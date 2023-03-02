Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
01:08:11 2023-03-02 pm EST
4.383 EUR   +0.62%
12:41pNokia Updates Cash Management Policy to 10%-15% of Net Sales
DJ
12:01pNokia publishes its Annual Report and refines capital management policy
GL
07:01aNotice to the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation
GL
Nokia Updates Cash Management Policy to 10%-15% of Net Sales

03/02/2023 | 12:41pm EST
By Elena Vardon


Nokia Corp. on Thursday said it refined its cash management policy to ensure it can continue to invest in research and development and fund working capital requirements to support its growth ambitions.

The Finnish telecommunications company said it will aim to maintain a net cash position in the range of 10%-15% of net sales, compared with its previous target of at least 30%.

The company said its net cash position at the end of 2022 was around 19% of net sales, but added that it isn't immediately planning to align this to the target given macro economic uncertainty, expected growth, and working capital requirements of its business in 2023.

"Assuming the expected significant improvement in cash generation in 2024, Nokia would then look to start acting--such as through increased shareholder returns and/or potential bolt-on acquisitions--to align the net cash position with the long-term target," Nokia said.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1240ET

Financials
Sales 2022 24 484 M 26 130 M 26 130 M
Net income 2022 1 750 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
Net cash 2022 5 065 M 5 405 M 5 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 24 312 M 25 947 M 25 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 93,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,36 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ0.67%25 947
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.47%197 992
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.19%44 045
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.18%42 454
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.12.64%28 796
ZTE CORPORATION26.02%21 367