Nokia Partners With Finland's Tampere University to Develop 5G Chip Technology

By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. said Tuesday that it is collaborating with Finland's Tampere University to develop processors for its fifth-generation network chipsets.

The partnership will see a centre of excellence established at the university to enhance Nokia's silicon capabilities, accelerating the development of chipsets, including their design and manufacture and improve the time-to-market.

The network-equipment vendor said it will also explore areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and security hardware development as well as open source hardware-based chips.

The centre of excellence is expected to open in November this year.

Nokia is also working with Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Intel Corp. to help develop its 5G chips.

