Nokia: Sonar and Camvio join CCP

July 29, 2024 at 09:58 am EDT Share

Nokia has announced that Sonar and Camvio, two leading suppliers of billing and operations software, have joined its Connected Partner Program (CCP), bringing the number of OSS/BSS suppliers in the program to thirteen.



The Finnish network equipment supplier points out that its CCP 'aims to reduce the risks, costs and time required to implement, modify and maintain OSS interoperability with Nokia Fixed Network solutions'.



Sonar and Camvio have successfully integrated their solutions with Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to fully support and automate network management and service delivery processes for fiber-to-the-home services.



