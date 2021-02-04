Nokia Oyj : Q4 presentation (PDF) 02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST Send by mail :

Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks or trade names of their respective owners. 2 © 2021 Nokia Welcome Pekka Lundmark President and CEO Q4 and full year performance Regions and customers Cash flow Business groups Marco Wirén CFO Group Common and Other Cash and liquidity position Deferred tax assets 2021 Outlook 3 © 2021 Nokia Q4 and full year performance 4 © 2021 Nokia Q4 and full year 2020 results summary Q4 20 Net sales Q4 20 Gross margin (non-IFRS) (non-IFRS) €6.6bn 41.8% Q4 19: €6.9bn Q4 19: 40.0% Q4 20 Operating margin Q4 20 EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) (non-IFRS) 16.6% €0.14 Q4 19: 16.4% Q4 19: €0.15 2020 Net sales 2020 Gross margin (non-IFRS) (non-IFRS) €21.9bn 39.0% 2019: €23.3bn 2019: 36.5% 2020 Operating margin 2020 EPS, diluted (non-IFRS) (non-IFRS) 9.7% €0.26 2019: 8.6% 2019: €0.22 5 © 2021 Nokia Q4 2020 net sales by region Q4 2020 Q4 2019 - Q4 2020, reported € 2 500 +11% 17 % 0% € 2 000 35 % € 1 500 -20% 29 % € 1 000 -10% 9 % -10% -38% 4 % 6 % € 500 Asia Pacific Europe Greater China Latin America € 0 Middle East & Africa North America Asia Pacific Europe Greater China Latin America Middle East & North America Africa YoY constant -15% +2% -9% -29% -2% +19% currency 6 © 2021 Nokia Double-digit Enterprise growth in full year 2020 Full year 2020 YoY YoY reported constant currency 7 % 7 % 4 % 82 % Q4 2020 +1% +5% Full year 2020 +11% +14% CSP Enterprise Licensees Other 7 © 2021 Nokia Third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow Q4 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of ~EUR 0.5bn, which was expected in Q1 2021 Change compared to Change compared to Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Total cash and current €8.1bn +0.4bn +2.1bn financial investments Net cash and current €2.5bn +0.6bn +0.8bn financial investments 8 © 2021 Nokia Networks Net sales decreased primarily due to Mobile Access and Optical Networks

Gross margin increased primarily due to Mobile Access:

higher 5G gross margin partially offset by a project-related loss provision

Operating profit decreased primarily due to loss allowances on certain trade receivables and increased R&D in Mobile Access 9 © 2021 Nokia Net sales and gross margin -7% reported € 6 000m -2% constant currency 50% € 5 000m 40% € 4 000m 30% € 3 000m 20% € 2 000m 10% € 1 000m € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Operating profit and margin € 800m -21% 20% € 600m 15% € 400m 10% € 200m 5% € 0m 0% -€ 200m -5% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Networks Mobile Access Net sales decreased primarily due to decrease in network deployment and planning services

Overall growth in radio access products driven by growth in 5G

Five-year T-Mobile 5G expansion deal

T-Mobile 5G expansion deal 5G powered by ReefShark shipments at 43%

5G conversion rate, excluding China, at 90%

4G+5G market share at ~27 ~ 28%, excluding China, at the end of 2020

Financial headwinds expected in Mobile Networks in 2021, primarily due to loss of footprint and price erosion in North America, as well as additional R&D investments to ensure leadership in 5G 10 © 2021 Nokia Net sales 4 000m

3 500m

3 000m

2 500m

2 000m

1 500m

1 000m

500m

0m

-8% reported -2% constant currency Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Networks Fixed Access Decrease in reported net sales primarily due to:

decrease in copper access and related services partially offset by growth in digital home and fiber access

Slight growth in constant currency net sales

Order book at record level 11 © 2021 Nokia Net sales € 600m -5% reported +1% constant currency 500m

400m

300m

200m

100m

0m

Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Networks IP Routing Slight decrease in reported net sales primarily due to North America and Latin America, partially offset by growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe

Asia-Pacific and Europe Solid growth in constant currency net sales

We continue to have a strong pipeline and business momentum 12 © 2021 Nokia Net sales -1% reported +5% constant currency 900m

800m

700m

600m

500m

400m

300m

200m

100m

0m

Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Networks Optical Networks Net sales performance was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 2019, which benefited from the timing of completion and acceptances of certain projects

Introduction of new WaveFabric Elements based platforms will provide a solid foundation for the optical business moving into 2021 and beyond 13 © 2021 Nokia Net sales -15% reported € 600m -10% constant currency 500m

400m

300m

200m

100m

0m

Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Nokia Software Slight decrease in reported net sales primarily due to:

decreases in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Greater China partially offset by strong growth in North America

Solid growth in constant currency net sales

Order book at solid level

Gross margin was negatively affected by unfavorable mix, with a higher proportion of lower margin services

Cloud-native 5G core deal with Softbank and partnership with Google 14 © 2021 Nokia Net sales and gross margin € 1 000m -1% reported 80% +5% constant currency € 800m 60% € 600m 40% € 400m € 200m 20% € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Operating profit and margin € 400m -13% 40% € 300m 30% € 200m 20% € 100m 10% € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Nokia Technologies Growth in net sales was primarily due to:

growth in patent licensing and higher catch-up net sales due to a renewed patent license agreement partially offset by decrease in brand licensing

Decrease in operating profit primarily due to higher R&D expenses related to:

higher investments to drive creation of intellectual property higher costs to maintain our patent portfolio

Excluding catch-up net sales, annualized net sales run rate approximately EUR 1.4 billion in Q4 2020 15 © 2021 Nokia Net sales and gross margin +2% reported +3% constant currency € 500m 100% € 400m 80% € 300m 60% € 200m 40% € 100m 20% € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Operating profit and margin € 400m -1% 100% € 300m 80% € 200m 60% 40% € 100m 20% € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 New operating model effective January 1, 2021 Pekka Lundmark President and Chief Executive Officer Business group presidents Tommi Uitto Mobile Network President of Mobile Networks Infrastructure Networks Ricky Corker Raghav Sahgal Cloud and Nokia President of Chief Customer Cloud and Network Network Services Experience Officer Technologies Services Functional group chief officers Federico Guillén President of Network Infrastructure Jenni Lukander President of Nokia Technologies Nassib Abou-Khalil Marco Wirén NishantBatra Stephanie Werner-Dietz tbc Stephanie Werner-Dietz Ricky Cork r People Chief Legal Officer Chief Strategy and Customer ChiefCorporateAffairsOfficer Chief Financial Officer Chief People Officer Officer (CPO) Technology Officer Experience Officer (CCXO) (CAO) 16 © 2021 Nokia CFO remarks 17 © 2021 Nokia CFO remarks Marco Wirén CFO Group Common and Other Cash and liquidity position Deferred tax assets 2021 Outlook 18 © 2021 Nokia Group Common and Other Growth driven by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), partially offset by Radio Frequency Systems

ASN order book at strong level

Group Common and Other operating profit positively impacted by net positive fluctuation in the value of our venture fund investments 19 © 2021 Nokia Net sales and gross margin +26% reported € 300m +26% constant currency 30% € 200m 20% € 100m 10% € 0m 0% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 -€ 100m -10% -€ 200m -20% Operating profit and margin € 300m 100% EUR +134mn 50% 100m 0% -€ 100m -50% -€ 300m -100% Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Change in net cash Free cash flow of EUR 778 million EUR billion 20 © 2021 Nokia Solid liquidity position and well balanced debt maturity profile Total and net cash and current financial investments € 9 000m € 8 000m €8.1bn € 7 000m € 6 000m € 5 000m € 4 000m € 3 000m € 2 000m € 1 000m €2.5bn € 0m Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Net cash Total Cash Debt maturities 1 200m

1 000m

800m

600m

400m

200m

0m

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 … 2039 Bonds Loans 21 © 2021 Nokia Q4 2020 reported results impacted by derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets One-time derecognition of EUR 2.9bn, with no impact to cash flow

derecognition of EUR 2.9bn, with no impact to cash flow The tax assets remain available for utilization, and the derecognition can be reversed

The derecognition was required by accounting rules, as Nokia Finland is moving from a cumulative profit position to a cumulative loss position

Nokia has done similar derecognitions and reversals in the past 22 © 2021 Nokia Full Year 2021 Outlook Net sales, adjusted for Comparable operating currency fluctuations margin €20.6bn to €21.8bn 7% to 10% assuming continuation of Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring 2020 year-end EUR/USD rate of 1.23 related charges and certain other items affecting comparability 23 © 2021 Nokia Full Year 2021 Outlook Free cash flow1 Positive Dividend policy In connection with the work on long term financial targets, Nokia will also assess its dividend policy, and intends to provide an update, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021 1Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. 24 © 2021 Nokia Looking forward Capital Markets Day March 18, 2021 25 © 2021 Nokia Q&A 26 © 2021 Nokia Attachments Original document

