Nokia Updates Cash Management Policy to 10%-15% of Net Sales

By Elena Vardon

Nokia Corp. on Thursday said it refined its cash management policy to ensure it can continue to invest in research and development and fund working capital requirements to support its growth ambitions.

The Finnish telecommunications company said it will aim to maintain a net cash position in the range of 10%-15% of net sales, compared with its previous target of at least 30%.

The company said its net cash position at the end of 2022 was around 19% of net sales, but added that it isn't immediately planning to align this to the target given macro economic uncertainty, expected growth, and working capital requirements of its business in 2023.

"Assuming the expected significant improvement in cash generation in 2024, Nokia would then look to start acting--such as through increased shareholder returns and/or potential bolt-on acquisitions--to align the net cash position with the long-term target," Nokia said.

Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1240ET