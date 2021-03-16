Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more customers in UAE

03/16/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Nokia expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more customers in UAE

  • du will deploy Nokia's Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) solution to enhance 5G network capacity and coverage
  • The 5G coverage will enable du to offer incredible digital experiences to a greater number of subscribers

16 March 2021

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nokia and du, a leading UAE-based telecommunications service provider from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced signing of a four-year 5G expansion deal. Saleem Al Balooshi, CTO of du and Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia signed the deal. As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy the new 5G sites with its Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) technology. This will deliver 5G services in new locations and address the demand for enhanced broadband services.

The deployment will allow du to deliver a superior network experience to its customers and set it on the path to upgrade the network for future technologies. du's subscribers will benefit from improved coverage, capacity and overall network performance.

As per the contract, du's 5G network will use products from Nokia's AirScale Radio Network Access portfolio and massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) to deliver an ultra-fast and low-latency network experience.

Nokia's SRAN solution will also reduce network complexity by allowing du to manage multi-technology operations on a single platform. This will also help du to future-proof its investment by enhancing network and cost efficiencies.

In addition, Nokia will deploy its NetAct network management solution and Nokia Performance Manager, which present a consolidated network view leading to improved network monitoring and management. du will also utilize Nokia's digital deployment services including installation, planning and automated site deployment, for timely and efficient execution of the project.

Nokia's 5G solutions are enabling service providers across the world to benefit from the vast opportunities offered by groundbreaking use cases, such as remote surgery, Industry 4.0 and connected vehicles. To date, Nokia has inked 146 commercial 5G deals, is powering 55 live 5G networks and has secured over 196 commercial agreements.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: 'We are committed to continuously upgrading and modernizing our networks through investment. Besides enhancing service quality, this initiative represents the latest phase of actions in this direction because it will allow us to offer compelling use cases like fixed wireless access, ultra-mobile broadband, virtual private network, virtual reality, augmented reality, smart factories, remote surgery, and more. Nokia is one of our trusted partners, and we are pleased to be using its SRAN solution to further improve our network's coverage and capacity. Ubiquitous access to ultra-high-speed networks will help the country further accelerate digital transformation.'

Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia, said: 'Our industry-leading products and solutions are empowering service providers across the globe to efficiently manage networks and future-proof their investments for upcoming technologies. We are thrilled to be working with du on this crucial initiative to expand its 5G network to address its customers' requirements. The Nokia SRAN solution will allow du to enhance network efficiency by simplifying the network operations.'

Resources

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Kannan K
Nokia Media Relations
Phone: +971 529 823 406
E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
03:35aNokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
GL
03:14aNOKIA OYJ  : expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more custo..
PU
02:51aNOKIA  : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Shaw to Combine in $16 Billion Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/15NOKIA OYJ  : Teams Up With Microsoft to Develop Wireless Systems
MT
03/15NOKIA  : Partners With Google Cloud for 5G Radio Solutions
MT
03/15NOKIA  : Strikes Deal With Amazon Web Services for Cloud-Based 5G Radio Solution..
MT
03/15NOKIA  : to Roll Out Its 5G Optimization Platform Across Orange Network
MT
03/15STREET COLOR : Nokia Signs Deal With Amazon Web Services and Google to Enable 5G..
MT
03/15Nokia and AWS to enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 320 M 25 451 M 25 451 M
Net income 2021 731 M 872 M 872 M
Net cash 2021 2 723 M 3 251 M 3 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 20 425 M 24 374 M 24 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,87 €
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ14.92%24 374
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.41%206 108
ERICSSON AB15.94%44 546
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.70%41 308
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.93%30 275
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-1.36%21 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ