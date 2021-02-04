Log in
NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
02/04 01:42:09 am
3.74 EUR   -1.24%
Q4 earnings release
PU
Q4 presentation
PU
Q4 fact sheet
PU
Nokia Oyj : Q4 fact sheet

02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST
Financial and operational highlights in Q4 2020

"Nokia delivered a solid Q4. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region. In Q4, our operating profit and cash performance benefited from timing."

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO

Financial highlights

Net sales

Gross margin

Operating margin

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

€6.6bn

41.8%

16.6%

Q4 19: €6.9bn

Q4 19: 40.0%

Q4 19: 16.4%

EPS, diluted

Net cash and current

Total cash and current

(non-IFRS)

financial investments

financial investments

€0.14

€2.5bn

€8.1bn

Q4 19: €0.15

Q4 19: €1.7bn

Q4 19: €6.0bn

Net sales, reported

By segment

By customer type

By region

6% 4 %

6 % 4 %

17 %

13 %

8 %

35 %

29 %

77 %

82 %

9 %

4 % 6 %

Constant

Constant

currency

currency

Constant

YoY change

YoY change

Asia-Pacific

€1 107m

(15)%

Networks

€5 040m

(2)%

currency

Europe

YoY change

€1 900m

2%

Nokia Software

€864m

5%

Communication service providers €5 408m

(1)%

Greater China

€420m

(9)%

Nokia Technologies

€382m

3%

Enterprise

€502m

5%

Latin America

€291m

(29)%

Group Common and Other

€292m

26%

Licensees

€382m

3%

Middle East & Africa

€559m

(2)%

Eliminations

€(8)m

Other

€277m

29%

North America

€2 291m

19%

Total net sales

€6 568m

1%

Total net sales

€6 568m

1%

Total net sales

€6 568m

1%

Business and operational highlights

5G commercial agreements

Live 5G networks

5G conversion rate,

"5G Powered by ReefShark"

4 February 2021

4 February 2021

excl. China*

proportion of 5G shipments

195

45

~90%

~43%

Networks

Nokia Software

Nokia Technologies

Enterprise

Operating margin

Operating margin

Operating margin

Net sales growth

10.6%

30.8%

83.0%

5%

Q4 19: 12.3%

Q4 19: 34.9%

Q4 19: 85.1%

Constant currency YoY change

* This operational metric factors in customer size and measures the conversion of our end of 2018 4G footprint to 5G and includes new 5G customer wins.

Disclaimer: Nokia presents financial information on reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude certain costs and charges and may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance. Change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. Please see our complete financial report for more information on our results and financial performance as well as our operating and reporting structure.

© 2021 Nokia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
