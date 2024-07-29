Nokia: Sonar and Camvio join CCP
The Finnish network equipment supplier points out that its CCP 'aims to reduce the risks, costs and time required to implement, modify and maintain OSS interoperability with Nokia Fixed Network solutions'.
Sonar and Camvio have successfully integrated their solutions with Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to fully support and automate network management and service delivery processes for fiber-to-the-home services.
