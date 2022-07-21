Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Nokia Oyj
  News
  Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46 2022-07-21 pm EDT
5.025 EUR   +9.57%
02:01pNOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21.07.2022
GL
02:00pNOKIA CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21.07.2022
AQ
01:06pNokia Shares Rise After Company Posts Higher Q2 Results
MT
Nokia Oyj Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR (NOK) is currently at $5.11, up $0.41 or 8.62%


--Would be highest close since May 27, 2022, when it closed at $5.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 13, 2021, when it rose 9.5%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.71% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2021, when it rose 16.9%

--Up 10.74% month-to-date

--Down 17.93% year-to-date

--Down 91.67% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

--Down 11.22% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it closed at $5.75

--Down 19.48% from its 52-week closing high of $6.34 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week closing low of $4.46 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $5.14; highest intraday level since May 27, 2022, when it hit $5.15

--Up 9.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 13, 2021, when it rose as much as 11.73%


All data as of 3:15:47 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1532ET

Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
Financials
Sales 2022 23 663 M 24 107 M 24 107 M
Net income 2022 1 735 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net cash 2022 5 948 M 6 060 M 6 060 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 28 174 M 28 702 M 28 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Average target price 6,10 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-19.03%26 307
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.52%182 741
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.66%36 308
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-27.13%32 334
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.52%29 232
ERICSSON-26.18%24 569