Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : VEON selects Nokia for core network modernization in Georgia

06/15/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

VEON selects Nokia for core network modernization in Georgia

  • Nokia's Home Location Register swaps out incumbent
  • Nokia becomes sole vendor for VEON Georgia

15 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that its cloud-native software has been selected by VEON's mobile operator in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator's core network throughout Georgia and to strengthen customer services, network performance and security as it extends its 4G network with 5G-ready equipment.

As part of the deal, Beeline Georgia also chose Nokia's Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia the sole network vendor for VEON in Georgia. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for storing subscriber data such as phone numbers and user location information.

Upgrading the core network through near-zero touch automation and increased operational efficiencies will enable Beeline to meet rising customer demand for much greater bandwidth capacity, service quality and reliability, and enhanced product innovation and services. The upgrade will also help future-proof Beeline's 4G network, which currently serves 63% of Beeline Georgia's customers and reaches 90% of the nation's population.

In addition to HLR, Nokia will provide Cloud Packet Core (CPC) and Standalone Core. Nokia's cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway and Cloud Mobility Manager appliance solutions, from the CPC portfolio, will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation architecture to enable Beeline to rapidly launch 5G services without making significant changes to the network.

Deployment is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO, said: 'Modernizing our core network in Georgia with Nokia reflects our strong partnership, and will enhance our capabilities to deliver superior customer experience on Beeline Georgia's 4G networks and help us prepare the groundwork for 5G technologies of the future. Our customers in Georgia have an increasing demand for a wider range of experiences built on connectivity and digital services; and this important upgrade to our infrastructure allows to serve them better, and with a greater internal efficiency.

Lasha Tabidze, Beeline CEO, said: 'This is a milestone accomplishment for Beeline, which will bring our subscribers a reliable, steady network, seamless customer experience and services. The solutions from Nokia will provide Beeline with the necessary adaptability, preparedness and potency to meet the demand for enhanced mobile broadband, the Internet of Things and advanced 4G services while enabling 5G capabilities of the future. We are very pleased to have chosen the best-in-class Nokia corporation as our partner.'

Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia, said: 'We are very pleased to help VEON with this important step in its digital transformation. Modernizing its core network will deliver a stronger, more responsive and more efficient customer experience and positions Beeline Georgia to move quickly to 5G once deployments get underway in the country.'

Resources

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: www.veon.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

VEON
Communications & Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
Phone: Tel: +31 20 79 77 200
Email: ir@veon.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
03:10aNOKIA OYJ  : VEON selects Nokia for core network modernization in Georgia
PU
02:00aArçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey's first 5G-r..
GL
06/14Nokia Deepfield global analysis shows most DDoS attacks originate from fewer ..
GL
06/14Samsung enters Europe with Vodafone 5G network deal in Britain
RE
06/14Vodafone joins forces with Dell, Samsung, others for Open-RAN development
RE
06/11NOKIA OYJ  : modernizes Subisu's optical network for high-speed broadband across..
PU
06/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Clover Health Retreats, Most Other Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Tr..
MT
06/10TRACKINSIGHT : FOMO ETF fund is live: should you be afraid of missing out?
TI
06/10Nokia and AT&T accelerate U.S C-Band rollout with first commercial equipment ..
GL
06/09SOCIAL BUZZ : Clover Health Shares Soar, Along With Clean Mobility Stocks Clean ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 591 M 26 198 M 26 198 M
Net income 2021 881 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net cash 2021 3 100 M 3 762 M 3 762 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 25 547 M 30 978 M 30 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,59 €
Last Close Price 4,53 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ43.73%30 978
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.21.05%230 812
ERICSSON AB12.49%43 921
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.69%38 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.31%36 022
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.58%27 780