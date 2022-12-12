Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
12 December 2022
4.642 EUR   -0.99%
Nokia Oyj : and Balitower provide premium in-home Wi-Fi experience in Indonesia

12/12/2022 | 05:33am EST
NokiaandBalitower provide premiumin-homeWi-Fiexperiencein Indonesia

  • Indonesia's first mesh Wi-Fi 6 based on 802.11ax deployment will allow Balitower to deliver a seamless, superior and reliable Wi-Fi internet experience to the end users
  • Balitower, already using Nokia WiFi Beacon 1, will now utilize Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 to ensure enhanced coverage and user experience

12 December 2022

Jakarta, Indonesia - Nokia today announced that Balitower, a leading provider of telecommunication towerand networkinfrastructure inIndonesia, will use Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 to provide high-speed internet to home usersundera three-year frame contract. The project marks the first deployment ofameshWi-Fi6solutionin Indonesia. Nokia'sBeacon 2will allow the end users to enjoy high-speed internet throughout the premises and easily deploy and manage the Wi-Fi network through a mobile application.

Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 will allow Balitower to provide the end users with an intelligent, self-organizing and self-healing mesh system equipped with Wi-Fi management capabilities in the cloud. Nokia Beacon supports Wi-Fi 6, with higher speeds and lower latency, and enables Balitower to provide a consistently superior experience in every corner of the home.

Balitower is already using Nokia fiber access nodes, fiber modems and WiFi Beacon 1 to provide in-home Wi-Fi to its customers. The new deployment will enable extended coverage and enhance the end-user experience by delivering an intelligent mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution for homes.

Jap OwenRonadhi,President DirectorofBalitower, said: "Nokia is our longstanding partner and we have been using its Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) solution. We are now delighted to work with Nokia to further enhance the quality of Wi-Fi experience for our subscribers. We are confident that Nokia's world-class solution will help us provide a best-in-class network experience to the end users."

KP Goh, President Director of Nokia Indonesia, said: "Quality indoor connectivity has become crucial as the digital ecosystem continues to become all pervasive. Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 will allow Balitower subscribers to enjoy reliable and high-speed internet in all areas of their homes. We look forward to supporting Balitower in ensuring an exceptional Wi-Fi experience for their users."

Resources:

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
APAC Media Relations
Cordia So
Email: cordia.so@nokia.com

Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
