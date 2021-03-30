Log in
Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : expands Mobily partnership with enterprise IoT network in Saudi Arabia

03/30/2021 | 04:08am EDT
Press Release

Nokia expands Mobily partnership with enterprise IoT network in Saudi Arabia

  • Agreement accelerates Mobily's digitalization by launching a new, low power, wide area, NB-IoT service for its enterprise customers
  • To date, Nokia has connected more than 4,000 sites and provided NB-IoT cell coverage of an average 20 km radius per cell
  • This expansion strengthens Nokia's successful strategic partnership with Mobily

30 March 2021

Saudi Arabia - Nokia today announced the completion of a narrowband 'Internet of Things' (NB-IoT) network deployment in L 800 band as part of its strategic partnership with Mobily. As a result of this deployment, Mobily and Nokia have connected more than 4,000 sites and facilitated NB-IoT cell radius coverage averaging 20 km per cell, which is much wider than normal LTE cells. The completion of the project increases Mobily's digitalization by offering new NB-IoT services to better serve its enterprise customers.

As part of the project, Mobily's existing LTE base stations have been upgraded to enable NB-IoT in all Nokia footprints - Central, North and East of Saudi Arabia without additional hardware but with a simple software update. Nokia's LTE solution will help Mobily enterprise customers to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver improved customer experience through IoT connectivity for enterprises in verticals such as energy, transport and health.

Nokia's NB-IoT technology solution meets the dynamic demands of connected devices. By utilizing Nokia's cutting-edge NB-IoT business platform, Mobily's enterprise customers can deploy IoT devices on Nokia's network without the need to manually configure the devices or switch networks. The platform also enables wider coverage indoors and outdoors, ideal for rural and deep indoor locations because it allows the signal to reach further inside buildings to connect sensors and devices and transmit information. It also provides enhanced machine-to-machine communication as it supports more connections and lowers power consumption.

Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily, said: 'The partnership reinforces a robust IoT infrastructure and network, allowing enterprises to accelerate the expansion of their IoT footprint. As our long-standing partner, we are excited to strengthen the cooperation with Nokia and empower enterprises to harness the power of IoT through excellent connectivity.'

Tareq Khalaf, customer Team Head of Mobily, at Nokia, said: 'We are proud to be working with Mobily to meet the needs of modern enterprises by enabling a wide range of commercial uses such as smart metering for utilities, powering connected health and industrial appliances, and smart city infrastructure. Our latest NB-IoT technology will allow Mobily's customers to utilize IoT services regardless of their location, area, or region.'

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Kannan K
Nokia Media Relations
Phone: +971 529 823 406
E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
