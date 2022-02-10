Log in
Nokia Oyj : partners with Zain KSA to expand and enhance its digital infrastructure

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Press Release

Nokia partners with Zain KSA to expand and enhance its digital infrastructure

10 February 2022

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -Nokia today announced thatit has signed an agreement with Zain KSA to expand the operator's digital infrastructure and enhance its network capabilities covering all regions of the Kingdom. The agreement was signed duringthe LEAP global technology event in Riyadh and organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

The agreement will contribute to enhancing Zain KSA's network coverage while empowering its customers by providing advanced digital services with high-bandwidth and low-latency technologies for the best broadband and communications experience. This agreement is in line with Zain KSA's initiatives to position the Saudi telecom sector on a global scale and transform it into a major enabler to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 such as comprehensive digital transformation, transfer and localization of knowledge and technology and improving the quality of life.

The agreement covers a range of Nokia solutions, including AirScale Radio, Wavence Microwave, NetAct and EdenNet Self-Organizing Networks (SON), to improve coverage and network performance. Nokia is applying carrier aggregation and massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) technology approaches to help Zain KSA enhance network capacity while continuing to support better end user experience.

Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Mufda, Chief Technology Officer at Zain KSA, said: "Innovation, empowerment and localization are the driving force behind our introduction of next generation technologies. We recognize the importance of strategic partnerships with major global companies such as Nokia. Through this partnership announced at LEAP, we will collaborate with Nokia to further develop technologies, use cases and multiple applications that will further contribute to the enhancement of the services our network provides. This will open up new horizons for the future of technology which will be based on cloud computing services, AI services, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, smart cities, fintech and others."

Eng. Mohammed Al-Keridy, Head of Zain KSA Customer Team at Nokia, said: "We are proud of our long-term relationship with Zain KSA and pleased to be part of its journey to support the Kingdom's transition to a comprehensive digital transformation for socio-economic development by empowering individuals, businesses and government agencies with Nokia's latest, most reliable innovative technologies and products. We are confident that our solutions will help Zain KSA provide differentiated services and the best possible experience for its customers, strengthening the company's presence in the country."

Resources:

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Kannan K

Nokia Media Relations

E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
