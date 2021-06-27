Nokia Oyj : , Beaqon advance digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport with Optical LAN

Press Release

Nokia, Beaqonadvance digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport with Optical LAN

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN to enhance security and improve operational efficiencies by connecting CCTV operations

Enables Changi Airport to address growing data demands securely and cost-efficiently by combining smaller footprint with greater coverage and capacity than traditional copper-based local area networks (LANs)

Nokia POL Command Center (PCC) to simplify network management and optimization as Changi Airport expands services on journey to becoming a leading global digital air hub

28 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that with solution integrator, Beaqon Pte Ltd,it will deploy Nokia´s passive optical local area network (POL)solution at Changi Airport, Singapore. The new network will support existing operations and enable new servicesto advance Changi Airport's digital transformation.

By deploying Nokia Optical LAN, it will be able to support existing CCTV operations as well as intelligent subsystems.

Stuart Hendry, Head of Enterprise for Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said: 'Changi Airport has a clear mission to become the world's leading digital air hub, transforming its operations efficiently and securely to deliver a seamless travel experience for passengers. This transformation to Airport 4.0 relies on secure and powerful networks that can connect thousands of devices.

'As a leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, we are committed to leveraging fiber technology to offer enterprises a quicker and more cost-effective way to deploy LANs. We will partner closely with Beaqon as it transforms operations at Singapore Changi Airport.'

Nokia Optical LAN leverages the tremendous bandwidth capabilities of fiber to cover greater distances than copper LAN networks in a smaller footprint. It offers a flexible, scalable and sustainable way to connect applications, and address growing data demands while reducing capital and operational expenditure.

The network will use the Nokia PCC to simplify network monitoring and operations even as Changi Airport expands connectivity to thousands more sensors and devices as it introduces new digital capabilities. The network will use geo-redundancy to ensure data is secure and always available.

Jimmy Leow, Managing Director of TJ Systems, a subsidiary of Beaqon, said: 'We are committed to providing the highest quality network solutions to our customers. Using Nokia Optical LAN, we can deploy a highly cost-effective solution that will deliver greater reach than copper LAN technology, while ensuring data security as Changi Airport expands capabilities.'

