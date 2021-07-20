Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : and Xantaro drive UK fiber expansion with alternative service providers

07/20/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Nokia and Xantaro drive UK fiber expansion with alternative serviceproviders

  • Connecting over two million homes across the country with full fiber gigabit connectivity
  • Nokia provides next generation fiber access technology through channel partner Xantaro, to support alternative network providers.

20 July 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the expansion of itsrelationshipwithXantaroencompassingnextgeneration fiberaccess to connectmore thantwo million UK homes with broadband speeds up to 10Gibabit per second.

Nokia is providing its next generation fiber access technology to channel partner and service integrator Xantaro, who is supplying more than 10 alternative service providers. Combined, these projects span the whole of the Great Britain, from South West England, parts of London, the North of England to Scotland and Wales.

Alternative service providers (AltNets) are building their businesses on full fiber deployments in areas with slow or no broadband availability, in both urban and rural environments. Nokia is supporting these AltNets to further increase broadband connectivity speed and fiber penetration in the UK with market leading technology, enabling GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON in a single unit. This technology gives service providers the flexibility to select the most appropriate deployment model in each use case and provides long term investment protection. Xantaro also has access to Nokia's IP and Optical solutions as well as to devices for consumers and enterprises, delivering WiFi 6 and mesh WiFi coverage inside buildings.

Paul Alexander, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Nokia: 'We are very happy to be able to support alternative service providers with our fiber technology through our partner Xantaro. Our technology, together with their knowledge of this market segment and their technical expertise,form an excellent one-stop solution for AltNets to bring gigabit connectivity where there currently is none.'

Rob Hamnett,Sales Director Xantaro: 'Working with Nokia, we can offer AltNets the same leading technology that big nation-wide telcos around the globe are buiding their infrastructure on. While subscribers benefit from a reliable Gigabit broadband service, the AltNets get a solution which grows with demand and provides a clear path towards future evolution of their fiber network, from 1 Gigabit up to 25 Gigabit speed.'

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
04:35aNOKIA OYJ : Xantaro Add Alternative Service Providers To Expand UK Fiber Coverag..
MT
04:10aNOKIA OYJ : and Xantaro drive UK fiber expansion with alternative service provid..
PU
01:56aZTE : Nokia Secures Its First 5G Radio Contract in China
MT
07/19NOKIA OYJ : Lands 5G Radio Contract in China
MT
07/19Nokia wins first 5G radio contract in China, Ericsson loses ground
RE
07/19Nokia, ericsson gets small parts in new 5g radio contracts from china mobile ..
RE
07/19NOKIA : Wins 5G Expansion Contract in Taiwan
MT
07/19NOKIA OYJ : extends 5G installed base with Taiwan Star Telecom expansion deal
AQ
07/16Telefonica Signs 5G Radio Network Contract With Nokia, Ericsson
MT
07/16NOKIA OYJ : Openreach and Nokia test 25G PON fiber broadband technology
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 722 M 25 580 M 25 580 M
Net income 2021 917 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
Net cash 2021 3 014 M 3 550 M 3 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 26 995 M 31 853 M 31 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,79 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ51.87%29 195
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.57%223 606
ERICSSON AB6.35%41 770
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.56%38 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.29.36%36 584
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.08%27 645