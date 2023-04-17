Nokia Oyj : enables Telin's ultra-longhaul subsea network upgrade; validates performance in network trial

Nokia enables Telin's ultra-longhaul subsea network upgrade; validates performance in network trial

The trial conducted by Nokia and Lintas successfully validates Nokia's PSE-V super coherent chipset (PSE-Vs) as the solution helps Telin increase optical capacity and service quality.

Nokia PSE-Vs delivers 500Gb/s capacity per channel and exceeds the performance standards set by Telin, and sets the record for the first 500G wavelength over 3,500 km in Indonesia.

17 April 2023

Jakarta, Indonesia - Nokia today announced that Nokia and PT. Lintas Teknologi Indonesia (Lintas) have successfully conducted a trial of Nokia's next-generation PSE-V super coherent optics on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)'s Indonesia Global Gateway's (IGG) submarine live network. When deployed, Nokia's PSE-V super-coherent solution will help Telin increase capacity by around 31% while lowering the total cost of ownership.

The trial exceeded the quality benchmark set by Telin and recorded a fiber capacity of 11Tb/s in the 2.2THz of optical fiber spectrum. Nokia and Telin recorded a capacity of 500 Gb/s per channel compared to 400 Gb/s per channel of the existing equipment. The trial was conducted last year over a 3,551 km subsea cable between Jurong in Singapore to Manado in Indonesia.

Powered by second-generation Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS) technology with continuous baud rate adjustment, Nokia PSE-V super coherent chipset ensures optimal use of spectrum and helps service providers reduce cost per bit. The trial utilized Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) for Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) and repeater loading the 1830 Photonic Services Interconnect - Modular (PSI-M) compact modular platform for PSE-Vs transponder cards, enabling Telin to further improve spectral efficiency on its subsea cable systems, including repeaters.

Ozgur Erzincan, President DirectoratNokia Indonesia, said: "Our innovative PSE-V super coherent optic solution is helping service providers improve spectral efficiency and considerably increase capacity. We are thrilled that our solution surpassed the quality standards set by Telin before the trial. We look forward to continue supporting Telin as it addresses the growing demand for capacity and improves network performance while keeping costs under control."

Telin is the international arm of Telkom Indonesia, the largest Indonesian network provider, offering products and services to wide global customer base, delivering the broadest global coverage of 27 submarine cables totaling more than 250,140 km length and 58 points of presences in 26 countries.

