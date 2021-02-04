Nokia Oyj : Q4 fact sheet

"Nokia delivered a solid Q4. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region. In Q4, our operating profit and cash performance benefited from timing."

Net sales, reported

By segment By customer type By region 6% 4 % 6 % 4 % 17 % 13 % 8 % 35 % 29 % 77 % 82 % 9 % 4 % 6 % Constant Constant currency currency Constant YoY change YoY change ◼Asia-Pacific €1 107m (15)% ◼Networks €5 040m (2)% currency ◼Europe YoY change €1 900m 2% ◼Nokia Software €864m 5% ◼Communication service providers €5 408m (1)% ◼Greater China €420m (9)% ◼Nokia Technologies €382m 3% ◼Enterprise €502m 5% ◼Latin America €291m (29)% ◼Group Common and Other €292m 26% ◼Licensees €382m 3% ◼Middle East & Africa €559m (2)% Eliminations €(8)m ◼Other €277m 29% ◼North America €2 291m 19% Total net sales €6 568m 1% Total net sales €6 568m 1% Total net sales €6 568m 1% Business and operational highlights 5G commercial agreements Live 5G networks 5G conversion rate, "5G Powered by ReefShark" 4 February 2021 4 February 2021 excl. China* proportion of 5G shipments 195 45 ~90% ~43% Networks Nokia Software Nokia Technologies Enterprise Operating margin Operating margin Operating margin Net sales growth 10.6% 30.8% 83.0% 5% Q4 19: 12.3% Q4 19: 34.9% Q4 19: 85.1% Constant currency YoY change

* This operational metric factors in customer size and measures the conversion of our end of 2018 4G footprint to 5G and includes new 5G customer wins.

Disclaimer: Nokia presents financial information on reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude certain costs and charges and may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance. Change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. Please see our complete financial report for more information on our results and financial performance as well as our operating and reporting structure.