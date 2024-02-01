Stock NOKIA NOKIA OYJ
Nokia Oyj

NOKIA

FI0009000681

Communications & Networking

 10:58:45 2024-02-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.341 EUR +0.57% Intraday chart for Nokia Oyj -4.30% +9.83%
04:04pm NOKIA : Q4 23: share buy-back and improving orderbook partially offset weak macro backdrop Alphavalue
12:27pm Nokia: chosen by Optage for its 25G PON solution CF
Latest news about Nokia Oyj

NOKIA : Q4 23: share buy-back and improving orderbook partially offset weak macro backdrop Alphavalue
Nokia: chosen by Optage for its 25G PON solution CF
European Commission Raids Tire Companies Over Possible Cartel MT
NOKIA : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating ZD
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Move Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
Nokia, Portugal's NOS Team Up to Develop 5G-based Offerings MT
Nokia: 5G SA Core chosen by Portuguese operator NOS CF
NOKIA : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
NOKIA : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Communications Services Up After Comcast Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup DJ
ADRs Close Higher; Addex Therapeutics Climbs 21% DJ
Nordic Shares Moved Upward Thursday; Nokia Topped Leaders DJ
Global markets live: IBM, Nokia, Tesla, Ford, Blackstone... Our Logo
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Modestly in Thursday Trading MT
NOKIA : Barclays maintains a Sell rating ZD
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday MT
Sector Update: Tech MT
NOKIA : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
Nokia Swings to Loss in Q4 as Net Sales Fall MT
NOKIA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies ZD
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Lower as Investors Await ECB Decision DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 AM ET DJ
NOKIA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD

Company Profile

Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of mobile broadband network solutions (42.8%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks); - development of network infrastructure solutions (36.3%): IP routers and optical networking solutions. - software development (13.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms; - development of advanced technology (6.3%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.7%), North America (33.7%), China (6.4%), India (5.2%), Asia/Pacific (10.6%), Middle East and Africa (7.9%), Latin America (4.9%) and other (4.6%).
Communications & Networking
Calendar
2024-04-03 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
D-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
3.322 EUR
Average target price
3.889 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.08%
  5. Nokia : Q4 23
