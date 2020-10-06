Log in
Nokia Partners With Finland's Tampere University to Develop 5G Chip Technology

10/06/2020 | 04:36am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. said Tuesday that it is collaborating with Finland's Tampere University to develop processors for its fifth-generation network chipsets.

The partnership will see a centre of excellence established at the university to enhance Nokia's silicon capabilities, accelerating the development of chipsets, including their design and manufacture and improve the time-to-market.

The network-equipment vendor said it will also explore areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and security hardware development as well as open source hardware-based chips.

The centre of excellence is expected to open in November this year.

Nokia is also working with Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and Intel Corp. to help develop its 5G chips.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 2.60% 366.1 Delayed Quote.15.85%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.33% 51.69 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. 4.40% 41.52 Delayed Quote.56.33%
NOKIA OYJ 0.42% 3.3385 Delayed Quote.0.91%
Financials
Sales 2020 22 377 M 26 376 M 26 376 M
Net income 2020 641 M 756 M 756 M
Net cash 2020 2 176 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 18 720 M 22 063 M 22 066 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 98 322
Free-Float 93,3%
