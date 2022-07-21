Nokia Oyj Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR (NOK) is currently at $5.11, up $0.41 or 8.62%

--Would be highest close since May 27, 2022, when it closed at $5.14

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 13, 2021, when it rose 9.5%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.71% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2021, when it rose 16.9%

--Up 10.74% month-to-date

--Down 17.93% year-to-date

--Down 91.67% from its all-time closing high of $61.31 on June 19, 2000

--Down 11.22% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it closed at $5.75

--Down 19.48% from its 52-week closing high of $6.34 on Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week closing low of $4.46 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $5.14; highest intraday level since May 27, 2022, when it hit $5.15

--Up 9.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 13, 2021, when it rose as much as 11.73%

All data as of 3:15:47 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

