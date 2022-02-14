Nokia Oyj : chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE450 critical infrastructure network in Germany

Press Release

Nokia chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE450 critical infrastructure network in Germany

New LTE450 radio network provides digitization platform necessary for energy transition to decarbonization, and to further secure the energy supply

Nokia to manage supply and performance of all LTE components, including maintenance services, until 2040

14 February 2022

Espoo, Finland -Nokia today announced it has signed a contract with 450connect, a joint venture backed by German companies from the energy and water sectors, to build its nationwide LTE450 radio network. The deal will cover the supply of radio system technology for the 450 MHz network, including the central technology, radio stations, microwave radio links for the backhaul network, andpower back-up systems. Nokia will manage the supply and performance of all LTE components, including maintenance services, until 2040.

In March 2021, 450connect GmbH was awarded the 450 MHz frequencies until 2040 by the Federal Network Agency. With 450connect's new nationwide, highly-available and secure LTE450 radio network, operators of critical infrastructures will receive the platform they need to digitalize their infrastructure, implement the energy transition to decarbonization, and further secure the energy supply.

The Nokia LTE450 technology is ideally suited to achieve wide-area coverage and operate services such as voice and machine-to-machine communications (M2M) or Internet-of-Things applications for critical infrastructure. This industrial-grade private LTE / LTE-M solution is optimized for M2M applications and critical voice communications.

Carsten Ullrich, CEO of 450connect, says: "In view of the major challenges involved in setting up the 450 MHz platform, we are pleased to have Nokia as a strong and capable partner at our side for the long-term, with whom we can meet the high technical requirements of our customers as operators of critical infrastructures."

Dirk Lewandowski, Vice President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise, says: "The task of digitalization of Germany's critical infrastructure is of enormous strategic importance. Nokia can make an important contribution to securing this country's energy supply with our industrial-grade 450 MHz private LTE network, especially considering the challenges posed by the energy transition to decarbonization and decentralization. We look forward to a trusting and close cooperation with 450connect on this long-term and important project for the Federal Republic of Germany."

Due to the high demand for highly available and resilient communications, both parties have agreed to a rapid implementation of the radio network. Initial end-to-end tests will take place in the field by mid-2022 to ensure performance for the upcoming rollout. Radio services will be offered in the first regions of Germany in 2023. The nationwide rollout will take place by 2025.

The Nokia solution includes geo-redundant LTE cores, RAN network, Nokia Wavencemicrowave radio backhaul, management solution and installation, commissioning, integration, training and support services. In addition, 20 years of lifecycle network management of this critical network will be provided by Nokia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About 450connect

450connect GmbH is currently building and will operate the fail-safe platform for the digitalisation of critical infrastructures in Germany. The Cologne-based company is thus creating a decisive prerequisite for the decarbonisation and resilience of our national economy. For this purpose 450connect recently received the exclusive assignment of the 450MHz spectrum until 2040. 450connect is backed by more than 70 utilities, including Alliander, E.ON, a consortium of regional energy companies and the Versorger-Allianz 450, which includes numerous public utilities, energy and water suppliers with the participation of the EnBW-subsidiary Netze BW.

