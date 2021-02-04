Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 01:42:09 am
3.74 EUR   -1.24%
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 earnings release (PDF)
PU
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 presentation (PDF)
PU
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 fact sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : Q4 presentation (PDF)

02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2020

Investor presentation

4 February 2021

1 © 2021 Nokia

Disclaimer

It should be noted that Nokia and its business are exposed to various risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include the statements in the Outlook section and statements preceded by "believe", "expect", "expectations", "commit", "anticipate", "foresee", "see", "target", "estimate", "designed", "aim", "plan", "intend", "influence", "assumption", "focus", "continue", "project", "should", "is to", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it.

Because they involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the results that we currently expect. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause such differences can be both external, such as general, economic and industry conditions, as well as internal operating factors. We have identified these in more detail in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 under "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-Risk Factors", our financial report for Q1/2020 published on 30 April 2020 on From 6-K, and in our other filings or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission, including Nokia's financial results reports. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Nokia presents financial information on reported, non-IFRS and constant currency basis. Non-IFRS measures presented in this document exclude costs related to the acquisition of Alcatel- Lucent and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and other purchase price fair value adjustments, restructuring and associated charges and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance. In order to allow full visibility on determining non-IFRS results, information on non-IFRS exclusions is presented separately for each of the components of profit or loss.

Constant currency reporting provides additional information on change in financial measures on a constant currency basis in order to better reflect the underlying business performance. Therefore,

change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. Non-IFRS or constant currency financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS, and either of these financial measures as used by Nokia may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies or persons. Please see our complete financial report for more information on our results and financial performance for the indicated periods as well as our operating and reporting structure.

Proposed organizational changes referenced in this release may be subject to consultation with employee representatives in certain jurisdictions and are not considered final until such processes are completed.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks or trade names of their respective owners.

2 © 2021 Nokia

Welcome

Pekka Lundmark

President and CEO

  1. Q4 and full year performance
  2. Regions and customers
  1. Cash flow
  2. Business groups

Marco Wirén

CFO

  1. Group Common and Other
  2. Cash and liquidity position
  1. Deferred tax assets
  2. 2021 Outlook

3 © 2021 Nokia

Q4 and full year performance

4 © 2021 Nokia

Q4 and full year 2020 results summary

Q4 20 Net sales

Q4 20 Gross margin

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

€6.6bn

41.8%

Q4 19: €6.9bn

Q4 19: 40.0%

Q4 20 Operating margin

Q4 20 EPS, diluted

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

16.6%

€0.14

Q4 19: 16.4%

Q4 19: €0.15

2020 Net sales

2020 Gross margin

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

€21.9bn

39.0%

2019: €23.3bn

2019: 36.5%

2020 Operating margin

2020 EPS, diluted

(non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS)

9.7%

€0.26

2019: 8.6%

2019: €0.22

5 © 2021 Nokia

Q4 2020 net sales by region

Q4 2020

Q4 2019 - Q4 2020, reported

€ 2 500

+11%

17 %

0%

€ 2 000

35 %

€ 1 500

-20%

29 %

€ 1 000

-10%

9 %

-10%

-38%

4 %

6 %

€ 500

Asia Pacific

Europe

Greater China

Latin America

€ 0

Middle East & Africa

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Greater China

Latin America

Middle East &

North America

Africa

YoY constant

-15%

+2%

-9%

-29%

-2%

+19%

currency

6

© 2021 Nokia

Double-digit Enterprise growth in full year 2020

Full year 2020

YoY

YoY

reported

constant currency

7 % 7 %

4 %

82 %

Q4 2020

+1%

+5%

Full year 2020 +11% +14%

CSP Enterprise Licensees Other

7 © 2021 Nokia

Third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow

Q4 2020 benefited from an early customer payment of ~EUR 0.5bn, which was expected in Q1 2021

Change compared to

Change compared to

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

Total cash and current

€8.1bn

+0.4bn

+2.1bn

financial investments

Net cash and current

€2.5bn

+0.6bn

+0.8bn

financial investments

8 © 2021 Nokia

Networks

  • Net sales decreased primarily due to Mobile Access and Optical Networks
  • Gross margin increased primarily due to Mobile Access:
    • higher 5G gross margin
    • partially offset by a project-related loss provision
  • Operating profit decreased primarily due to loss allowances on certain trade receivables and increased R&D in Mobile Access

9 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales and gross margin

-7% reported

€ 6 000m

-2% constant currency

50%

€ 5 000m

40%

€ 4 000m

30%

€ 3 000m

20%

€ 2 000m

10%

€ 1 000m

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Operating profit and margin

€ 800m

-21%

20%

€ 600m

15%

€ 400m

10%

€ 200m

5%

€ 0m

0%

-€ 200m

-5%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Networks

Mobile Access

  • Net sales decreased primarily due to decrease in network deployment and planning services
  • Overall growth in radio access products driven by growth in 5G
  • Five-yearT-Mobile 5G expansion deal
  • 5G powered by ReefShark shipments at 43%
  • 5G conversion rate, excluding China, at 90%
  • 4G+5G market share at ~27 ~ 28%, excluding China, at the end of 2020
  • Financial headwinds expected in Mobile Networks in 2021, primarily due to loss of footprint and price erosion in North America, as well as additional R&D investments to

ensure leadership in 5G

10 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales

  • 4 000m
  • 3 500m
  • 3 000m
  • 2 500m
  • 2 000m
  • 1 500m
  • 1 000m
  • 500m
    • 0m

-8% reported

-2% constant currency

Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20

Networks

Fixed Access

  • Decrease in reported net sales primarily due to:
    • decrease in copper access and related services
    • partially offset by growth in digital home and fiber access
  • Slight growth in constant currency net sales
  • Order book at record level

11 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales

€ 600m

-5% reported

+1% constant currency

  • 500m
  • 400m
  • 300m
  • 200m
  • 100m
    • 0m

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Networks

IP Routing

  • Slight decrease in reported net sales primarily due to North America and Latin America, partially offset by growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe
  • Solid growth in constant currency net sales
  • We continue to have a strong pipeline and business momentum

12 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales

-1% reported

+5% constant currency

  • 900m
  • 800m
  • 700m
  • 600m
  • 500m
  • 400m
  • 300m
  • 200m
  • 100m
    • 0m

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Networks

Optical Networks

  • Net sales performance was in comparison to a particularly strong Q4 2019, which benefited from the timing of completion and acceptances of certain projects
  • Introduction of new WaveFabric Elements based platforms will provide a solid foundation for the optical business moving into 2021 and beyond

13 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales

-15% reported

€ 600m

-10% constant currency

  • 500m
  • 400m
  • 300m
  • 200m
  • 100m
    • 0m

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Nokia Software

  • Slight decrease in reported net sales primarily due to:
    • decreases in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Greater China
    • partially offset by strong growth in North America
  • Solid growth in constant currency net sales
  • Order book at solid level
  • Gross margin was negatively affected by unfavorable mix, with a higher proportion of lower margin services
  • Cloud-native5G core deal with Softbank and partnership with Google

14 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales and gross margin

€ 1 000m

-1% reported

80%

+5% constant currency

€ 800m

60%

€ 600m

40%

€ 400m

€ 200m

20%

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Operating profit and margin

€ 400m

-13%

40%

€ 300m

30%

€ 200m

20%

€ 100m

10%

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Nokia Technologies

  • Growth in net sales was primarily due to:
    • growth in patent licensing and higher catch-up net sales due to a renewed patent license agreement
    • partially offset by decrease in brand licensing
  • Decrease in operating profit primarily due to higher R&D expenses related to:
    • higher investments to drive creation of intellectual property
    • higher costs to maintain our patent portfolio
  • Excluding catch-up net sales, annualized net sales run rate approximately EUR 1.4 billion in Q4 2020

15 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales and gross margin

+2% reported

+3% constant currency

€ 500m

100%

€ 400m

80%

€ 300m

60%

€ 200m

40%

€ 100m

20%

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Operating profit and margin

€ 400m

-1%

100%

€ 300m

80%

€ 200m

60%

40%

€ 100m

20%

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

New operating model effective January 1, 2021

Pekka Lundmark

President and Chief Executive Officer

Business group presidents

Tommi Uitto

Mobile

Network

President of

Mobile

Networks

Infrastructure

Networks

Ricky Corker

Raghav Sahgal

Cloud and

Nokia

President of

Chief Customer

Cloud and Network

Network Services

Experience Officer

Technologies

Services

Functional group chief officers

Federico Guillén

President of Network Infrastructure

Jenni Lukander

President of Nokia Technologies

Nassib Abou-Khalil

Marco Wirén

NishantBatra

Stephanie Werner-Dietz

tbc

Stephanie Werner-Dietz

Ricky Cork r

People

Chief Legal Officer

Chief Strategy and

Customer

ChiefCorporateAffairsOfficer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief People Officer

Officer (CPO)

Technology Officer

Experience Officer (CCXO)

(CAO)

16

© 2021 Nokia

CFO remarks

17 © 2021 Nokia

CFO remarks

Marco Wirén

CFO

  1. Group Common and Other
  2. Cash and liquidity position
  1. Deferred tax assets
  2. 2021 Outlook

18 © 2021 Nokia

Group Common and Other

  • Growth driven by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), partially offset by Radio Frequency Systems
  • ASN order book at strong level
  • Group Common and Other operating profit positively impacted by net positive fluctuation in the value of our venture fund investments

19 © 2021 Nokia

Net sales and gross margin

+26% reported

€ 300m

+26% constant currency

30%

€ 200m

20%

€ 100m

10%

€ 0m

0%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

-€ 100m

-10%

-€ 200m

-20%

Operating profit and margin

€ 300m

100%

EUR +134mn

50%

  • 100m

0%

-€ 100m

-50%

-€ 300m

-100%

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Change in net cash

Free cash flow of EUR 778 million

EUR billion

20 © 2021 Nokia

Solid liquidity position and well balanced debt maturity profile

Total and net cash and current financial investments

€ 9 000m

€ 8 000m

€8.1bn

€ 7 000m

€ 6 000m

€ 5 000m

€ 4 000m

€ 3 000m

€ 2 000m

€ 1 000m

€2.5bn

€ 0m

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Net cash

Total Cash

Debt maturities

  • 1 200m
  • 1 000m
  • 800m
  • 600m
  • 400m
  • 200m
    • 0m

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 … 2039

Bonds Loans

21 © 2021 Nokia

Q4 2020 reported results impacted by derecognition of Finnish deferred tax assets

  • One-timederecognition of EUR 2.9bn, with no impact to cash flow
  • The tax assets remain available for utilization, and the derecognition can be reversed
  • The derecognition was required by accounting rules, as Nokia Finland is moving from a cumulative profit position to a cumulative loss position
  • Nokia has done similar derecognitions and reversals in the past

22 © 2021 Nokia

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Net sales, adjusted for

Comparable operating

currency fluctuations

margin

20.6bn to 21.8bn

7% to 10%

assuming continuation of

Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and

other fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring

2020 year-end EUR/USD rate of 1.23

related charges and certain other items affecting comparability

23 © 2021 Nokia

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Free cash flow1

Positive

Dividend policy

In connection with the work on long term financial targets, Nokia will also assess its dividend policy, and intends to provide an update, latest at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021

1Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments.

24 © 2021 Nokia

Looking forward

Capital Markets Day

March 18, 2021

25 © 2021 Nokia

Q&A

26 © 2021 Nokia

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 earnings release (PDF)
PU
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 presentation (PDF)
PU
01:38aNOKIA OYJ : Q4 fact sheet
PU
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation Financial -5-
DJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation Financial -4-
DJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation Financial -3-
DJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation Financial -2-
DJ
01:15aNOKIA OYJ : Corporation Corporation Financial Report For Q4 And Full Year 2020
DJ
01:14aNokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations
RE
01:00aNokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 530 M 25 877 M 25 877 M
Net income 2020 615 M 739 M 739 M
Net cash 2020 1 992 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 21 317 M 25 630 M 25 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 94 250
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,77 €
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ20.18%25 630
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.41%193 655
ERICSSON AB9.43%42 640
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.07%42 169
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.13%30 307
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.90%23 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ