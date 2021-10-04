Nokia Oyj : and TDC NET upgrade fiber network across Denmark

Press Release

Nokia and TDC NETupgradefiber network across Denmark

TDC NET connects first customer to XGS-PON fiber technology

With XGS-PON, TDC NET is now able to offer fiber services with symmetrical speeds above 1 Gb/s targeting both consumers and business end-customers

TDC NET is building a fiber network with a coverage of ~ one million homes ready for connection

4 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has been selected as the solesupplier by TDC NET to connect more than one million homes and businesses in Denmark with PON fiber to ultra-broadband. Starting in Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Alborg, XGS-PON is being implemented forselected existing customers as well as new fiber addresses.

As Denmark's leading digital infrastructure partner, TDC NET has built an open network used by service providers to package broadband services to their own customers. In addition to providing a platform for residential broadband, TDC NET is moving towards a converged network that will use both GPON and XGS-PON technology for consumers and to support enterprises with ultra-broadband services. The single fibre access platform will allow TDC NET to streamline its service delivery and to increase revenues.

Michael Fränkle, Executive Vice President, Head of Technology at TDC NET said: "The demand for higher speeds is exponentially increasing. With Nokia's ISAM FX converged platform we will be able to serve residential customers and enterprises from the same platform and deliver the Gigabit experience they need in their daily life and to run their business. Fiber deployment is a key contribution to our strategy. Nokia's superior technology will play a key role in realizing this for the benefit of our customers."

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said: "The Quillion chipset used in our access nodes enables high capacity, low latency and high precision synchronization which is especially crucial for 5G transport and which will be an important use-case for TDC NET's deployment. We are incredibly proud to have been selected as the sole supplier for the GPON/XGS-PON network which has the potential to be upgraded for 25Gb/second systems."

The agreement covers:

Nokia ISAM FX series access node (OLT)

Nokia ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node for massive scale fiber roll-outs. Usually located in telecom central office, it connect thousands of users via optical fibre, aggregates their broadband traffic and sends it deeper in the network. The fiber access node supports multiple fiber technologies including GPON, XGS-PON, 25GS-PON and Point-to-Point Ethernet to deliver a wide range of services with the best fit technology. .

Website: Next-generation PON

