Nokia Oyj : accelerates Telenet cloud services with 5G core deal

Nokia accelerates Telenet cloud services with 5G core deal

Deployment extends existing relationship between the two companies and enables Telenet to deliver ultra-fast response times for critical applications and reserved capacity for services



Nokia and Google Cloud to jointly support the public cloud deployment of Telenet's mobile core, signaling the first step in its transformation toward cloud-based services

16 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been chosen by Telenet to deliver cloud-native Core products for its 5G network rollout, enabling ultra-fast response times for critical applications and reserved capacity for services. Nokia will supply its Cloud Packet Core, allowing Telenet to advance towards a public cloud deployment of the operator's mobile core.

The innovative 5G cloud-native core deployment leverages near-zero touch automation to provide flexible scale performance capabilities, which empowers Telenet to develop its own telco cloud infrastructure with much less complexity - a first step in its transformation towards cloud-based services.

The scope of this partnership will also include design, deployment and integration services. Nokia will deliver its Cloud Packet Core - with evolution to 5G Non-Standalone and Standalone deployment models, policy controller, and network management and automation functions.

These solutions will be integrated on the Google Cloud infrastructure layer based on Google Cloud's Anthos for more seamless implementation of innovations and quicker response times to market needs.

Micha Berger, CTIO Telenet/BASE, said: '5G and the evolving cloud era will continue to bring about a major technological shift, which is why it's imperative to remain at the heart of innovation and continue to deliver leading edge technologies We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Nokia to rollout a robust core that will support the digital transformation and economic growth of Belgian communities, as well as unlock new digital services in sectors such as healthcare, smart cities, logistics and more.'

Amol Phadke, Managing Director Telecom Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, said: 'Cloud-native 5G can deliver transformative experiences for consumers and new opportunities for businesses at the network edge. We are proud to partner with Telenet to support the delivery of cloud-native 5G to businesses and consumers with modern infrastructure, built for a cloud-native 5G core.'

Jan van Tetering, Senior Vice President Europe at Nokia, said: 'We are delighted to be a key partner in Telenet's 5G evolution strategy as the operator accelerates digital transformation of businesses in Belgium, spurring economic growth and enabling new innovative services and 5G use cases. As we move deeper into the cloud era, this will be a critical step for Telenet to accelerate cloud-native innovations and deliver new services and applications that meets 5G network requirements.'

