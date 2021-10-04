Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Nokia Oyj
  News
  Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Nokia Oyj : and TDC NET upgrade fiber network across Denmark

10/04/2021 | 05:03am EDT
Press Release

Nokia and TDC NETupgradefiber network across Denmark

  • TDC NET connects first customer to XGS-PON fiber technology
  • With XGS-PON, TDC NET is now able to offer fiber services with symmetrical speeds above 1 Gb/s targeting both consumers and business end-customers
  • TDC NET is building a fiber network with a coverage of ~ one million homes ready for connection

4 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has been selected as the solesupplier by TDC NET to connect more than one million homes and businesses in Denmark with PON fiber to ultra-broadband. Starting in Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Alborg, XGS-PON is being implemented forselected existing customers as well as new fiber addresses.

As Denmark's leading digital infrastructure partner, TDC NET has built an open network used by service providers to package broadband services to their own customers. In addition to providing a platform for residential broadband, TDC NET is moving towards a converged network that will use both GPON and XGS-PON technology for consumers and to support enterprises with ultra-broadband services. The single fibre access platform will allow TDC NET to streamline its service delivery and to increase revenues.

Michael Fränkle, Executive Vice President, Head of Technology at TDC NET said: "The demand for higher speeds is exponentially increasing. With Nokia's ISAM FX converged platform we will be able to serve residential customers and enterprises from the same platform and deliver the Gigabit experience they need in their daily life and to run their business. Fiber deployment is a key contribution to our strategy. Nokia's superior technology will play a key role in realizing this for the benefit of our customers."

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said: "The Quillion chipset used in our access nodes enables high capacity, low latency and high precision synchronization which is especially crucial for 5G transport and which will be an important use-case for TDC NET's deployment. We are incredibly proud to have been selected as the sole supplier for the GPON/XGS-PON network which has the potential to be upgraded for 25Gb/second systems."

Notes to editors

The agreement covers:

  • Nokia ISAM FX series access node (OLT)

Nokia ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node for massive scale fiber roll-outs. Usually located in telecom central office, it connect thousands of users via optical fibre, aggregates their broadband traffic and sends it deeper in the network. The fiber access node supports multiple fiber technologies including GPON, XGS-PON, 25GS-PON and Point-to-Point Ethernet to deliver a wide range of services with the best fit technology. .

Resources

Website: Next-generation PON

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
Financials
Sales 2021 22 260 M 25 833 M 25 833 M
Net income 2021 1 156 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
Net cash 2021 3 516 M 4 080 M 4 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 26 799 M 31 067 M 31 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,75 €
Average target price 5,77 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ50.63%31 067
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.22%232 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.78%39 674
ERICSSON0.45%37 273
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 812
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.62%26 888