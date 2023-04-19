Nokia Oyj : partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Lightstorm will use Nokia's C+L Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) optical network products to boost network capacity in the Eastern and Northern regions of India.

19 April 2023

New Delhi, India - Nokia today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Lightstorm, in India, to supply the latest WDM optical network solutions for Lightstorm's network expansion into the Eastern and Northern regions of India. The deal includes integration and consulting services to assist Lightstorm in deploying Nokia's latest C+L band WDM optical line system solutions, which also enables protection features to ensure network resiliency in the event of multiple fiber cuts. Recently Lightstorm completed the coverage enhancement.

Lightstorm is an innovative provider of carrier-neutral digital infrastructure to enterprise customers. Their SmartNet long-haul route in India offers a next generation network architecture for enterprise customers with reduced latency, 100% uptime and full end-to-end control and management capabilities.

Lightstorm is extending its existing partnership with Nokia as it expands coverage east and north across large swathes of India. The extended network uses Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) optical transport platform and incorporates its fifth-generation coherent optic chipset (PSE-V) to expand total capacity to multi terabytes. The significant boost will help Lightstorm to offer added capacity for its existing customers and also onboard new customers with a significantly higher baseline of services and benefits. 1830 is future proofed for Nokia's sixth generation PSE-6 when capacity demands further increase.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise, Webscale & Emerging business, India at Nokia, said: "Nokia's DWDM products offer high capacity and automation to enable cutting-edge digital services for enterprise customers across India. Our partnership with Lightstorm showcases our industry-leading portfolio in optical networking which will be integral to the Digital India vision."

Rajiv Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer at Lightstorm, said: "Our partnership with Nokia will help us achieve our goals of rapid network route expansion with the benefit of added capacity. The expanded coverage will help Lightstorm cater to our customers' increasing demand and help drive the Digital India vision."

