuring plans, pension plan curtailments and amendments as well as certain asset impairments. As a result, Nokia reclassified the restructuring and associated charges, pension curtailment and plan amendment income and expenses as well as certain impairment charges that were previously presented in other operating income and expenses to the functional line items to enhance the relevance of information provided in Nokia's consolidated income statement. The comparative amounts for Q4 2019 and Q1-Q4 2019 have been reclassified accordingly. Related to Q4 2019, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 54 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 5 million, SG&A expenses decreased by EUR 21 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 38 million compared to the previously reported amounts. Related to Q1-Q4 2019, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 62 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 121 million, SG&A expenses increased by EUR 118 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 301 million compared to the previously reported amounts. COVID-19 The impact of COVID-19 on Nokia's operations in 2020 has been primarily related to temporary factory closures in the first half of the year. In addition, in the first half of 2020, COVID-19 affected the valuations of certain assets, including investments in non-publicly quoted assets through Nokia's venture fund investments and pension plans, the valuation of which is inherently challenging in fast-moving market conditions. In the second half of 2020, the valuation uncertainty has decreased compared to the first half of the year but remained elevated at year end (refer to note 5 "Pensions and other post-employment benefits" and note 8 "Fair value of financial instruments"). In relation to its financial statements as of December 31, 2020, Nokia has considered the indicators of impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, recoverability of deferred tax assets, valuation of inventories, and collectability of trade receivables and contract assets. Based on these assessments, Nokia has not identified such an impact from COVID-19 that would require adjustments of the carrying amounts of these assets. The aforementioned impairment loss on goodwill related to Fixed Networks operating segment as well as the derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets (refer to note 6 "Deferred taxes") were considered unrelated to the current COVID-19 situation. In Q2 2020, in accordance with our prudent management of our capital structure, we took proactive steps to strengthen our liquidity position by raising EUR 1.0 billion of debt, on a net basis. As of December 31, 2020, potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic and it is impossible to predict with accuracy the precise impact of such risks on us, our operations and our business. February 4, 2021 28 Financial tables, unaudited Non-IFRS and constant currency measures Nokia presents financial information on a reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. In order to allow full visibility on determining non-IFRS results, information on non-IFRS exclusions is presented separately for each of the components of profit or loss. Constant currency reporting provides additional information on change in financial measures on a constant currency basis in order to better reflect the underlying business performance. Therefore, change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS, and either of these financial measures as used by Nokia may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies or persons. Refer to note 12 "Performance measures" for further details. Foreign exchange rates Nokia's net sales are derived from various countries and invoiced in various currencies. Therefore, our business and results from operations are exposed to changes in foreign exchange rates between the euro, our reporting currency, and other currencies, such as the US dollar and the Chinese yuan. To mitigate the impact of changes in exchange rates on our results, we hedge operative forecasted net foreign exchange exposures, typically within a 12-month horizon, and apply hedge accounting in the majority of cases. The below table shows the exposure to different currencies for net sales and total costs. Q4'20 Q4'19 Q3'20 Net sales Total costs Net sales Total costs Net sales Total costs EUR ~20% ~25% ~20% ~20% ~25% ~25% USD ~55% ~50% ~50% ~50% ~50% ~50% CNY ~5% ~5% ~5% ~10% ~5% ~5% Other ~20% ~20% ~25% ~20% ~20% ~20% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% End of Q4'20 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.23 USD, end of Q4'19 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.12 USD and end of Q3'20 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.17 USD New and amended standards and interpretations The amendments to IFRS standards that became effective on January 1, 2020, did not have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements. New standards and amendments to existing standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective are not expected to have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements when adopted. February 4, 2021 29 Financial tables, unaudited 2. NON-IFRS TO REPORTED RECONCILIATION In addition to information on our reported IFRS results, Nokia provides certain information on a non-IFRS, or underlying business performance, basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Nokia believes that the non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by excluding the above-described items. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as substitutes to the equivalent IFRS measure(s), but should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measure(s) in the reported results. Q4'20 Research Selling, Other Profit/(loss) EUR million and general and operating Financial Income tax from Cost of development administrative income and Operating income and (expense)/ continuing Net sales sales expenses expenses expenses profit/(loss) expenses benefit operations Non-IFRS 6 569 (3 824) (1 010) (670) 24 1 090 (13) (286) 811 Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to (1) (1) 0 deferred revenue and inventory Amortization of acquired intangible assets (14) (85) (99) 20 (79) Transaction and related costs, including integration costs 12 12 (2) 9 Restructuring and associated charges (164) (114) (36) (314) 63 (251) Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals (6) (7) (3) (200) (216) 3 (212) Divestment of businesses (1) (1) (1) Costs associated with contract exit 4 4 (1) 3 Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling 0 41 41 interest Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets 0 (2 929) (2 929) Total non-IFRS exclusions (1) (171) (136) (108) (200) (615) 41 (2 845) (3 419) Reported 6 568 (3 995) (1 145) (777) (177) 475 29 (3 131) (2 608) Q4'19 Research Selling, Other Profit/(loss) and general and operating Financial Income tax from EUR million Cost of development administrative income and Operating income and (expense)/ continuing Net sales sales expenses expenses expenses profit/(loss) expenses benefit operations Non-IFRS 6 903 (4 144) (922) (674) (28) 1 134 (46) (288) 821 Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to (2) (2) 1 (1) deferred revenue and inventory Amortization of acquired intangible assets (144) (89) (233) 55 (178) Transaction and related costs, including integration costs 1 (8) (7) 2 (5) Restructuring and associated charges 3 (65) 3 21 (38) 7 (31) Product portfolio strategy costs (34) (6) (1) (41) 8 (33) Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals (3) (4) (2) (10) 2 (8) Divestment of businesses (1) (1) (1) Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling 0 31 31 interest Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets 0 (22) (22) Deferred tax expense due to tax rate changes 0 (10) (10) Total non-IFRS exclusions 1 (101) (151) (79) 0 (331) 31 42 (258) Reported 6 903 (4 245) (1 074) (754) (28) 803 (15) (246) 563 February 4, 2021 30 Financial tables, unaudited Q1-Q4'20 Research Selling, Other Financial Income tax Profit/(loss) and general and operating from EUR million Net sales Cost of development administrative income and Operating income and (expense)/ continuing sales expenses expenses expenses profit/(loss) expenses benefit operations Non-IFRS 21 870 (13 340) (3 817) (2 489) (110) 2 114 (184) (488) 1 464 Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to (2) (2) 1 (2) deferred revenue and inventory Amortization of acquired intangible assets (57) (350) (407) 89 (318) Transaction and related costs, including integration costs 11 11 (2) 8 Restructuring and associated charges (393) (190) (68) (651) 129 (522) Gain on defined benefit plan amendment 90 90 (18) 72 Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals (12) (24) (5) (200) (241) 9 (232) Divestment of businesses (1) (1) (2) (1) Gain on sale of fixed assets 1 1 2 1 Costs associated with contract exit 4 5 (1) 4 Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling 0 79 79 interest Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets 0 (2 929) (2 929) Legal entity restructuring 0 (45) (45) Total non-IFRS exclusions (3) (313) (270) (409) (201) (1 196) 79 (2 767) (3 885) Reported 21 867 (13 653) (4 087) (2 898) (311) 918 (106) (3 255) (2 421) Q1-Q4'19 Research Selling, Other Profit/(loss) and general and operating Financial Income tax from EUR million Cost of development administrative income and Operating income and (expense)/ continuing Net sales sales expenses expenses expenses profit/(loss) expenses benefit operations Non-IFRS 23 344 (14 821) (3 824) (2 694) (2) 2 003 (337) (448) 1 230 Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to (9) 3 (6) 2 (4) deferred revenue and inventory Amortization of acquired intangible assets (571) (352) (924) 215 (708) Transaction and related costs, including integration costs (50) 2 (48) 10 (37) Restructuring and associated charges (19) (268) (98) (117) (502) 100 (403) Product portfolio strategy costs (123) (22) (1) (18) (163) 32 (131) Gain on defined benefit plan amendment 168 168 (34) 134 Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals (8) (17) (4) (29) 4 (24) Divestment of businesses (1) (1) (1) (2) (3) Operating model integration (12) (12) 30 19 Costs associated with contract exit 1 (1) 0 (68) 13 (54) Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling 0 64 64 interest Changes in the recognition of deferred tax assets 0 (22) (22) Deferred tax expense due to tax rate changes 0 (42) (42) Total non-IFRS exclusions (29) (230) (708) (525) (26) (1 518) (4) 310 (1 212) Reported 23 315 (15 051) (4 532) (3 219) (28) 485 (341) (138) 18 February 4, 2021 31 Financial tables, unaudited 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION Nokia has three reportable segments for financial reporting purposes: (1) Networks, (2) Nokia Software and (3) Nokia Technologies. Segment-level information for Group Common and Other is also presented. Networks reportable segment consists of four aggregated operating segments: (1) Mobile Networks, (2) Global Services, (3) Fixed Networks and (4) IP/Optical Networks. The aggregated operating segments have similar economic characteristics, such as long-term margins; have similar products, production processes, distribution methods and customers; and operate in a similar regulatory environment. In addition, Nokia provides net sales disclosure for the following businesses in Networks reportable segment: (i) Mobile Access (comprises Mobile Networks and Global Services operating segments), (ii) Fixed Access (comprises Fixed Networks operating segment), (iii) IP Routing (comprises part of IP/Optical Networks operating segment) and (iv) Optical Networks (comprises part of IP/Optical Networks operating segment). Non-IFRS exclusions are not allocated to the segments. For more information on the segment reporting, refer to note 5, "Segment information", of Nokia's Annual Report for 2019. Networks Networks comprises Mobile Networks, Global Services, Fixed Networks and IP/Optical Networks operating segments. The Mobile Networks operating segment focuses on mobile radio including macro radio base stations, small cells and cloud-based radio solutions, as well as microwave radio links and cloud computing HW, for communication service providers and enterprises. Global Services operating segment provides a wide range of professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, network implementation, systems integration as well as company-wide managed services. The Fixed Networks operating segment provides copper and fiber access products, solutions and services. The portfolio allows for a customized combination of technologies that brings fiber to the most economical point for the customer. The IP/Optical Networks operating segment provides IP routing, packet core and optical transport systems, each with their own software and services to build high capacity network infrastructure for the internet and global connectivity. Nokia Software The Nokia Software operating segment offers the cloud core software portfolio in addition to software applications spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate innovation, monetize services, and optimize their customer experience. Nokia Technologies The Nokia Technologies operating segment, building on decades of innovation and R&D leadership in technologies used in virtually all mobile devices used today, is expanding Nokia patent licensing business, reintroducing the Nokia brand to smartphones through brand licensing, and establishing a technology licensing business. The majority of net sales and related costs and expenses attributable to licensing and patenting the separate patent portfolios of Nokia Technologies, Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Bell Labs are recorded in Nokia Technologies. Each reportable segment continues to separately record its own research and development expenses. Group Common and Other Group Common and Other includes Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks and Radio Frequency Systems, both of which are managed as separate entities. In addition, Group Common and Other includes Nokia Bell Labs' operating expenses, as well as certain corporate-level and centrally managed operating expenses. February 4, 2021 32 Financial tables, unaudited Q4'20 Group Nokia Nokia Common and Segment Non-IFRS EUR million Networks1 Software Technologies Other Eliminations total exclusions Nokia Total Net sales 5 040 864 382 292 (8) 6 569 (1) 6 568 Cost of sales (3 177) (373) (1) (281) 8 (3 824) (171) (3 995) Gross profit 1 863 491 380 11 0 2 745 (171) 2 574 Gross margin % 37.0% 56.8% 99.5% 3.8% 41.8% 39.2% Research and development expenses (783) (117) (40) (70) 0 (1 010) (136) (1 145) Selling, general and administrative expenses (462) (107) (23) (77) 0 (670) (108) (777) Other operating income and expenses (86) 0 0 109 0 24 (200) (177) Operating profit/(loss) 533 266 317 (27) 0 1 090 (615) 475 Operating margin % 10.6% 30.8% 83.0% (9.2)% 16.6% 7.2% Depreciation and amortization (138) (19) (8) (14) 0 (180) (99) (279) Share of results of associated companies and joint 23 0 0 (4) 0 20 0 20 ventures EBITDA 694 286 326 (17) 0 1 290 (516) 774 ¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 3 214 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 517 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 835 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 474 million. Q4'19 Group Nokia Nokia Common and Segment Non-IFRS EUR million Networks1 Software Technologies Other Eliminations total exclusions Nokia Total Net sales 5 439 870 376 231 (13) 6 903 1 6 903 Cost of sales (3 580) (351) (3) (223) 13 (4 144) (101) (4 245) Gross profit 1 859 519 373 8 0 2 759 (101) 2 658 Gross margin % 34.2% 59.7% 99.2% 3.5% 40.0% 38.5% Research and development expenses (715) (111) (27) (70) 0 (922) (151) (1 074) Selling, general and administrative expenses (473) (101) (26) (74) 0 (674) (79) (754) Other operating income and expenses 1 (4) (1) (25) 0 (28) 0 (28) Operating profit/(loss) 671 304 320 (161) 0 1 134 (331) 803 Operating margin % 12.3% 34.9% 85.1% (69.7)% 16.4% 11.6% Depreciation and amortization (147) (22) (8) (15) 0 (192) (233) (425) Share of results of associated companies and joint 21 0 0 0 0 21 0 21 ventures EBITDA 840 325 328 (146) 0 1 347 (98) 1 249 ¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 3 497 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 543 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 845 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 555 million. Q1-Q4'20 Group Nokia Nokia Common and Segment Non-IFRS EUR million Networks1 Software Technologies Other Eliminations total exclusions Nokia Total Net sales 16 865 2 658 1 402 983 (38) 21 870 (3) 21 867 Cost of sales (11 102) (1 273) (9) (994) 38 (13 340) (313) (13 653) Gross profit 5 763 1 385 1 393 (11) 0 8 530 (316) 8 214 Gross margin % 34.2% 52.1% 99.4% (1.1)% 39.0% 37.6% Research and development expenses (2 908) (459) (149) (301) 0 (3 817) (270) (4 087) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1 745) (397) (81) (266) 0 (2 489) (409) (2 898) Other operating income and expenses (146) (18) 1 53 0 (110) (201) (311) Operating profit/(loss) 964 511 1 164 (525) 0 2 114 (1 196) 918 Operating margin % 5.7% 19.2% 83.0% (53.5)% 9.7% 4.2% Depreciation and amortization (557) (81) (32) (55) 0 (725) (407) (1 132) Share of results of associated companies and joint 25 0 1 (4) 0 22 0 22 ventures EBITDA 1 546 593 1 197 (474) 0 2 862 (789) 2 073 ¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 10 640 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 1 759 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 2 771 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 695 million. Q1-Q4'19 Group Nokia Nokia Common and Segment Non-IFRS EUR million Networks1 Software Technologies Other Eliminations total exclusions Nokia Total Net sales 18 209 2 767 1 487 952 (71) 23 344 (29) 23 315 Cost of sales (12 632) (1 314) (28) (918) 71 (14 821) (230) (15 051) Gross profit 5 577 1 453 1 459 34 0 8 523 (259) 8 264 Gross margin % 30.6% 52.5% 98.1% 3.6% 36.5% 35.4% Research and development expenses (2 943) (458) (111) (312) 0 (3 824) (708) (4 532) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1 929) (395) (101) (269) 0 (2 694) (525) (3 219) Other operating income and expenses (40) (11) (8) 57 0 (2) (26) (28) Operating profit/(loss) 665 589 1 239 (490) 0 2 003 (1 518) 485 Operating margin % 3.7% 21.3% 83.3% (51.5)% 8.6% 2.1% Depreciation and amortization (566) (85) (31) (54) 0 (736) (924) (1 660) Share of results of associated companies and joint 12 0 0 0 0 12 0 12 ventures EBITDA 1 244 674 1 270 (436) 0 2 752 (594) 2 158 ¹Mobile Access net sales of EUR 11 655 million, Fixed Access net sales of EUR 1 881 million, IP Routing net sales of EUR 2 921 million and Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 752 million. February 4, 2021 33 Financial tables, unaudited 4. NET SALES Net sales by geographic area EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 YoY change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 YoY change Asia-Pacific 1 107 1 383 (20)% 3 847 4 556 (16)% Europe 1 900 1 895 0% 6 620 6 620 0% Greater China 420 469 (10)% 1 376 1 843 (25)% Latin America 291 467 (38)% 1 011 1 472 (31)% Middle East & Africa 559 619 (10)% 1 893 1 876 1% North America 2 291 2 070 11% 7 120 6 948 2% Total 6 568 6 903 (5)% 21 867 23 315 (6)% Net sales by customer type EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 YoY change Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 YoY change Communication service providers 5 408 5 816 (7)% 17 969 19 558 (8)% Enterprise 502 499 1% 1 571 1 409 11% Licensees 382 376 2% 1 402 1 487 (6)% Other1 277 213 30% 925 861 7% Total 6 568 6 903 (5)% 21 867 23 315 (6)% 1Includes net sales of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), both of which are being managed as separate entities, and certain other items, such as eliminations of inter-segment revenues and certain items related to purchase price allocation. ASN and RFS net sales include also revenue from communication service providers and enterprise customers. 5. PENSIONS AND OTHER POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS Nokia operates a number of post-employment plans in various countries including both defined contribution and defined benefit plans. Defined benefit plans include pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans, providing retirement healthcare benefits and life insurance coverage. Nokia remeasures all pension and post-retirement plan assets and obligations annually, as of December 31, 2020, through valuations performed by external actuaries. As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average discount rates used in remeasurement of the most significant plans were as follows (comparatives as of December 31, 2019): U.S. Pension 1.94% (2.83 %), U.S. Opeb 1.97 % (2.82 %), Germany 0.35 % (0.78 %) and U.K. 1.26 % (1.92 %). The funded status of Nokia's defined benefit plans (before the effect of the asset ceiling) increased from EUR 1 748 million, or 107.1 %, as of September 30, 2020 to EUR 2 187 million, or 109.4% as of December 31, 2020. As reported by external actuaries as of December 31, 2020, the global defined benefit plan asset portfolio was invested approximately 73% in fixed income, 5% in equities and 22% in other asset classes, mainly private equity and real estate. The valuation of private equity assets has a higher degree of uncertainty related to unobservable inputs in the current market conditions caused by COVID-19 outbreak and the related monetary and fiscal measures taken to support the global economy and financial markets. Market volatility experienced in the first half of 2020 as a result of impact of COVID-19 stabilized in the second half of the year but remained at elevated levels at year end. Should there be an increase in volatility, fair values of private equity assets may fluctuate in future quarters. Change in pension and post-employment net asset/(liability) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 EUR million Pensions1 US Opeb Total Pensions1 US Opeb Total Net asset/(liability) recognized at January 1 2 348 (1 861) 487 1 884 (1 987) (103) Recognized in income statement (196) 43 (153) (130) 99 (31) Recognized in other comprehensive income 706 (83) 623 514 (100) 414 Contributions and benefits paid 186 6 192 187 14 201 Exchange differences and other movements2 (472) 315 (157) (107) 113 6 Net asset/(liability) recognized at the end of the period 2 572 (1 580) 992 2 348 (1 861) 487 1Includes pensions, retirement indemnities and other post-employment plans. 2Includes Section 420 transfers, medicare subsidies, and other transfers. Funded status EUR million December September June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 30, 2020 2020 2020 31, 2019 Defined benefit obligation (23 386) (24 450) (25 499) (24 913) (24 663) Fair value of plan assets 25 573 26 198 26 942 26 995 26 180 Funded status 2 187 1 748 1 443 2 082 1 517 Effects of asset ceiling (1 195) (1 191) (1 045) (1 042) (1 030) Net asset recognized at the end of the period 992 557 398 1 040 487 February 4, 2021 34 Financial tables, unaudited 6. DEFERRED TAXES At December 31, 2020, Nokia has recognized deferred tax assets of EUR 1.8 billion (EUR 5.1 billion at December 31, 2019), significant portion of which relate to unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences in the United States (EUR 0.8 billion). Nokia continually evaluates the probability of utilizing its deferred tax assets and considers both favorable and unfavorable factors in its assessment. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences can be utilized in the relevant jurisdictions. At December 31, 2020, Nokia has concluded based on its assessment that it is not probable that it will be able to utilize the unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences in Finland in the foreseeable future. Consequently, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia derecognized EUR 2.9 billion deferred tax assets related to Finland. The recent years' cumulative profitability in Finland, excluding certain integration costs in Finland related to the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent, is changing from a cumulative profit position to a cumulative loss position. When an entity has a history of recent losses in a certain jurisdiction, the entity recognizes a deferred tax asset arising from unused losses or tax credits only to the extent the entity has sufficient taxable temporary differences or there is convincing other evidence that sufficient tax profit will be available against which the unused tax losses or unused tax credits can be utilized in the future. Positive evidence of future taxable profits may be assigned lesser weight in assessing the appropriateness of recording a deferred tax asset when there is other unfavorable evidence such as cumulative losses, which are considered strong evidence that future taxable profits may not be available. Nokia continues to assess the realizability of deferred tax assets including in particular its actual profit record in upcoming periods and may re-recognize deferred tax assets related to Finland if pattern of tax profitability is re-established. Nokia has an established pattern of sufficient profitability to conclude that it is probable that it will be able to utilize the deferred tax assets in the United States. At December 31, 2020, Nokia has unrecognized deferred tax assets of approximately EUR 8 billion (EUR 5 billion at December 31, 2019), the majority of which relate to France (approximately EUR 4 billion) and Finland (approximately EUR 3 billion). These deferred tax assets have not been recognized due to uncertainty regarding their utilization. A significant portion of the French unrecognized deferred tax assets are indefinite in nature and available against future French tax liabilities, subject to a limitation of 50% of annual taxable profits. The majority of Finnish unrecognized deferred tax assets are not subject to expiry and are available against future Finnish tax liabilities. 7. CASH POSITION AND FREE CASH FLOW Net cash and current financial investments EUR million December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Current financial investments 1 121 796 399 156 97 Cash and cash equivalents 6 940 6 836 7 088 6 159 5 910 Total cash and current financial investments 8 061 7 632 7 487 6 315 6 007 Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities1 5 015 5 099 5 181 4 157 3 985 Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities1 561 664 756 838 292 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5 576 5 763 5 937 4 995 4 277 Net cash and current financial investments 2 485 1 869 1 550 1 320 1 730 1Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities. Free cash flow EUR million Q4'20 Q4'19 Q1-Q4'20 Q1-Q4'19 Net cash from operating activities 879 1 589 1 759 390 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and (139) (193) (479) (690) intangible assets Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8 21 13 39 and intangible assets Purchase of non-current financial investments (15) (91) (59) (180) Proceeds from sale of non-current financial 45 31 122 144 investments Free cash flow 778 1 357 1 356 (297) February 4, 2021 35 Financial tables, unaudited 8. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial assets and liabilities recorded at fair value are categorized based on the amount of unobservable inputs used to measure their fair value. Three hierarchical levels are based on an increasing amount of judgment associated with the inputs used to derive fair valuation for these assets and liabilities; Level 1 being market values for exchange traded products, Level 2 being primarily based on quotes from third-party pricing services and Level 3 requiring most management judgment. For more information about the valuation methods and principles, refer to note 2, "Significant accounting policies" and note 24, "Fair value of financial instruments", of our Annual Report for 2019. Items carried at fair value in the following table are measured at fair value on a recurring basis. EUR million Carrying amounts Fair value Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income At December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Non-current financial investments 0 31 0 714 0 0 0 745 745 Other non-current financial assets 115 0 99 5 0 145 0 364 364 Other current financial assets including derivatives 22 0 169 8 0 15 0 214 214 Trade receivables 0 0 0 0 0 5 533 0 5 533 5 533 Current financial investments 134 0 882 0 0 105 0 1 121 1 121 Cash and cash equivalents 4 333 0 2 607 0 0 0 0 6 940 6 940 Total financial assets 4 604 31 3 757 727 0 5 798 0 14 917 14 917 Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities 5 015 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 015 5 140 Other long-term financial liabilities 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 19 19 Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities 561 0 0 0 0 0 0 561 561 Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives 0 0 318 420 0 0 0 738 738 Trade payables 3 174 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 174 3 174 Total financial liabilities 8 750 0 318 439 0 0 0 9 507 9 632 EUR million Carrying amounts Fair value Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income At December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Non-current financial investments 0 0 0 740 0 0 0 740 740 Other non-current financial assets 165 0 171 6 0 103 0 445 430 Other current financial assets including derivatives 46 0 81 0 0 37 0 164 164 Trade receivables 0 0 0 0 0 5 025 0 5 025 5 025 Current financial investments 42 0 51 0 0 4 0 97 97 Cash and cash equivalents 4 090 0 1 820 0 0 0 0 5 910 5 910 Total financial assets 4 343 0 2 123 746 0 5 169 0 12 381 12 366 Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities 3 985 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 985 4 056 Other long-term financial liabilities 0 0 10 20 0 0 0 30 30 Short-terminterest-bearing liabilities 292 0 0 0 0 0 0 292 292 Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives 0 0 164 639 0 0 0 803 803 Trade payables 3 786 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 786 3 786 Total financial liabilities 8 063 0 174 659 0 0 0 8 896 8 967 Lease liabilities are not included in the fair value of financial instruments. Level 3 Financial assets include a large number of investments in unlisted equities and unlisted venture funds, including investments managed by NGP Capital specializing in growth-stage investing. The fair value of level 3 investments is determined using one or more valuation techniques with unobservable inputs, where the use of the market approach generally consists of using comparable market transactions, while the use of the income approach generally consists of calculating the net present value of expected future cash flows. Majority of the venture funds invest in digital health, software and enterprise sectors and even though as of December 31, 2020, elevated degree of uncertainty related to unobservable inputs prevails in the current market conditions caused by COVID-19 outbreak, the quantitative impact on the fair values of venture fund investments is considered limited. Level 3 Financial liabilities include a conditional obligation to China Huaxin related to Nokia Shanghai Bell. Reconciliation of the opening and closing balances on level 3 financial assets and liabilities: Level 3 Financial Level 3 EUR million Financial Assets Liabilities Balance at December 31, 2019 746 (659) Net gains in income statement 19 94 Additions 49 0 Deductions (85) 2 Transfers out of level 3 (5) 126 Other movements 3 (2) Balance at December 31, 2020 727 (439) The gains and losses from venture fund and similar investments categorized in level 3 are included in other operating income and expenses. The gains and losses from other level 3 financial assets and liabilities are recorded in financial income and expenses. A net gain of EUR 127 million (net gain of EUR 73 million in 2019) related to level 3 financial instruments held at December 31, 2020, was included in the profit and loss during 2020. February 4, 2021 36 Financial tables, unaudited 9. PROVISIONS EUR million Restructuring Warranty Litigation At January 1, 2020 377 167 75 Translation differences (2) 0 (8) Reclassification 0 0 0 Charged to income statement Additional provisions 503 201 25 Changes in estimates (49) (23) (6) Total charged to income 454 178 19 statement Utilized during period2 (388) (125) (13) At December 31, 2020 441 220 73 Non-current 263 20 14 Current 178 200 59 Environmental Project Divestment- Material Other1 Total liabilities losses related liability 127 50 51 81 281 1 209 (7) (2) 0 (1) (34) (54) 0 0 0 0 8 8 7 244 0 143 54 1 177 0 (2) (2) (56) (43) (181) 7 242 (2) 87 11 996 (14) (14) 0 (37) (36) (627) 113 276 49 130 230 1 532 88 161 43 33 114 736 25 115 6 97 116 796 1Other provisions include provisions for various obligations such as indirect tax provisions, employee-related provisions other than restructuring provisions and asset retirement obligations. 2The utilization of restructuring provision includes items transferred to accrued expenses, of which EUR 81 million remained in accrued expenses as of December 31, 2020. 10. INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Carrying amount (EUR million) Issuer/borrower Instrument Currency Nominal Final maturity December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (million) Nokia Corporation 1.00% Senior Notes1 EUR 350 March 2021 350 499 Nokia Corporation 3.375% Senior Notes USD 500 June 2022 417 445 Nokia Corporation 2.00% Senior Notes EUR 750 March 2024 762 766 Nokia Corporation EIB R&D Loan2 EUR 500 February 2025 500 0 Nokia Corporation NIB R&D Loan3 EUR 250 May 2025 250 250 Nokia Corporation 2.375% Senior EUR 500 May 2025 497 0 Notes1 Nokia Corporation 2.00% Senior Notes EUR 750 March 2026 762 765 Nokia Corporation 4.375% Senior Notes USD 500 June 2027 448 452 Nokia of America Corporation 6.50% Senior Notes USD 74 January 2028 61 66 Nokia Corporation 3.125% Senior EUR 500 May 2028 497 0 Notes1 Nokia of America Corporation 6.45% Senior Notes USD 206 March 2029 169 185 Nokia Corporation 6.625% Senior Notes USD 500 May 2039 541 517 Nokia Corporation and various subsidiaries Other liabilities 322 332 Total 5 576 4 277 1Nokia issued EUR 500 million 2.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and EUR 500 million 3.125% Senior Notes due 2028 under its EUR 5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme in May 2020. The proceeds of the new notes were partially used to redeem EUR 150 million of the 1.00% Senior Notes due 2021. 2Nokia drew EUR 500 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in February 2020. 3The loan from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) is repayable in three equal annual installments in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Significant credit facilities and funding programs: Utilized (million) December December 31, Committed / uncommitted Financing arrangement Currency Nominal (million) 31, 2020 2019 Committed Revolving Credit Facility1 EUR 1 500 0 0 Uncommitted Finnish Commercial Paper Programme EUR 750 0 0 Uncommitted Euro-Commercial Paper Programme EUR 1 500 0 0 Uncommitted Euro Medium Term Note Programme2 EUR 5 000 2 850 2 000 1Nokia exercised its option to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility in June 2020. Subsequent to the extension, the facility has its maturity in June 2025 with a one-year extension option remaining, except for EUR 88 million having its maturity in June 2024. 2All euro-denominated bonds have been issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme. All borrowings and credit facilities presented in the tables above are senior unsecured and have no financial covenants. February 4, 2021 37 Financial tables, unaudited 11. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EUR million Contingent liabilities on behalf of Group companies Guarantees issued by financial institutions Commercial guarantees1 Non-commercial guarantees Corporate guarantees2 Commercial guarantees1 Non-commercial guarantees Financing commitments Customer finance commitments Venture fund commitments Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments3 Other guarantees and financing commitments December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 1 107 1 190 450 531 453 969 53 54 180 303 189 244 11 15 1In commercial guarantees, Nokia reports guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business to Nokia's customers for the performance of Nokia's obligations under supply agreements, including tender bonds, performance bonds and warranty bonds. 2In corporate guarantees, Nokia reports guarantees with primary obligation that have been issued to Nokia's customers and other third parties. 3Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments exclude committed lease contracts that have not yet commenced and purchase obligations. Refer to note 30, Commitments and contingencies, of our Annual Report for 2019. The amounts in the table above represent the maximum principal amount of commitments and contingencies, and these amounts do not reflect management's expected outcomes. February 4, 2021 38 Financial tables, unaudited 12. PERFORMANCE MEASURES In the reporting of financial information, Nokia has adopted various performance measures of historical or future financial performance, position or cash flows other than those defined or specified under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These measures are not defined by IFRS and therefore may not be directly comparable with financial measures used by other companies, including those in Nokia's industry. The following table provides summarized information on the performance measures included in this interim report. Performance measure Definition Key performance measures Purpose Non-IFRS measures / Comparable measures Constant currency net sales / Net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations Non-IFRS measures / comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Refer to note 2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation". When net sales are reported on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations, exchange rates used to translate the amounts in local currencies to euro, our reporting currency, are the average actual periodic exchange rates for the comparative financial period. Therefore, the constant currency net sales / net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations exclude the impact of changes in exchange rates during the current period in comparison to euro. We believe that our non-IFRS results / comparable results provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by excluding certain items of income and expenses that may not be indicative of Nokia's business operating results. Non- IFRS operating profit / comparable operating profit is used also in determining management remuneration. We provide additional information on net sales on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations in order to better reflect the underlying business performance. Other performance measures Recurring/One-time measures Total cash and current financial investments ("Total cash") Net cash and current financial investments ("Net cash") EBITDA Adjusted profit/(loss) Free cash flow Capital expenditure Recurring annual cost savings Restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows Charges and cash outflows related to network equipment swaps Recurring measures, such as recurring net sales, are based on revenues that are likely to continue in the future. Recurring measures exclude e.g. the impact of catch-up net sales relating to prior periods. One-time measures, such as onetime net sales, reflect the revenues that are not likely to continue in the future. Total cash and current financial investments consist of cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments. Net cash and current financial investments equals total cash and current financial investments less long-term and short-terminterest-bearing liabilities. Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities. Refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow". Operating profit/(loss) before depreciations and amortizations and adjusted for share of results of associated companies and joint ventures. Adjusted profit/(loss) equals the cash from operations before changes in net working capital subtotal in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Net cash from/(used in) operating activities - purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capital expenditures) + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. Refer to note 7, "Cash position and free cash flow". Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excluding assets acquired under business combinations). Reduction in cost of sales and operating expenses resulting from the cost savings program and the impact of which is considered recurring in nature. Charges, liabilities and cash outflows related to activities that either meet the strict definition of restructuring under IFRS or are closely associated with such activities. Charges and cash outflows related to product portfolio integration for key customers. We use recurring/one-time measures to improve comparability between financial periods. Total cash and current financial investments is used to indicate funds available to Nokia to run its current and invest in future business activities as well as provide return for security holders. Net cash and current financial investments is used to indicate Nokia's liquidity position after cash required to settle the interest-bearing liabilities. We use EBITDA as a measure of Nokia's operating performance. We use adjusted profit/(loss) to provide a structured presentation when describing the cash flows. Free cash flow is the cash that Nokia generates after net investments to tangible, intangible and non-current financial investments and it represents the cash available for distribution among its security holders. It is a measure of cash generation, working capital efficiency and capital discipline of the business. We use capital expenditure to describe investments in profit generating activities in the future. We use recurring annual cost savings measure to monitor the progress of our cost savings program established after the Alcatel-Lucent transaction against plan. We use restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows to measure the progress of our integration and transformation activities. We use charges and cash outflows related to network equipment swaps to measure the progress of our integration and transformation activities. 13. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Non-adjusting events after the reporting period Changes in organizational structure In relation to its strategy review, Nokia adopted on January 1, 2021, a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new operating model includes four reportable segments aligned with customer buying behavior: (i) Mobile Networks, (ii) Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services and (iv) Nokia Technologies. In addition, segment-level information for Group Common and Other is presented. The new operating model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and improved cost-efficiency. February 4, 2021 39 Forward-looking statements It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, timing and duration of that impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, our supply chain and our customers' businesses) and any future dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding competition within our market, market developments, general economic conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such rollout; I) expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions, including our current cost savings program; L) expectations, plans or benefits related to future capital expenditures, reduction of support function costs, temporary incremental expenditures or other R&D expenditures to develop or rollout software and other new products, including 5G, ReefShark and increased digitalization; M) expectations regarding our customers' future actions, including our customers' capital expenditure constraints and our ability to satisfy customer's needs and retain their business; and statements preceded by or including "believe", "expect", "expectations", "deliver", "maintain", "strengthen", "target", "estimate", "plan", "intend", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our strategy is subject to various risks and uncertainties and we may be unable to successfully implement our strategic plans, sustain or improve the operational and financial performance of our business groups, correctly identify or successfully pursue business opportunities or otherwise grow our business; 2) general economic and market conditions, general public health conditions (including its impact on our supply chains) and other developments in the economies where we operate, including the timeline for the deployment of 5G and our ability to successfully capitalize on that deployment; 3) competition and our ability to effectively and profitably invest in existing and new high-quality products, services, upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner; 4) our dependence on the development of the industries in which we operate, including the cyclicality and variability of the information technology and telecommunications industries and our own R&D capabilities and investments; 5) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large multi-year agreements, as well as external events impacting our customers including mergers and acquisitions and the possibility of our customers awarding business to our competitors; 6) our ability to maintain our existing sources of intellectual property-related revenue through our intellectual property, including through licensing, establishing new sources of revenue and protecting our intellectual property from infringement; 7) our ability to manage and improve our financial and operating performance, cost savings, competitiveness and synergies generally, expectations and timing around our ability to recognize any net sales and our ability to implement changes to our organizational and operational structure efficiently; 8) our global business and exposure to regulatory, political or other developments in various countries or regions, including emerging markets and the associated risks in relation to tax matters and exchange controls, among others; 9) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits, synergies, cost savings and efficiencies of acquisitions; 10) exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedging activities; 11) our ability to successfully realize the expectations, plans or benefits related to any future collaboration or business collaboration agreements and patent license agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under any collaboration, partnership, agreement or arbitration award; 12) Nokia Technologies' ability to protect its IPR and to maintain and establish new sources of patent, brand and technology licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in the smartphone market, which may not materialize as planned, 13) our dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we have developed and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 14) our exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or trade policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls and compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties in our business or in our joint ventures; 15) our reliance on third-party solutions for data storage and service distribution, which expose us to risks relating to security, regulation and cybersecurity breaches; 16) inefficiencies, breaches, malfunctions or disruptions of information technology systems, or our customers' security concerns; 17) our exposure to various legal frameworks regulating corruption, fraud, trade policies, and other risk areas, and the possibility of proceedings or investigations that result in fines, penalties or sanctions; 18) adverse developments with respect to customer financing or extended payment terms we provide to customers; 19) the potential complex tax issues, tax disputes and tax obligations we may face in various jurisdictions, including the risk of obligations to pay additional taxes; 20) our actual or anticipated performance, among other factors, which could reduce our ability to utilize deferred tax assets; 21) our ability to retain, motivate, develop and recruit appropriately skilled employees; 22) disruptions to our manufacturing, service creation, delivery, logistics and supply chain processes, and the risks related to our production sites; 23) the impact of litigation, arbitration, agreement-related disputes or product liability allegations associated with our business; 24) our ability to re- February 4, 2021 40 establish investment grade rating or maintain our credit ratings; 25) our ability to achieve targeted benefits from, or successfully implement planned transactions, as well as the liabilities related thereto; 26) our involvement in joint ventures and jointly-managed companies; 27) the carrying amount of our goodwill may not be recoverable; 28) uncertainty related to the amount of dividends and equity return (if any) we are able to distribute to shareholders for each financial period; 29) pension costs, employee fund-related costs, and healthcare costs; 30) our ability to successfully complete and capitalize on our order backlogs and continue converting our sales pipeline into net sales; 31) risks related to undersea infrastructure; and 32) the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact on the global economy and financial markets as well as our customers, supply chain, product development, service delivery, other operations and our financial, tax, pension and other assets, and the shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic as well as the risk factors specified in our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 5, 2020 under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" as supplemented by the form 6-K published on April 30, 2020 under the header "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. This financial report was authorized for issue by management on February 4, 2021. Media and Investor Contacts: Communications, tel. +358 10 448 4900 email: press.services@nokia.com Investor Relations, tel. +358 4080 3 4080 email: investor.relations@nokia.com Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2020" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 9 of 2021. The annual report will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

www.nokia.com/financials. Nokia's Capital Markets Day is planned to be held on March 18, 2021.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on April 8, 2021.

Nokia plans to publish its first quarter 2021 results on April 29, 2021.

Nokia plans to publish its second quarter and half year 2021 results on July 29, 2021.

Nokia plans to publish its third quarter and January-September 2021 results on October 28, 2021. February 4, 2021 41 Attachments Original document

