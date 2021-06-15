Nokia Oyj : VEON selects Nokia for core network modernization in Georgia

Press Release

VEON selects Nokia for core network modernization in Georgia

Nokia's Home Location Register swaps out incumbent

Nokia becomes sole vendor for VEON Georgia

15 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that its cloud-native software has been selected by VEON's mobile operator in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator's core network throughout Georgia and to strengthen customer services, network performance and security as it extends its 4G network with 5G-ready equipment.

As part of the deal, Beeline Georgia also chose Nokia's Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia the sole network vendor for VEON in Georgia. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for storing subscriber data such as phone numbers and user location information.

Upgrading the core network through near-zero touch automation and increased operational efficiencies will enable Beeline to meet rising customer demand for much greater bandwidth capacity, service quality and reliability, and enhanced product innovation and services. The upgrade will also help future-proof Beeline's 4G network, which currently serves 63% of Beeline Georgia's customers and reaches 90% of the nation's population.

In addition to HLR, Nokia will provide Cloud Packet Core (CPC) and Standalone Core. Nokia's cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway and Cloud Mobility Manager appliance solutions, from the CPC portfolio, will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation architecture to enable Beeline to rapidly launch 5G services without making significant changes to the network.

Deployment is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO, said: 'Modernizing our core network in Georgia with Nokia reflects our strong partnership, and will enhance our capabilities to deliver superior customer experience on Beeline Georgia's 4G networks and help us prepare the groundwork for 5G technologies of the future. Our customers in Georgia have an increasing demand for a wider range of experiences built on connectivity and digital services; and this important upgrade to our infrastructure allows to serve them better, and with a greater internal efficiency.

Lasha Tabidze, Beeline CEO, said: 'This is a milestone accomplishment for Beeline, which will bring our subscribers a reliable, steady network, seamless customer experience and services. The solutions from Nokia will provide Beeline with the necessary adaptability, preparedness and potency to meet the demand for enhanced mobile broadband, the Internet of Things and advanced 4G services while enabling 5G capabilities of the future. We are very pleased to have chosen the best-in-class Nokia corporation as our partner.'

Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia, said: 'We are very pleased to help VEON with this important step in its digital transformation. Modernizing its core network will deliver a stronger, more responsive and more efficient customer experience and positions Beeline Georgia to move quickly to 5G once deployments get underway in the country.'

Resources

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: www.veon.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

VEON

Communications & Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

Phone: Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

Email: ir@veon.com