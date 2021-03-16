Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia Oyj : to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

03/16/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Nokia logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, as part of its restructuring plan.

After taking over the top job last year, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark has been making changes in a bid to transform the company to better compete with Nordic rival Ericsson.

He announced a new strategy in October https://www.reuters.com/article/nokia-results-int-idUSKBN27E0PJ, under which Nokia will have four business groups and said the company would "do whatever it takes" to take the lead in 5G, as it banks on also capturing share from Huawei.

Lundmark is expected to present his long-term strategy, discuss action plans and set financial targets during the company's capital markets day on Thursday.

The company said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.

"Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly," Lundmark said in a statement. "My priority is to ensure that everyone impacted is supported through this process."

Nokia expects the restructuring to lower the its cost base by about 600 million euros by the end of 2023. Half of the savings are expected to be realised in 2021.

These savings will offset increased investments in research and development and future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation, the company said.

In February Nokia forecast https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nokia-results-idUSKBN2A40N0 2021 revenue to fall to between 20.6-21.8 billion euros ($25-26 billion) from 21.9 billion euros in 2020.

While both Nokia and Ericsson have been gaining more customers as more telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks, the Swedish company has got an edge partly due to it winning 5G radio contracts in China.

Nokia has not won any 5G radio contract in China and had also lost out to Samsung Electronics on a part of a contract to supply 5G equipment to Verizon.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
05:03aNOKIA OYJ  : to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years
RE
04:52aNOKIA OYJ  : to Sack Up to 10,000 Workers by 2023 Amid Restructuring Plan
MT
04:18aNOKIA OYJ  : to Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of $716 Million Cost-Saving Plan
DJ
03:50aNOKIA OYJ  : Corporation Announces Plans To Reset -2-
DJ
03:50aNOKIA OYJ  : Corporation Announces Plans To Reset Its Cost Base To Invest In Fut..
DJ
03:35aNokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
GL
03:14aNOKIA OYJ  : expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more custo..
PU
02:51aNOKIA  : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Shaw to Combine in $16 Billion Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/15NOKIA OYJ  : Teams Up With Microsoft to Develop Wireless Systems
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 320 M 25 416 M 25 416 M
Net income 2021 731 M 871 M 871 M
Net cash 2021 2 723 M 3 246 M 3 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 20 425 M 24 374 M 24 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,87 €
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ14.92%24 374
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.41%208 598
ERICSSON AB18.55%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.70%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.93%30 738
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-1.36%21 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ