Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : , Beaqon advance digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport with Optical LAN

06/27/2021 | 10:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Nokia, Beaqonadvance digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport with Optical LAN

  • Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN to enhance security and improve operational efficiencies by connecting CCTV operations
  • Enables Changi Airport to address growing data demands securely and cost-efficiently by combining smaller footprint with greater coverage and capacity than traditional copper-based local area networks (LANs)
  • Nokia POL Command Center (PCC) to simplify network management and optimization as Changi Airport expands services on journey to becoming a leading global digital air hub

28 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that with solution integrator, Beaqon Pte Ltd,it will deploy Nokia´s passive optical local area network (POL)solution at Changi Airport, Singapore. The new network will support existing operations and enable new servicesto advance Changi Airport's digital transformation.

By deploying Nokia Optical LAN, it will be able to support existing CCTV operations as well as intelligent subsystems.

Stuart Hendry, Head of Enterprise for Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said: 'Changi Airport has a clear mission to become the world's leading digital air hub, transforming its operations efficiently and securely to deliver a seamless travel experience for passengers. This transformation to Airport 4.0 relies on secure and powerful networks that can connect thousands of devices.

'As a leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, we are committed to leveraging fiber technology to offer enterprises a quicker and more cost-effective way to deploy LANs. We will partner closely with Beaqon as it transforms operations at Singapore Changi Airport.'

Nokia Optical LAN leverages the tremendous bandwidth capabilities of fiber to cover greater distances than copper LAN networks in a smaller footprint. It offers a flexible, scalable and sustainable way to connect applications, and address growing data demands while reducing capital and operational expenditure.

The network will use the Nokia PCC to simplify network monitoring and operations even as Changi Airport expands connectivity to thousands more sensors and devices as it introduces new digital capabilities. The network will use geo-redundancy to ensure data is secure and always available.

Jimmy Leow, Managing Director of TJ Systems, a subsidiary of Beaqon, said: 'We are committed to providing the highest quality network solutions to our customers. Using Nokia Optical LAN, we can deploy a highly cost-effective solution that will deliver greater reach than copper LAN technology, while ensuring data security as Changi Airport expands capabilities.'

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia Optical LAN | Nokia

Webpage: Nokia Optical LAN for Airports

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 02:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
06/27NOKIA OYJ  : Beaqon advance digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport..
PU
06/27Thousands descend on Barcelona for reboot of MWC mobile tech show
RE
06/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Virgin Galactic Shares Soar as Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed
MT
06/25SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Stuck Just Shy of Even
MT
06/25SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Struggling To Stay on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
06/25European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/25NOKIA  : Goldman Sachs Lifts Nokia to Buy From Neutral
MT
06/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Comcast, DoorDash, Intel, Roku...
06/24TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON  : UBS Downgrades Ericsson to Sell From Neutral ..
MT
06/24Nokia launches next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark tec..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 635 M 25 825 M 25 825 M
Net income 2021 880 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net cash 2021 3 102 M 3 703 M 3 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 24 445 M 29 195 M 29 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,33 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ37.53%29 195
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.57%223 606
ERICSSON AB9.07%41 770
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-7.89%38 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.26.79%36 584
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.24.66%27 645