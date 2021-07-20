Nokia Oyj : and Xantaro drive UK fiber expansion with alternative service providers

Press Release

Nokia and Xantaro drive UK fiber expansion with alternative serviceproviders

Connecting over two million homes across the country with full fiber gigabit connectivity

Nokia provides next generation fiber access technology through channel partner Xantaro, to support alternative network providers.

20 July 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the expansion of itsrelationshipwithXantaroencompassingnextgeneration fiberaccess to connectmore thantwo million UK homes with broadband speeds up to 10Gibabit per second.

Nokia is providing its next generation fiber access technology to channel partner and service integrator Xantaro, who is supplying more than 10 alternative service providers. Combined, these projects span the whole of the Great Britain, from South West England, parts of London, the North of England to Scotland and Wales.

Alternative service providers (AltNets) are building their businesses on full fiber deployments in areas with slow or no broadband availability, in both urban and rural environments. Nokia is supporting these AltNets to further increase broadband connectivity speed and fiber penetration in the UK with market leading technology, enabling GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON in a single unit. This technology gives service providers the flexibility to select the most appropriate deployment model in each use case and provides long term investment protection. Xantaro also has access to Nokia's IP and Optical solutions as well as to devices for consumers and enterprises, delivering WiFi 6 and mesh WiFi coverage inside buildings.

Paul Alexander, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Nokia: 'We are very happy to be able to support alternative service providers with our fiber technology through our partner Xantaro. Our technology, together with their knowledge of this market segment and their technical expertise,form an excellent one-stop solution for AltNets to bring gigabit connectivity where there currently is none.'

Rob Hamnett,Sales Director Xantaro: 'Working with Nokia, we can offer AltNets the same leading technology that big nation-wide telcos around the globe are buiding their infrastructure on. While subscribers benefit from a reliable Gigabit broadband service, the AltNets get a solution which grows with demand and provides a clear path towards future evolution of their fiber network, from 1 Gigabit up to 25 Gigabit speed.'

