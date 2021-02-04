Nokia Oyj : Q4 fact sheet

Financial and operational highlights in Q4 2020
"Nokia delivered a solid Q4. We saw healthy gross margin and operating margin performance for both Q4 and full year 2020, supported by a regional mix shift towards the higher margin North America region. In Q4, our operating profit and cash performance benefited from timing."
Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO
Financial highlights
|
Net sales
|
Gross margin
|
Operating margin
|
(non-IFRS)
|
(non-IFRS)
|
(non-IFRS)
|
€6.6bn
|
41.8%
|
16.6%
|
Q4 19: €6.9bn
|
Q4 19: 40.0%
|
Q4 19: 16.4%
|
|
|
|
EPS, diluted
|
Net cash and current
|
Total cash and current
|
(non-IFRS)
|
financial investments
|
financial investments
|
€0.14
|
€2.5bn
|
€8.1bn
|
Q4 19: €0.15
|
Q4 19: €1.7bn
|
Q4 19: €6.0bn
|
|
|
Net sales, reported
|
|
By segment
|
|
|
|
|
By customer type
|
|
|
|
|
By region
|
|
|
|
|
6% 4 %
|
|
|
|
|
6 % 4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17 %
|
|
|
13 %
|
|
|
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
|
|
35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29 %
|
|
|
|
77 %
|
|
|
|
|
82 %
|
|
|
|
9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 % 6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Asia-Pacific
|
|
€1 107m
|
(15)%
|
|
◼Networks
|
€5 040m
|
(2)%
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
€1 900m
|
2%
|
|
◼Nokia Software
|
€864m
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Communication service providers €5 408m
|
(1)%
|
|
|
◼Greater China
|
|
€420m
|
(9)%
|
|
◼Nokia Technologies
|
€382m
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Enterprise
|
€502m
|
5%
|
|
|
◼Latin America
|
|
€291m
|
(29)%
|
|
◼Group Common and Other
|
€292m
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Licensees
|
€382m
|
3%
|
|
|
◼Middle East & Africa
|
€559m
|
(2)%
|
|
Eliminations
|
€(8)m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼Other
|
€277m
|
29%
|
|
|
◼North America
|
€2 291m
|
19%
|
|
Total net sales
|
€6 568m
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net sales
|
€6 568m
|
1%
|
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
€6 568m
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business and operational highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5G commercial agreements
|
Live 5G networks
|
5G conversion rate,
|
|
|
|
"5G Powered by ReefShark"
|
|
4 February 2021
|
|
4 February 2021
|
excl. China*
|
|
|
|
|
proportion of 5G shipments
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
~90%
|
|
~43%
|
|
Networks
|
|
Nokia Software
|
Nokia Technologies
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
Operating margin
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
Net sales growth
|
|
10.6%
|
|
|
|
30.8%
|
|
83.0%
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
Q4 19: 12.3%
|
|
|
|
Q4 19: 34.9%
|
|
|
Q4 19: 85.1%
|
|
Constant currency YoY change
* This operational metric factors in customer size and measures the conversion of our end of 2018 4G footprint to 5G and includes new 5G customer wins.
Disclaimer: Nokia presents financial information on reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude certain costs and charges and may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance. Change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. Please see our complete financial report for more information on our results and financial performance as well as our operating and reporting structure.
