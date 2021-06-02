Log in
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Nokia Oyj : launches NetGuard XDR software and MDR services to strengthen 5G security, unlock new revenue for CSPs

06/02/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Press Release

Nokia launches NetGuard XDR softwareand MDR services to strengthen 5G security, unlock new revenue for CSPs

  • Nokia NetGuard XDR Security Operations is a cloud-native Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform suite, built as a use-case driven solution for flexibility and ease of integration
  • NetGuard XDR is already being deployed and has demonstrated 70% increased effectiveness at blocking threats in Security Operations Centers
  • Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services leverage XDR capability in a managed service business model

2 June2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today announced it has launched its NetGuard XDR Security Operations platform and MDR services to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with stronger protection for their 5G networks, as well as new, revenue-enhancing security offerings.

As CSPs disaggregate and open their networks and industrial enterprises increasingly connect more of their mission critical assets, security challenges are rising exponentially; while governments around the world, such as the US, UK, India, France, are strengthening security requirements for critical infrastructure.

NetGuard XDR provides CSPs with stronger network defenses that rapidly prevent and stop threats before they materialize. The platform modules come with new analytics, machine learning, and automation functions to better manage incidents and react faster to neutralize threats.

Where CSPs require additional cybersecurity expertise, XDR is complemented by MDR. In an MDR business model, Nokia utilizes XDR capabilities and integrates the processes and skills in its 24/7 Security Intelligence Operations center to offer a holistic incident management solution for detection and resolution of any security incident in a 5G network.

NetGuard XDR has demonstrated 70% increased effectiveness at blocking threats, according to Nokia customer field-trial data, by integrating disparate tools from multiple vendors, putting previously siloed information into context, and streamlining security automation, analytics and response actions from across the entire network.

The platform supports subscription-based security services, such as 5G slice monitoring, endpoint protection for enterprise IoT devices, and identity and access management. The product is already being rolled out with several customers in North America and Asia.

Joel Stradling, Research Director, European Security, IDC, said: 'The timing is right for Nokia's NetGuard XDR software launch targeting CSPs, and private and public sector organizations. CSPs can leverage NetGuard XDR's contextual analytics, automation, and ease of integration with multiple vendor tools to drive new revenue opportunities. Nokia's 5G domain expertise, tailored processes for incident management in 5G, plus experienced security analysts combine to create a compelling MDR services with XDR capabilities.'

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said: 'With NetGuard XDR and MDR, Nokia is once again demonstrating its technology leadership in the critical security space. Security is a top concern with our CSP and enterprise customers, due to the increased scale and sophistication of cyber-criminal activity; and this new platform suite and managed security offering gives customers a variety of new and needed capabilities.'

Additional resources

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media inquiries

Corporate Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
