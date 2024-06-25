Press release

Telefónica and Nokia sign agreement to boost adoption of network APIs leveraging 5G SA capabilities

Telefónica selected Nokia Network Exposure Function (NEF) in Spain and Germany, with agreement to explore new API opportunities leveraging 5G SA capabilities.

The companies will also utilize Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal to define new use cases that will boost 5G SA usage.

25 June 2024

Espoo, Finland - Telefónica and Nokia today announced an agreement to jointly explore new opportunities leveraging 5G Standalone (SA) capabilities for network APIs to support developers in creating new use cases for consumer, enterprise, and industrial customers.

Through this agreement, Telefónica will harness Nokia's NEF for various purposes that enable developers to access the operator's 5G network capabilities, like precise device location, enhanced notifications based on connectivity status, edge discovery, and more.

Having access to these capabilities will enhance developers' capacity to build new applications and drive new service APIs for the industry.

Nokia's NEF solution, based on 3GPP specifications, provides a process for interfacing with well-defined functions in the core network. It also enables API mashups so developers can combine multiple APIs from different core functions into a new customized API, which is easier for developers to use to create new applications.

Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal brings together networks, systems integrators, and software developers, into a unified ecosystem that provides developers a simple way for integrating advanced 5G capabilities into their applications; without having to navigate the complexity of the underlying network technologies.

Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 14 network operators and ecosystem partners, in Europe, North America, and South America, to use the platform since its launch in September 2023.

Cayetano Carbajo Martin, Core & Transport Director, Global CTIO at Telefónica said: "We are pleased to take this step with Nokia in recognition of the tremendous opportunity we have to further empower developers with the tools they require to deliver new use cases and experiences for their customers and beyond. This partnering agreement is about steering the industry in building new APIs and more use cases over 5G SA capabilities that have been launched across Telefonica's main operations."

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia said: "There continues to be a rising recognition that sustaining closed networks is a thing of the past and that embracing ecosystems is the way forward for deepening collaboration and creating new use cases; delivering better customer experiences; and generating new revenue opportunities. Our agreement with Telefónica is added proof of the much greater telco ecosystem openness that we are now seeing today and we look forward to jointly working to support developers in harnessing a broader array of network capabilities."

