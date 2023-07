STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear group Nokia on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter profit due to a drop in margin as growth in sales of 5G gear in markets such as India failed to offset slowing demand in North America.

Comparable operating profit fell to 626 million euros ($702.37 million) from 714 million euros last year. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)