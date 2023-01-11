Advanced search
Nokia Oyj : to upgrade VodafoneZiggo's IP interconnect network in The Netherlands

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
Nokia to upgrade VodafoneZiggo's IP interconnect network in The Netherlands

Nokia's innovative IP routing solutions, including its 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms, will be deployed in 350 sites to provide the foundation for future-ready integrated communication and entertainment services for consumers and businesses
11 January 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo's nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies' long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enable a new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS) for the anticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.

This part of the network, which spans across 350 locations, reliably and deterministically transports terabytes of communication and entertainment services delivered to VodafoneZiggo's consumer and business customers.

VodafoneZiggo will deploy redundant Nokia 7750 SR-1 routers, powered by its innovative FP routing silicon to deliver fixed and mobile services. The advanced QoS capabilities of FP silicon enable network convergence with performance certainty for all service traffic. FP5 will provide more than three times capacity increase, with 800GE routing interfaces, and a 75 percent power savings over previous generations. The backwards compatibility and programmability of FP silicon further extends the life of the SR systems to support future evolution of network standards and services, helping VodafoneZiggo build a sustainable network that can evolve to changing customer needs for years to come.

Leo-Geert van den Berg, Director Fixed Network at VodafoneZiggo, said: "We are now opening a new chapter in the long relationship with Nokia with this IP routing deal. This solution with its product features will allow us to aggregate the traffic from cable, fiber and mobile access services, and help us evolve our IP network to match the growing customer base and capacity requirements."

Rafael de Fermín, Senior Vice President of the Network Infrastructure business in Europe at Nokia, said: "We are excited to expand our relationship with VodafoneZiggo and support the evolution of their network architecture and services. Modelling shows that with this IP network, VodafoneZiggo can handle the next 10 years of traffic growth and at the same time reduce energy consumption per bit - a real sustainable investment for the future."

Resources

Webpage: 7750 Service Router portfolio for IP edge and core
Webpage: Nokia FP network process technology
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
